24 Classic Cars Given New Life in the Modern Era

Many times throughout automotive history, there have been iconic classic cars discontinued for various reasons. And after many years, automakers have chosen to bring back these classics, but this time, with a new and improved look. These cars, though once cool, have come back renewed and revived for the modern age.

Acura NSX

Original Production (1991-2005): The Acura NSX, also known as the Honda NSX, first graced the automotive world in 1991, setting new benchmarks for a high-performance sports car with its mid-engine design and aluminum body construction.

Discontinued (2005): After a successful run, the original NSX bid farewell in 2005, leaving a legacy of precision engineering and exotic looks.

Modern Rebirth (2016-Present): Fast forward to 2016, and the Acura NSX returned with a bang. This time, it embraced hybrid technology, featuring a twin-turbocharged V6 engine combined with electric motors to deliver exhilarating performance while retaining the NSX's reputation for handling finesse.

Chevy Blazer

Original Production (1992-2005): The original Chevy Blazer emerged in 1992 as a full-size SUV, epitomizing ruggedness and off-road capability.

Discontinued (2006): After a few generations, Chevrolet halted production of the Blazer in 2006, marking the end of an era.

Modern Rebirth (2018-Present): Chevrolet revived the Blazer name in 2018, but this time, it was a midsize crossover SUV rather than a hardcore off-roader. The new Blazer boasts contemporary styling and comfort, catering to the demands of the modern SUV market.

Chevrolet Camaro

Original Production (1967-2002): The Chevy Camaro first roared onto the scene in 1967, ready to challenge the Ford Mustang's dominance in the pony car segment.

Discontinued (2002): After more than three decades of production, the Camaro took a hiatus in 2002, leaving muscle car enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its return.

Modern Rebirth (2010-2024): The Camaro made a triumphant comeback in 2010, blending retro-inspired design cues with modern performance and technology. This revival sparked an ongoing rivalry with the Mustang, keeping the muscle car wars alive and well. However, this car will again go on hiatus, and 2024 will be the last year of production for the Camaro once again.

Dodge Challenger

Original Production (1970-1983): The original Dodge Challenger made its debut in 1970, joining the ranks of iconic American muscle cars.

Discontinued (1983): As the muscle car era waned, the Challenger met its discontinuation in 1983.

Modern Rebirth (2008-Present): Dodge resurrected the Challenger in 2008, capturing the spirit of its classic predecessor. Today's Challenger lineup includes an array of high-performance variants, appealing to muscle car enthusiasts across generations.

Dodge Charger

Original Production (1966-1987): The Dodge Charger, known for its bold styling and powerful engines, rolled off the production line in 1966.

Discontinued (1987): By 1987, the Charger had taken its last ride for a while, leaving behind a legacy of performance and style.

Modern Rebirth (2005-Present): The Charger roared back to life in 2005, offering a modern take on American muscle. It retained its rear-wheel-drive layout and bold appearance, catering to those who crave both power and practicality. Today's Charger range features various potent models, including the fire-breathing Hellcat.

Fiat 500

Original Production (1957-1975): The Fiat 500, often referred to as the “Cinquecento,” made its debut in 1957 as a small, affordable city car designed to navigate Italy's narrow streets.

Discontinued (1975): Production of the original Fiat 500 ceased in 1975, marking the end of an era for this iconic Italian microcar.

Modern Rebirth (2007-Present): Fiat revived the 500 in 2007, with a modern twist on the classic design. The new Fiat 500 maintained its compact size while embracing contemporary features and electric powertrains, catering to urban drivers seeking style and efficiency.

Ford Bronco

Original Production (1966-1996): The Ford Bronco debuted in 1966 as a rugged off-road vehicle, conquering trails and becoming an emblem of adventure.

Discontinued (1996): Ford halted Bronco production in 1996, leaving off-road enthusiasts longing for its return.

Modern Rebirth (2021-Present): The Ford Bronco roared back onto the scene in 2021, blending classic design elements with modern technology and capability. With various trims and options, the new Bronco is ready to tackle the toughest terrains once again.

Ford Shelby Mustang GT350/GT500

Original Production (Shelby GT350: 1965-1970; GT500: 1967-1970): Carroll Shelby's legendary Shelby GT350 and GT500 Mustangs were born in the 1960s, offering unbeatable performance and style.

Discontinued (Shelby GT350: 1970; GT500: 1970): Both the Shelby GT350 and GT500 were discontinued in 1970, leaving behind an indelible mark on the muscle car world.

