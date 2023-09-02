The Best Classic Cult Films That Shaped The Movie Industry

Cult classic films are those that have gained a dedicated following over time, often despite being initially overlooked or panned by critics. These movies have shaped the movie industry, defying genre conventions and leaving an indelible mark on pop culture.

From the iconic to the underrated, these influential films have become timeless classics that continue to resonate with fans today. In this article, we'll explore the top must-see cult films that everyone should watch, whether you're a die-hard movie buff or simply looking to expand your cinematic horizons.

1. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

A young couple stumbles upon a castle owned by a transvestite doctor who is hosting a convention of guests from the planet Transsexual in the galaxy of Transylvania.

2. Blade Runner (1982)

In a dystopian future, a retired cop is hired to track down and eliminate four genetically engineered “replicants” who have hijacked a ship and returned to Earth seeking their creator.

3. The Big Lebowski (1998)

Jeff Lebowski, an unemployed slacker, becomes embroiled in a kidnapping plot after being mistaken for another man with the same name.

4. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

King Arthur and his knights embark on a quest to find the Holy Grail, encountering a series of absurd obstacles along the way.

5. The Princess Bride (1987)

A young woman is kidnapped by an evil prince, and her childhood sweetheart must rescue her with the help of a swashbuckling hero and a trio of eccentric allies.

6. Pulp Fiction (1994)

The lives of two hitmen, a gangster's wife, and a pair of armed robbers intertwine in four tales of violence and redemption.

7. The Room (2003)

A banker's fiancée betrays him with his best friend, leading to a downward spiral of jealousy, anger, and revenge.

8. The Evil Dead (1981)

Five college students unwittingly unleash a horde of demons while vacationing in a remote cabin in the woods.

9. Donnie Darko (2001)

A troubled teenager is plagued by visions of a giant rabbit who tells him that the world will end in 28 days.

10. Clerks (1994)

A day in the life of two convenience store clerks who engage in various misadventures while trying to pass the time.

11. The Warriors (1979)

In a dystopian New York City, a gang leader is falsely accused of murder and must fight his way back to his home turf while being hunted by rival gangs and the police.

12. A Clockwork Orange (1971)

In a dystopian future, a violent young man undergoes an experimental therapy designed to “cure” him of his criminal tendencies.

13. Trainspotting (1996)

A group of heroin addicts navigates the seedy underworld of Edinburgh, Scotland, while grappling with addiction, withdrawal, and the consequences of their actions.

14. Harold and Maude (1971)

A young man obsessed with death falls in love with an elderly woman who teaches him the value of life.

15. The Wicker Man (1973)

A devout Christian policeman travels to a remote Scottish island to investigate the disappearance of a young girl, only to discover a pagan cult with sinister intentions.

16. The Crow (1994)

A musician is resurrected from the dead by a crow to seek vengeance against those who killed him and his fiancée.

17. Pink Flamingos (1972)

A notorious criminal and her family compete with a couple who pride themselves on being the “filthiest people alive” for the title of the most disgusting people in the world.

18. Repo Man (1984)

A young punk becomes a repo man and gets caught up in a wild adventure involving stolen cars, aliens, and a top-secret government conspiracy.

19. Escape from New York (1981)

In a dystopian future, Manhattan Island has been turned into a maximum-security prison, and a disgraced former soldier is sent in to rescue the President from the inmates.

20. The Rocky Saga (1976-2006)

The Rocky Saga consists of six films that follow the journey of Rocky Balboa, an underdog boxer from Philadelphia, as he fights for his dreams and overcomes seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

21. Eraserhead (1977)

A young man's life is turned upside down when he discovers that he has fathered a deformed, premature baby.

22. El Topo (1970)

A mysterious gunslinger embarks on a surreal, spiritual journey through the desert, encountering a variety of strange characters along the way.

23. Night of the Living Dead (1968)

A group of people barricades themselves inside a farmhouse to fend off hordes of flesh-eating zombies.

24. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

A group of friends traveling through rural Texas fall victim to a family of cannibals and their chainsaw-wielding leader.

25. Halloween (1978)

A psychotic murderer escapes from a mental institution and returns to his hometown to stalk and kill teenage babysitters on Halloween night.

