14 Classic 90s Movies That Are Perfect for Family Movie Night

The 90s had some of the best wholesome kid-friendly movies. One person on a popular online forum asked for film suggestions for a 90s movie marathon with their kids. People offered up some of their favorites from the decade that are perfect to watch with your family.

1. Little Giants (1994)

Many movie fans recommended Little Giants, a kids sports movie from the 90s. While it's a bit cheesy and formulaic, it's still a fun watch that kids will love. One film lover noted that it's still an engaging film, despite its shortcomings.

2. Heavyweights (1995)

Heavyweights is another classic 90s family-friendly film. Some people noted that it was a childhood favorite that still holds up today. One movie fan called it “timeless” and infinitely quotable.

3. Blank Check (1994)

Blank Check is a comedy that follows a kid (Brian Bonsall) mistakingly receiving a blank check and using it to buy a house under an alter ego. However, several members from the bank where he cashed the check catch on and began searching for him.

4. Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone is a classic Christmas movie following a kid (Macaulay Culkin) whose family accidentally boards a plane to Paris without realizing they've left him home. After two bottom-feeder burglars case the place, he defends his home with booby traps that create many laughs.

5. The Mighty Ducks (1992)

“Quack, Quack, Quack, Mr. Ducksworth!” The Mighty Ducks follows an arrogant attorney who needs to be humbled. He was arrested for drunk driving and sentenced to 500 hours of community service. He spends that time coaching a Pee-Wee hockey team in desperate need of confidence, which he ultimately helps them achieve.

6. The Sandlot (1993)

“Heros get remembered. Legends never die.” The Sandlot is a classic coming-of-age sports comedy set in the summer of 1962. It follows a group of young boys playing baseball and learning life lessons. It is a perfect 90s film to watch with the kids.

7. Hook (1991)

Hook is a 90s adventure film centering on a grown Peter Pan (Robin Williams) who has forgotten his childhood. Instead, Peter Banning is a married, successful lawyer and workaholic with two kids. So, when Captain Hook kidnaps his children, he returns to Neverland to confront the enemy of his past and save them, rediscovering his identity along the way.

8. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

“It was a run-by fruiting!” Mrs. Doubtfire is a comedy-drama following a man (Robin Williams) getting divorced who desperately wants to spend more time with his kids. So he creates the character of an older British housekeeper that his wife ultimately hires without realizing it's him. There's so much fun in this movie with happy tears and many laughs.

9. Getting Even With Dad (1994)

Getting Even With Dad is a comedy following a con man, Ray (Ted Danson), whose estranged son, Timmy (Macaulay Culkin) shows up out of nowhere. Unfortunately, Ray is busy stealing rare coins and is not focused on his son. So Timmy decides to hide the coins and blackmail him into acting like his father to get them back.

10. Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Homeward Bound is an adventure comedy following a trio of pets being cared for while their family is away. They don't understand, however, and escape from the farm and go into the wilderness to find their way home. It stars Michael J. Fox as the voice of Chance, Don Ameche as the voice of Shadow, and Sally Field as the voice of Sassy the cat.

11. Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindergarten Cop is an action comedy following a police officer (Arnold Schwarzenegger) going undercover as a kindergarten teacher. He is there to prevent a dangerous drug dealer from getting to and harming his ex-wife and son. This 90s classic has a ton of great one-liners, many delivered by adorable kids.

12. Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy is a family drama that follows an orphaned boy with behavior issues getting adopted. After vandalizing a sea park, he is made to clean it up. He befriends an orca in captivity at an ailing amusement park. This movie was a success that developed into a franchise of films and a television series.

13. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze is an example of the sequel surpassing the original. And in this case, it comes with a Vanilla Ice ninja rap. Of course, watch the first one, but this one is better. It follows four mutated turtles — Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael — along with their master, Splinter, in another adventure.

14. The Witches (1990)

For something a little different, try The Witches, a dark fantasy movie. It follows a group of evil witches who plan to wipe out all the children in the world and a grandmother and grandson who are determined to stop it. It's based on Roald Dahl's novel and is a much better version than the 2020 remake. Something about the purple eyes is a total creep factor, but not over-the-top scary.

