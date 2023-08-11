Top 50 Best Classic Hollywood Movies Worth Revisiting

Gone With The Wind Vivien Leigh
Hollywood has produced countless blockbusters throughout its history, and many of these films have stood the test of time, remaining as relevant and enjoyable today as they were decades ago. These timeless classics are worth revisiting for anyone who loves movies, whether you're a film buff or just looking for a fun way to spend an evening.

In this article, we'll take a trip down memory lane and explore some of the most Top 50 Best Classic Hollywood Movies Worth Revisiting. So, get ready to curl up on the couch and discover why these movies have become such enduring classics.

1 – Casablanca (1942)

Casablanca (1942) Top 50 Best Classic Hollywood Movies Worth Revisiting
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

In World War II-era Morocco, nightclub owner Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) must choose between his love for Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) and helping her and her husband escape the country to continue their fight against the Nazis.

2 – Gone with the Wind (1939)

Gone With the Wind, Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh
Image Credit: Selznick International Pictures.

Set in the American South during the Civil War and Reconstruction era, Scarlett O'Hara (Vivien Leigh) struggles to find love and happiness while also fighting to maintain her family's plantation against the challenges of war and societal change.

3 – The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The Wizard of Oz (1939)
Image Credit: Loew's, Inc.

Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland) is swept away to a magical land in a tornado and embarks on a quest to see the Wizard who can help her return home.

4 – Singin' in the Rain (1952)

Singin' in the Rain (1952)
Image Credit: Loew's, Inc.

In the late 1920s, a silent film production company and cast made a difficult transition to sound in the midst of the Hollywood movie industry's biggest change.

5. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
Image Credit: RKO Radio Pictures.

George Bailey (James Stewart) is a small-town businessman whose life takes a turn for the worse on Christmas Eve, leading him to question whether his life has any meaning or value.

6 – Citizen Kane (1941)

Citizen Kane (1941)
Image Credit: RKO Radio Pictures.

A reporter searches for the meaning of Charles Foster Kane's (Orson Welles) dying words: “Rosebud.”

7 – Psycho (1960)

Psycho (1960)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A secretary (Janet Leigh) on the run stops at the Bates Motel, where the owner (Anthony Perkins) and his mother have a peculiar relationship.

8 – Sunset Boulevard (1950)

Sunset Boulevard (1950)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A struggling screenwriter (William Holden) becomes involved with a faded film star (Gloria Swanson) who is desperate to make a comeback.

9 – All About Eve (1950)

All About Eve (1950)
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

A young woman (Anne Baxter) ingratiates herself with an aging Broadway star (Bette Davis) and eventually takes over her career and life.

10 – Some Like It Hot (1959)

Some Like It Hot (1959)
Image Credit: United Artists.

When two musicians (Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon) witness a mob hit, they flee the scene by posing as women and joining an all-female band, where they both fall for the lead singer (Marilyn Monroe).

11. The Maltese Falcon (1941)

The Maltese Falcon (1941)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Private detective Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) takes on a case involving a valuable statue and a cast of untrustworthy characters.

12 – Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A young woman (Audrey Hepburn) in New York City, struggling to make a living, falls for a struggling writer (George Peppard) who moves into her building.

13 – A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

A fading southern belle (Vivien Leigh) visits her sister in New Orleans and clashes with her brutish brother-in-law (Marlon Brando).

14 – North by Northwest (1959)

North by Northwest (1959)
Image Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

A New York advertising executive (Cary Grant) is mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies and is pursued across the country.

15 – The African Queen (1951)

The African Queen (1951)
Image Credit: United Artists.

In Africa during World War I, a grizzled riverboat captain (Humphrey Bogart) and a missionary (Katharine Hepburn) try to sink a German gunboat.

16 – Roman Holiday (1953)

Roman Holiday (1953)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A princess (Audrey Hepburn) goes incognito in Rome and meets an American journalist (Gregory Peck) who shows her around the city.

17 – To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

In 1930s Alabama, a lawyer (Gregory Peck) defends a black man against an unjust accusation of rape and teaches his children about morality and racial prejudice.

19 – On the Waterfront (1954)

On the Waterfront (1954)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures Corporation.

An ex-prize fighter (Marlon Brando) stands up to corrupt union bosses on the docks in this gritty drama.

19 – From Here to Eternity (1953)

From Here to Eternity (1953)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

A group of soldiers stationed in Hawaii just before the Pearl Harbor attack deal with love, life, and death in this sweeping wartime drama.

20 – High Noon (1952)

High Noon (1952)
Image Credit: United Artists.

On his wedding day, a sheriff (Gary Cooper) faces down a deadly outlaw gang in this tense Western.

21 – Ben-Hur (1959)

Ben-Hur (1959)
Image Credit: Loew's, Inc.

A Jewish prince (Charlton Heston) is betrayed and sent into slavery but ultimately seeks revenge against his former friend and the Roman Empire.

22 – The Philadelphia Story (1940)

The Philadelphia Story (1940)
Image Credit: Loew's, Inc.

A wealthy socialite (Katharine Hepburn) is about to marry for the second time, but her ex-husband (Cary Grant) shows up and complicates things.

23 – Notorious (1946)

Notorious (1946)
Image Credit: RKO Radio Pictures.

In this Hitchcock classic, a woman (Ingrid Bergman) is recruited by the government to spy on a group of Nazis, including her ex-lover (Cary Grant).

24 – Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

A rebellious teenager (James Dean) moves to a new town and clashes with his parents and peers in this iconic drama.