Modern Rebirth (Shelby GT350: 2016-2020; GT500: 2009-Present): Shelby Mustangs made a glorious return in the modern era. The Shelby GT350 graced roads from 2016 to 2020, known for its naturally aspirated V8 engine and track prowess. The GT500 re-emerged in 2009, packing over 500 horsepower and supercharged V8 muscle to carry on the Shelby legacy.

Ford Thunderbird

Original Production (1955-1997): The Ford Thunderbird took flight in 1955 as a personal luxury car, offering comfort and performance.

Discontinued (1997): After a lengthy run, the Thunderbird soared into the sunset in 1997.

Modern Rebirth (2002-2005): Ford revived the Thunderbird for a brief period from 2002 to 2005, delivering a modern interpretation of the classic coupe. The modern Thunderbird paid homage to its iconic ancestor while catering to those seeking a taste of nostalgia.

Jeep Gladiator

Original Production (1962-1987): The original Jeep Gladiator, a robust pickup truck, joined Jeep's rugged lineup in 1962.

Discontinued (1987): Production of the Gladiator ended in 1987, leaving a void in Jeep's truck offerings.

Modern Rebirth (2019-Present): Jeep resurrected the Gladiator in 2019, marking the return of a Jeep pickup truck after decades. The modern Gladiator boasts Jeep's off-road prowess, open-air capability, and versatility as a midsize truck ready for adventure.

Land Rover Defender

Original Production (1948-2016): The Land Rover Defender first graced the world in 1948 as a robust and versatile off-road vehicle, becoming an icon of adventure and exploration.

Discontinued (2016): After decades of loyal service, Land Rover ceased production of the classic Defender in 2016.

Modern Rebirth (2020-Present): The Defender made a triumphant return in 2020, maintaining its rugged DNA while embracing modern technology and comfort. The new Defender continues to carry the torch as an off-road legend and a symbol of Land Rover's heritage.

Nissan GT-R

Original Production (1969-1974, 1989-2002): Between 1969 and 1974, and again between 1989 and 2002, Nissan produced a high-performance version of its Nissan Skyline coupe, known as the Skyline GT-R. This iconic car achieved fame and success on both the road and in motorsports.

Modern Rebirth (2007-Present): In 2000, Nissan embarked on the revival of their legendary sports car model, the GT-R, as part of the Nissan Revival Plan. CEO Carlos Ghosn believed that reintroducing the GT-R would generate public interest and enthusiasm for the struggling Nissan brand.

The production version of the GT-R was unveiled at the 2007 Tokyo Motor Show and quickly gained attention by setting an impressive lap time at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, beating the Porsche 911 Turbo's benchmark time.

Nissan Z

Original Production (1969-2020): The Nissan Z, initially known as the Datsun 240Z, made its debut in 1969, capturing the hearts of sports car enthusiasts worldwide.

Discontinued (2020): Production of the previous-generation Nissan Z, known as the 370Z, concluded in 2020, marking the end of that era.

Modern Rebirth (2023-Present): Nissan introduced the all-new Z for the 2023 model year, rekindling the iconic Z lineage. The latest Z model, often referred to as the Z35, brings modern performance and style, paying homage to its predecessors.

Maserati Ghibli

Original Production (1967-1974): The Maserati Ghibli, a name synonymous with Italian luxury and performance, made its debut in 1967 as a grand touring car.

Discontinued (1974): The classic Ghibli saw its production come to an end in 1974, leaving a legacy of Italian automotive excellence.

Modern Rebirth (2013-Present): Maserati reintroduced the Ghibli in 2013 as a luxury sports sedan, offering a blend of style and performance. The modern Ghibli caters to those seeking a taste of Maserati's heritage with contemporary amenities.

Pontiac GTO

Original Production (1964-1974): The Pontiac GTO, often regarded as the original muscle car, roared onto the scene in 1964, packing V8 power and performance.

Discontinued (1974): Pontiac bid farewell to the GTO in 1974 as emissions regulations and changing automotive trends affected the muscle car landscape.

Modern Rebirth (2003-2006): In 2003, Pontiac resurrected the GTO, importing an Australian-built model bearing the same nameplate. Although it had a short run, the modern GTO paid homage to its legendary predecessor, delivering modern muscle with a nod to the past.

Toyota Supra

Original Production (1978-2002): The Toyota Supra, an icon in the world of Japanese sports cars, started its journey in 1978, quickly gaining a reputation for its performance and style.

Discontinued (2002): Production of the fourth-generation Supra concluded in 2002, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its return.

Modern Rebirth (2020-Present): Toyota revived the Supra in 2020, partnering with BMW to develop a new generation of this legendary sports car. The modern Supra blends Japanese engineering with German precision, offering enthusiasts a taste of the past with contemporary performance.

