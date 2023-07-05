25 Classic Summer Movies From the 70s and 80s (That Aren’t Jaws)

Jaws is the perfect Fourth of July film. Not only did the 1974 movie launch the summer blockbuster model that still exists to this day, but it's also a perfect beach flick. But if you’ve seen Jaws 100 times, or if killer sharks scare you out of the water, you still have plenty of movies to enjoy on these nostalgic summer nights.

It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a breezy comedy, a terrifying horror flick, or a moving drama — the '70s and 8'0s created enough great films to keep you entertained all summer long.

1. A New Leaf (1971)

After the dissolution of the improv comedy duo Nichols and May, Elaine May decided to follow the lead of her one-time partner Mike Nichols and take up directing. For her debut, May adapted a Jack Ritchie story for the darkly hilarious A New Leaf, starring Walter Matthau. The cynical tale of a spoiled rich boy who marries an heiress to get out of debts, A New Leaf perfectly balances uncomfortable tension and knee-slapping gags.

2. Deliverance (1972)

If you’re worried that you’ll feel guilty watching movies instead of going outside all summer, then Deliverance is the flick for you. Writer and director John Boorman puts his cast of would-be macho men through the wringer when they’re attacked by locals who don’t appreciate their canoe trip through Appalachia. Some of the scenes might be very upsetting, but Deliverance would make you glad to stay on the couch for the next few months.

3. American Graffiti (1973)

These days, people associate the name George Lucas with lightsabers and space battles. But the only stars in his first hit movie were those over the four teen boys at the center of American Graffiti. Set on the last night of summer vacation, American Graffiti follows a group of teens played by Ron Howard, Richard Dreyfuss, and Candy Clark as they stare down the responsibilities of adulthood.

4. Chinatown (1974)

Even if you’ve never seen the Jack Nicholson detective film Chinatown, you’re probably familiar with the movie’s famous last line: “Forget it, Jake. It’s Chinatown.” But what you may not know is that director Roman Polanski and writer Robert Towne take full advantage of the movie’s setting during the California summer to show Nicholson’s Jake Gittes sweat his way through a massive conspiracy.

5. Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

If Nicholson feels the heat in Chinatown, then Al Pacino practically bakes in the appropriately-titled Dog Day Afternoon. Pacino stars as Sonny Wortzik, a desperate man who leads a group of incompetent crooks (including the late, great John Cazale) in an ill-fated bank robbery. Even if everything went according to Sonny’s plan (spoiler: it does not), then the characters would still be roasting in the heat of the summer sun.

6. Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Yes, Saturday Night Fever has the reputation of being a goofy disco movie. But while John Travolta does indeed don a white leisure suit and cha-cha to the Bee Gees, Saturday Night Fever is surprisingly dark. Less a celebration of the music of the era, the movie captures the desperation of a young man with no prospects save his unbelievable boogey skills.

7. Grease (1978)

Grease is a strange one to put on this list, and not just because it’s the second Travolta movie in a row. Some may say that Grease doesn’t belong on this list because it explicitly takes place during the school year and not during the summer. While that may be true, the entire movie deals with the fallout of the summer, during which Travolta’s greaser Danny fell for Olivia Newton-John’s good girl Sandy. Those summer nights drive the entire film and earn it a place here.

8. Killer of Sheep (1978)

A truly independent film, Killer of Sheep has more in common with the Italian neorealism movies of the 1940s and 50s than it does with the Hollywood hits on this list. Almost completely produced by Charles Burnett, Killer of Sheep provides an unflinching look at the life of African Americans in the Watts neighborhood in Los Angeles.

9. Days of Heaven (1978)

Few directors have influenced American independent cinema like Terrence Malick, who followed his crime movie Badlands with the more openly romantic Days of Heaven. Starring Richard Gere, Brooke Adams, and Sam Shepard, the movie portrays a love triangle brimming on a farm in 1916. But the real draw to Days of Heaven is Malick’s gauzy shots of wheat fields billowing in the wind, accompanied by poetic voice-over.

10. Piranha (1978)

Without question, Piranha is a rip-off of Jaws, one of many killer fish movies that spawned after the 1974 hit. But none of of the others can say that they received a stamp of approval from Steven Spielberg, who called Piranha “the best of the Jaws rip-offs.” The movie earns that high praise with manic direction from Joe Dante and a surprisingly smart script by John Sayles, about government mutated piranha escaping in a fresh-water lake.

11. Apocalypse Now (1979)

Few movies can match Apocalypse Now in terms of scale and audacity. And none can match its pure sweat content. Reimagining Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness and relocating it during the Vietnam War, director Francis Ford Coppola captures perspiration pouring out of every character, from Martin Sheen’s troubled soldier to Marlon Brando’s megalomaniacal Kurtz. It might be the most overheated film on this list.

12. Meatballs (1979)

I don’t know what summer camps were like in the 1950s and '60s, but if the movies of the '70s and '80s are to be believed, it was a horrible experience. In light of what followed, the Bill Murray comedy Meatballs seems fairly tame. Sure, it portrays summer camp as a week of teenaged debauchery, but there’s a naiveté to the shenanigans that makes it feel somewhat quaint these 40 years later.