25 – The Searchers (1956)

The Searchers (1956)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

A Civil War veteran (John Wayne) embarks on a quest to rescue his niece from the Comanches in this epic Western.

26 – The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

During World War II, British prisoners of war are forced to build a bridge for their captors in this classic war film.

27 – Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

This sweeping epic follows the life of T.E. Lawrence (Peter O'Toole) and his role in the Arab Revolt against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.

28 – The Ten Commandments (1956)

The Ten Commandments (1956)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

This epic retelling of the Biblical story of Moses (Charlton Heston) and the Ten Commandments is a true Hollywood classic.

29 – The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather (1972)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Considered one of the greatest films of all time, this classic gangster movie follows the Corleone family's rise to power and the personal struggles of its patriarch, Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), and his son Michael (Al Pacino).

30 – Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.-Seven Arts.

This crime drama tells the story of Bonnie Parker (Faye Dunaway) and Clyde Barrow (Warren Beatty), two young criminals who robbed banks and became notorious during the Great Depression.

31 – Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.-Seven Arts.

After being sentenced to a chain gang, Luke Jackson (Paul Newman) becomes a hero to his fellow prisoners and a thorn in the side of the guards.

32 – Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Midnight Cowboy (1969)
Image Credit: United Artists.

In this gritty drama, a naive Texan (Jon Voight) moves to New York City to become a hustler and forms an unlikely friendship with a small-time con man (Dustin Hoffman).

33 – Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Image Credit: 20th Century-Fox.

This classic Western tells the story of Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman) and the Sundance Kid (Robert Redford), two outlaws who rob banks and flee to Bolivia to avoid the law.

34 – Easy Rider (1969)

Easy Rider (1969)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

Two bikers (Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper) travel from Los Angeles to New Orleans in search of freedom and encounter a variety of characters along the way.

35 – The Graduate (1967)

The Graduate (1967)
Image Credit: United Artists.

Recent college graduate Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) is seduced by an older woman (Anne Bancroft) and then falls in love with her daughter (Katharine Ross) in this iconic coming-of-age film.

36 – West Side Story (1961)

West Side Story (1961)
Image Credit: United Artists.

This classic musical retells the story of Romeo and Juliet as a turf war between two street gangs in New York City, and features unforgettable songs like “Maria” and “America.”

37 – The Sound of Music (1965)

The Sound of Music (1965)
Image Credit: 20th Century-Fox.

In this beloved musical, a young woman named Maria (Julie Andrews) becomes the governess to seven children and falls in love with their father (Christopher Plummer) while Austria is on the brink of World War II.

38 – Mary Poppins (1964)

Mary Poppins (1964)
Image Credit: Buena Vista Distribution Company, Inc.

When a magical nanny named Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews) arrives to take care of two mischievous children, she teaches them valuable life lessons through whimsical musical numbers.

39 – The Great Escape (1963)

The Great Escape (1963)
Image Credit: United Artists.

Based on a true story, this WWII drama follows a group of Allied soldiers as they attempt to escape from a German POW camp, featuring an all-star cast and a memorable motorcycle chase scene.

40 – The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Magnificent Seven (1960)
Image Credit: United Artists.

In this classic Western, a group of seven gunfighters is hired to protect a Mexican village from a gang of bandits led by the villainous Calvera (Eli Wallach).

41 – The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)
Image Credit: Produzioni Europee Associate.

In this epic Western, three gunslingers (Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, and Eli Wallach) compete to find a buried treasure during the Civil War.

42 – The French Connection (1971)

The French Connection (1971)
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

In this classic crime thriller, two detectives (Gene Hackman and Roy Scheider) investigate a large heroin shipment coming from France to the United States.

43. Bullitt (1968)

Bullitt (1968)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.-Seven Arts.

In this influential action thriller, a San Francisco police detective (Steve McQueen) is tasked with protecting a witness in a high-profile case, leading to a memorable car chase through the streets of the city.

44. Dirty Harry (1971)

Dirty Harry (1971)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Clint Eastwood stars as San Francisco police detective Harry Callahan, known for his tough, no-nonsense approach to law enforcement, in this classic crime thriller.

45 – Jaws (1975)

Jaws (1975)
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

In this iconic thriller, a small coastal town is terrorized by a giant man-eating shark, leading a group of men to set out to hunt and kill the creature.

46 – Chinatown (1974)

Chinatown (1974)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Set in 1930s Los Angeles, private investigator J.J. Gittes (Jack Nicholson) becomes embroiled in a scandal involving water rights and a wealthy businessman's daughter (Faye Dunaway).

47 – One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)
Image Credit: United Artists.

Jack Nicholson gives an iconic performance as Randle McMurphy, a charismatic inmate who challenges the oppressive authority of a mental institution's head nurse (Louise Fletcher).

48 – Rocky (1976)

Rocky (1976)
Image Credit: United Artists.

Sylvester Stallone wrote and starred in this classic sports drama about Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer who gets a shot at the world heavyweight championship.

49 – Star Wars (1977)

Star Wars (1977)
Image Credit: Lucasfilms.

The first installment in the epic sci-fi franchise, Star Wars follows Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as he joins forces with a rogue pilot (Harrison Ford) and a princess (Carrie Fisher) to battle the evil Empire.

50 – Vertigo (1958)

Vertigo (1958)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

In this psychological thriller, a retired detective (James Stewart) is hired to follow the wife (Kim Novak) of an old acquaintance but becomes obsessed with her and the mystery surrounding her past.