Volkswagen Beetle

Original Production (1938-2003): The Volkswagen Beetle, an automotive icon known for its unique design, began its journey in 1938 and quickly became a symbol of practicality.

Discontinued (2003): Production of the classic Volkswagen Beetle came to an end in 2003, marking the conclusion of its historic run.

Modern Rebirth (2011-2019): Volkswagen reintroduced the Beetle in 2011, updating its design and technology while preserving its unmistakable silhouette. The modern Beetle was a tribute to the beloved original, offering a blend of nostalgia and contemporary features.

Lamborghini Countach

Original Production (1974-1990): The Lamborghini Countach, a poster car of the 1980s, made its debut in 1974, pushing the boundaries of supercar design and performance.

Discontinued (1990): The classic Countach concluded its production run in 1990, leaving behind a legacy of flamboyance and speed.

Modern Rebirth (2022-Present): Lamborghini unveiled the Countach LPI 800-4 in 2021 as a limited-edition revival of this iconic nameplate. The modern Countach retains its daring design and adds modern engineering, ensuring that the legend lives on. There's hasn't been any news about there being a 2024 Countach, so fans may have to settle for the 2022 or 2023 models.

BMW 8 Series

Original Production (1990-1999): The BMW 8 Series, a symbol of BMW's luxury and performance, debuted in 1990 as a grand tourer.

Discontinued (1999): Production of the classic 8 Series ended in 1999, leaving fans yearning for its return.

Modern Rebirth (2018-Present): BMW reintroduced the 8 Series in 2018, ushering in a new era of luxury and power. The modern 8 Series lineup includes a range of models, from coupes to convertibles, offering contemporary sophistication and driving pleasure.

GMC Hummer

Original Production (1992-2010): The GMC Hummer, a symbol of ruggedness and capability, rolled onto the scene in 1992 as a civilian version of military vehicles.

Discontinued (2010): Production of the Hummer H2, the last model in the lineup, concluded in 2010 as changing preferences and environmental concerns came to the forefront.

Modern Rebirth (2022-Present): GMC brought the Hummer back in 2022, but with a twist – the Hummer EV. This electric iteration of the Hummer retains its off-road prowess while embracing eco-friendly technology, marking a significant departure from its predecessor.

Meyers Manx

Original Production (1964-1971): The Meyers Manx, an iconic dune buggy, burst onto the scene in 1964, designed by Bruce Meyers as a lightweight, off-road vehicle that captured the spirit of the '60s.

Discontinued (1971): Production of the classic Meyers Manx ended in 1971, but its legacy as a symbol of beach culture and adventure continued.

Modern Rebirth (2023-Present): In 2023, Bruce Meyers, now in his 90s, revived the Meyers Manx brand with the introduction of the Manx V, a modern interpretation of his original design. The new Manx retains the open-air dune-buggy that is fully electric, go-anywhere spirit of the original, appealing to a new generation of enthusiasts.

TVR Griffith

Original Production (1990-2002): The TVR Griffith, a British sports car with a reputation for raw power and distinctive styling, was introduced in 1990.

Discontinued (2002): Production of the original Griffith concluded in 2002, marking the end of an era for TVR enthusiasts.

Modern Rebirth (2018-Present): TVR made a triumphant return in 2018 with the launch of the all-new Griffith. This modern sports car maintains the brand's tradition of high-performance, V8-powered vehicles, ensuring that TVR's spirit lives on in the 21st century.

Ford Ranger

Original Production (1983-2012): The Ford Ranger, a compact pickup truck, first rolled off the assembly line in 1983, becoming a popular choice for those in need of a smaller and more economical truck.

Discontinued (2012): Production of the original Ford Ranger ceased in 2012 as Ford shifted its focus towards larger trucks and SUVs.

Modern Rebirth (2019-Present): In 2019, the Ford Ranger made a comeback to the U.S. market as a midsize pickup truck. The revival of the Ranger was driven by the demand for more compact and fuel-efficient trucks, offering consumers a versatile and agile option for various needs.

Chevrolet Trailblazer

Original Production (2001-2008): The Chevrolet Trailblazer, a midsize SUV, made its debut in 2001 as part of Chevrolet's SUV lineup.

Discontinued (2008): Production of the original Trailblazer concluded in 2008 in America, and the SUV was replaced by the Traverse.

Modern Rebirth (2020-Present): After more than a decade, the Chevrolet Trailblazer returned to the U.S. market. The new Trailblazer offers a smaller and more fuel-efficient option in Chevrolet's SUV range, catering to the preferences of modern consumers.