13. Friday the 13th (1980)

If Meatballs made summer camps seem like a rowdy madhouse, then Friday the 13th made them seem like death traps. While the franchise would later become a slasher series about a killer in a hockey mask, the first Friday the 13th tells a whodunnit with gnarly deaths. It’s not high art, but it perfectly captures the dread even teens have of staying in the woods without their parents around.

14. Caddyshack (1980)

No genre of movie screams the '80s like the “slobs vs. snobs” comedy, movies in which a bunch of regular guys displace rich and powerful rivals. Caddyshack isn’t the first of the genre, but it might be the most important. While its story about a caddy trying to earn some summer money is mostly forgotten, everyone still remembers the hilarious performances from Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, and Rodney Dangerfield.

15. The Burning (1981)

At first glance, The Burning’s only claim to fame is its surprisingly stacked cast, with appearances by Jason Alexander, Holly Hunter, and Fisher Stevens as teenage victims at a summer camp. But those who watch the movie will find a competently-made slasher based on the urban legend of the Cropsey maniac. And it's hard to think of a more appropriately summer-based scare scene than a raft attack midway through the movie.

16. National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

National Lampoon inaugurated slobs vs. snobs tales with Animal House, but with Vacation, the genre became a family affair. Chevy Chase stars as working schmuck Clark Griswold, who just wants to bring his family to the amusement park Wally World. While the foibles experienced by the Griswolds might be extreme, including an unfortunate incident with a dog and an unwise response to a flirtatious traveler, nearly everyone can relate to a family trip gone wrong.

17. Paris, Texas (1984)

German director Wim Wenders might seem like the last person who should make a movie about a man (Dean Stockwell) helping his brother (Harry Dean Stanton) travel across the Lone Star State for his missing wife (Nastassja Kinski). But thanks to the deeply humane script by L. M. Kit Carson and Sam Shepherd, Wenders creates a movie with a real sense of place, making the characters feel like people just going about their lives under the Texas sun.

18. The Goonies (1985)

For kids out of school, summer is a time of adventure. Directed by Richard Donner and produced by Steven Spielberg, The Goonies captured that spirit of excitement better than any other movie of the decade. With an excellent cast of future stars including Sean Astin and Ke Huy Quan, The Goonies’ yarn about kids finding a lost pirate ship still sparks the imagination of all children, no matter what their age might be.

19. Smooth Talk (1985)

It’s no secret that kids of the '70s and '80s had more freedom than kids of today, which offered its own excitement and danger. Director Joyce Chopra captures both of those elements in Smooth Talk, an adaptation of the heavily-anthologized Joyce Carol Oates story “Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been?” Smooth Talk stars Laura Dern as a teen whose flirtation with an older man (Treat Williams) may be innocent and may be disastrous.

20. Stand By Me (1986)

Stand By Me is based on a Stephen King novella about four kids who find a dead body. That might sound like the set-up for another grisly yarn from the Master of Horror, but director Rob Reiner is more interested in portraying the sudden maturity foisted upon its central boys. Full of sweetness and sadness, Stand By Me confronts the scariest part of summer vacation: Realizing that you’re growing up.

21. Dirty Dancing (1987)

Nobody puts Baby in a corner, and nobody leaves Dirty Dancing off a list of great summer movies. The ultimate teen dream, Dirty Dancing stars Jennifer Grey as a teen whose boring summer vacation gets electrified by the arrival of dance instructor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze). While the movie has some darker plots than you might remember, there’s no denying the power of the final dance sequence, in which Baby shows just how far Johnny has brought her.

22. Ernest Goes to Camp (1987)

By 1987, summer camp movies had started to run out of steam, so studios needed to find new ways to spice up the genre. Enter Jim Varney as Ernest P. Worrell, a dimwitted pitchman who already had a successful career in tv commercials. Ernest Goes to Camp follows a pretty basic summer camp plot with good kids fighting bullies and developers, but Varney’s cartoonish pratfalls infuse the movie with delightful energy.

23. Back to the Beach (1987)

Beach movies were an unlikely fad in the 1960s that fizzled out before the decade ended. But that didn’t prevent adults of the '80s from reliving their youth with the throwback movie Back to the Beach, starring '60s icons Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello. Even if you don’t have any immediate nostalgia for the genre, Back to the Beach has enough good-natured fun and silly cameos to make it a pleasing watch still today.

24. Do the Right Thing (1989)

As much as we long for summer, the heat can also make us do crazy things. That’s the central element of Spike Lee’s monumental Do the Right Thing, which portrays tensions boiling within a Brooklyn neighborhood on the hottest day of the year. Lee’s striking and humane direction makes for a powerful film, especially thanks to remarkable performances from Danny Aiello, Giancarlo Esposito, and legends Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis.

25. Troop Beverly Hills (1989)

After her stint on the great sitcom Cheers, Shelly Long become one of the most bankable comedy stars of the decade. At the time, Troop Beverly Hills, in which Long plays an upscale housewife who becomes a scout leader to bond with her daughter, seemed like an exception to the rule. But in the past few decades, the movie has gone from a critical flop to a beloved depiction of a woman making her own way.