26. The Exorcist (1973)

When a young girl is possessed by a demonic entity, her mother seeks the help of two priests to perform an exorcism and save her daughter's soul.

27. Taxi Driver (1976)

A mentally unstable Vietnam War veteran works as a taxi driver in New York City, and his encounters with the city's seedy underbelly push him to the brink of insanity.

28. Apocalypse Now (1979)

During the Vietnam War, a U.S. Army captain is sent on a mission to assassinate a rogue colonel who has gone insane and is leading his own army deep into the Cambodian jungle.

29. Nosferatu (1922)

In this classic silent film, a vampire named Count Orlok attempts to establish a new residence in the town of Wisborg, but his presence proves deadly for the locals.

30. Metropolis (1927)

In a dystopian future where society is divided into two classes, a privileged young man falls in love with a woman from the lower class, and together they uncover a dark conspiracy that threatens to destroy their world.

31. Freaks (1932)

A group of sideshow performers seeks revenge against a trapeze artist who has betrayed one of their own.

32. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920)

In this classic silent film, a hypnotist uses a somnambulist to commit a series of murders, leading to a shocking twist ending.

33. City of God (2002)

Based on true events, this Brazilian crime drama depicts the brutal gang warfare that ravaged the titular City of God favela in the 1970s.

34. Mulholland Drive (2001)

A woman with amnesia teams up with a young actress to solve a series of bizarre and interconnected mysteries in Hollywood.

35. The Big Sleep (1946)

Private detective Philip Marlowe is hired by a wealthy family to investigate a blackmail case that turns into a complex web of murder and deceit.

36. The Maltese Falcon (1941)

Private investigator Sam Spade gets entangled in a deadly hunt for a valuable statue known as the Maltese Falcon in this classic film noir.

37. The Third Man (1949)

American writer Holly Martins travels to post-war Vienna to investigate the death of his friend Harry Lime and gets caught up in a dangerous conspiracy involving black marketeering and murder.

38. Casablanca (1942)

Set in World War II-era Morocco, a cynical American expatriate encounters a former lover and becomes embroiled in a dangerous game of espionage and romance.

39. Sunset Boulevard (1950)

A struggling screenwriter becomes involved with a faded silent film star who dreams of a comeback in this Hollywood classic.

40. Citizen Kane (1941)

The life and career of a wealthy newspaper magnate are explored in this innovative and influential drama, widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made.

41. Rear Window (1954)

Wheelchair-bound photographer spies on his neighbors and becomes convinced that one of them has committed murder in this iconic Hitchcock thriller.

42. Some Like It Hot (1959)

Two musicians disguise themselves as women to join an all-female band in this classic comedy, but complications arise when they both fall for the band's lead singer, played by Marilyn Monroe.

43. The Graduate (1967)

Recent college graduate Benjamin Braddock is seduced by an older woman, Mrs. Robinson, and falls in love with her daughter in this iconic coming-of-age film.

44. Easy Rider (1969)

Two bikers travel from Los Angeles to New Orleans in search of freedom and encounter hostility and violence along the way in this landmark counterculture film.

45. Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

The infamous bank-robbing duo of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow become legendary criminals in Depression-era America in this groundbreaking film that helped redefine Hollywood storytelling.

46. The Godfather (1972)

The patriarch of a powerful mafia family transfers control of his empire to his reluctant son in this epic crime drama, widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made.

47. Jaws (1975)

A police chief, a marine biologist, and a professional shark hunter team up to hunt down a great white shark that's terrorizing a New England beach community in this blockbuster hit that set the standard for modern summer blockbusters.

48. Star Wars (1977)

A young farm boy named Luke Skywalker teams up with a rogue smuggler and a wise old Jedi knight to rescue a princess and save the galaxy from the evil Empire in this groundbreaking sci-fi epic that launched a global phenomenon.

49. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against agents to find the mythical Ark of the Covenant in this iconic adventure film that combines thrilling action with classic Hollywood storytelling.

50. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

A young boy befriends an alien stranded on Earth and helps him return to his home planet in this heartwarming classic that has captured the imaginations of audiences for generations.