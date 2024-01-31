Remember These? 25 Classic Stores That Closed Their Doors

It hasn’t been an easy ride for retail stores in the last few decades. With the emergence of e-commerce giants like Amazon, many iconic stores have had to pivot to becoming online-only retailers or closing their doors entirely. In 2023 alone, several companies were forced to file Chapter 11.

Although gone and quickly replaced by more modern alternatives, these classic stores will forever be remembered by nostalgic shoppers.

1. Blockbuster

First opening its doors in 1985 in Dallas, Blockbuster made waves and became everyone’s go-to for their Friday movie night rentals. After struggling to compete with modern streaming services like Netflix, the iconic movie rental store officially closed its stores between 2013 and 2014. Today, there is one Blockbuster left standing in Bend, Oregon.

2. Linens ‘n Things

Linens ‘n Things was a popular chain known for bedding, rugs, lamps, and home accessories. The chain seemed to be doing well with locations across Canada and the United States. Unfortunately, as prices rose and customers dwindled, Linens ‘n Things closed its in-person stores in 2008, becoming an online-only retailer in 2009 until it shut down in 2018.

3. Kaufmann's

Once a well-known department store, Kaufmann’s expanded to 59 stores throughout the United States at its peak. As newer alternatives arose, Kaufmann’s was dissolved in 2006 and assumed by Macy’s.

4. Sam Goody

Sam Goody was the go-to store to get your music fix. The record store opened in 1951 and became a fast-growing staple for music lovers. Sadly, Sam Goody lost the battle to digital music, and the last of its stores closed in 2012.

5. Barneys

This luxury retailer was an iconic department store that was known worldwide. The store attracted tourists from across the globe and had locations across the U.S. Soaring rents and falling sales were the demise of the beloved department store, which declared bankruptcy in 2019. Barney’s is now licensed to Saks Fifth Avenue.

6. Gymboree

In 1986, the first chain of Gymborees opened and sold stylish, coordinating children’s clothing that many parents loved. After facing harsh competition with fast fashion brands and online retailers, Gymboree couldn’t keep up and closed its doors in 2019.

7. RadioShack

This major retailer was once a booming one-stop shop for mobile and electronic products. As online retailers began to take over, RadioShack lost its popularity and customer base. The electronic retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed its remaining stores in the United States.

8. County Seat

County Seat was a major clothing retailer in the United States that lasted years before its downfall. Founded in 1973, County Seat had over 740 stores at its peak. With ownership changes affecting business, the chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 1996 and closed all stores in 1999.

9. Wet Seal

For teenagers during the '90s, Wet Seal was the iconic clothing store to shop at. Wet Seal sold California-style fashion for teens, but as modern, trendy rival stores emerged, the retailer couldn’t keep up. Wet Seal filed for bankruptcy in 2015, and all stores officially closed in 2017.

10. BCBG

Before online stores took over, BCBG was a popular luxury clothing store that fashion lovers flocked to for high-end, brand-name items. The store filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and now operates online only.

11. KB Toys

KB Toys opened as a toy store in 1946 and was known for being a mall staple. At its peak, it had 461 locations, and business was booming until more convenient online options became available. While certain toy shops like Toys ‘R' Us re-opened stores and made a comeback, KB couldn’t survive its competitors and eventually closed all of its stores in 2009.

12. Golfsmith

Golf lovers couldn’t get enough of Golfsmith, a once popular golf retailer. The chain seemed to grow, with acclaimed golf stars like Tiger Woods bringing light to the sport. Golfsmith filed for bankruptcy in 2016 and a sporting goods company bought the chain and either liquidated or rebranded the remaining stores.

13. Mervyn's

Mervyn’s quickly grew into a well-known department store that sold popular clothing brands, furniture, and household appliances. In 2006, Mervyn’s had 189 stores all over the United States, but just two years later, sales dwindled, and stores began to close. In 2008, Mervyn liquidated its assets and closed all its stores.

14. B. Dalton

Before online book retailers made their mark on bookstores, B. Dalton was one of America’s most well-known retail bookstores. It was founded in 1966 and had over 700 stores in its prime. In 1987, Barnes & Noble bought the chain, which closed down for good in 2010.

15. A&P

A&P, known as The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, grew into a prominent grocery store. It grew to have over 15,000 grocery stores at its height and became the largest grocery retailer in the United States. As newer alternatives began popping up, A&P filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and closed its last store in 2016.

16. Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports was a well-known home goods store that decor lovers couldn’t get enough of. The retailer sold imported furniture, seasonal and home decor, decorative accessories, and more. It filed for bankruptcy in 2020, but you can still buy from the shop online.

17. Century 21

Bargain hunters loved this iconic department store, where they could score designer items for great deals. Founded in 1961, Century 21 would buy items from liquidations and surplus goods and sell them for a reasonable price. It grew to 13 stores across the Northeastern U.S. but closed its doors in 2020 after a diminishing customer base. The New York City flagship location reopened in 2023.

18. Zany Brainy

Founded in 1991, Zany Brainy sold educational toys for children, including instruments, puzzles, trains, books, building toys, and more. The once-dominating toy industry took a hit as competition with online retailers grew. Zany Brainy filed for bankruptcy in 2001 and shut down its remaining 187 stores.

19. A.C. Moore

A.C. Moore was the one-stop shop for all of your crafting needs. The store grew to 145 chain stores across the East Coast but couldn’t keep up with its competitors. Michaels bought the chain after closing stores in 2020 and rebranded all remaining locations.

20. Bon-Ton

With the rise of online store giants, many department stores have seen a decline. Bon-Ton was a long-standing department store founded in 1898 and lasted decades before closing its doors. In 2018, Bon-Ton liquidated all of its stores across America.

21. American Apparel

American Apparel was a trendy, popular clothing store that, at its peak, had 281 locations. The number of stores drastically shrunk to 110 in 2017 as sales plummeted. The company declared bankruptcy in 2017 but continues to offer an online store for shoppers.

22. Lord & Taylor

Lord & Taylor was the oldest department store in the United States, making it an iconic and historic staple. Unfortunately, it filed for bankruptcy in 2020 after the ever-growing presence of newer, more modern alternatives. While intending to keep some of its retail stores open, the chain officially closed all remaining stores in 2021.

23. Fry's

This popular electronics retailer was the preferred shop for electronics, appliances, toys, computer hardware, and more for years. The stores even offered computer repairs and services for customers, but that wasn’t enough to keep Fry’s in business. Fry’s abruptly announced it would close its doors in 2021 as it couldn’t compete with rivals like Best Buy and Amazon.

24. Bebe

This once-beloved women’s fashion retailer, founded in 1976, was known for selling trendy and stylish clothes. At its height, Bebe had 372 retail stores but announced it would close all of them in 2017. Competition with online retailers and shifting shopping habits were to blame, and Bebe is now available online only.

25. The Limited

The Limited was a women's clothing store found in malls across the United States. Women loved the store’s casual attire and workwear, but sales continued to wane until the retailer went bankrupt in 2017. The Limited closed over 200 stores, and Belk, a department store chain, purchased the brand to relaunch The Limited as a private label.