10 Cinematic Classics That Still Hold Up Today

While modern cinema is delivering plenty of new and unique movies, there's something about the golden age of the film industry. From classic musicals to epic masterpieces, here are ten movies, all released before 1985, that still hold up today.

1. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Stanley Kubrick's iconic sci-fi film dropped in 1968; the visuals alone are enough to make anyone's jaw drop. To this day, cineasts adore the story about a space mission through outer space and time. The film introduces viewers to contemplative fiction, asking them hard-hitting questions sure to stay long after the viewing.

2. The Sound of Music (1965)

A year after Julie Andrews won the academy award for her role as Mary Poppins, she breathed music into her role of Maria in The Sound of Music. The film follows the familial concert group, the Van Trapps, and their new hire, Maria, who teaches the children how to sing and falls in love with their father. At the time, The Sound of Music introduced viewers to a war movie without gratuitous violence and filled with an award-winning soundtrack.

3. The Shining (1980)

Another Kubrick film, The Shining, introduces viewers to a writer, Jack, his wife, Wendy, and their son, Danny, who all move into an unoccupied hotel in the middle of the winter. Jack submerges himself into writing as the past, present, and hotel demons possess him and his family. Stories about the unethical filming conditions on set have come out, especially about Shelly Duval, saying Kubrick forced her to act her scenes hundreds of times, making the eerie tale more chilling.

4. Sophie's Choice (1982)

Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline, and Peter MacNicol star in this period drama about a holocaust survivor, her husband obsessed with the holocaust, and their new friend. Meryl Streep won an Oscar for her performance in this tragic tale, and the costuming, screenplay, and score received nominations, also.

5. Saturday Night Fever (1977)

This film is responsible for the disco revolution. Saturday Night Fever follows Tony Manero (John Travolta), a run-of-the-mill New Yorker who lives for weekend disco dances. As he preps for a major competition, he befriends Stephanie (Karen Lynn Gorney) and asks her to be his dance partner. Shortly after, the two fall in love.

6. Gremlins (1984)

Never feed a mogwai, give them water, or show them the sun after midnight. Those three rules influenced a generation of comedy horror enthusiasts. Gremlins focuses on a man tasked with finding his son a Christmas present. He opts for a cute, cuddly Mogwai, agreeing to the three rules. Of course, every rule gets broken, and the mogwai multiplies into thousands of gremlins, causing an uproar.

7. Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)

Every Halloween, thousands of people dress up in a red and green striped shirt with knives for fingers and a brown fedora, thanks to the horror icon of the 70s, Freddy Krueger. Johnny Depps stepped into his onscreen debut in Nightmare on Elm Street, a bone-chilling story about a monster present in dreams. The original film presents fresh ideas the genre never saw before, and the special effects still chill bones today.

8. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

You can't have a classic movie list without one of the most influential horror films ever released. Texas Chainsaw Massacre established many rules cemented into the slasher genre, including final girls, masked villains, and imperfect camera angles.

9. Jaws (1975)

A friend with a film studies degree refuses to watch Jaws. Although the animatronic shark doesn't look as convincing as modern-day cinema, in the 70s, the special effects and animatronics shocked audiences and dazzled horror enthusiasts. Many people refused to swim in the ocean after seeing the film about a killer shark on the loose, and Jaws remains revered as one of the best movies ever made.

10. Singin' in the Rain (1952)

Debbie Reynolds, Gene Kelly, and Jean Hagen star in this infamous musical story about the bridge between silent and talking films. Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly) and Lina (Jean Hagen) are the A-listers cast in every silent film, playing love interests. Soon, one of their films is transformed into a musical, but Lina can't sing. The casting directors hire Kathy (Debbie Reynolds) to replace Lina. Love follows.