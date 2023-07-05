30 Classic Television Theme Songs That Are the Greatest of All Time

A catchy theme song can elevate a classic television series into something extraordinary. There's nothing better than getting ready for your favorite show by singing along during the opening credits.

Recently, an online discussion asked for the best theme songs of all time. Here are some of the best examples.

1. Taxi

The ABC sitcom aired for five seasons, from 1978 through 1982.

The ensemble cast features Judd Hirsch, Jeff Conaway, Marilu Henner, Tony Danza, Christopher Lloyd, Danny DeVito, and Andy Kaufman.

2. MASH

One of the most successful sitcoms of all time, MASH aired for 11 seasons.

While the television theme was instrumental, it's based on the theme for the MASH feature film, which The Ron Hicklin Singers sang.

3. Perfect Strangers

For eight seasons, viewers were treated to the adventures of Larry Appleton (Mark Linn-Baker) and Balki Bartokomous (Bronson Pinchot).

The theme song has been parodied several times in popular culture, including an episode of The Goldbergs.

4. The Muppet Show

When it was time for The Muppet Show, you weren't always sure what to expect from its cast and guest star.

There was one thing you could count on, though: It was time to play the music, and it was time to light the lights.

5. Knight Rider

Few theme songs nailed the 1980s like Knight Rider.

From the narrator's iconic voice to the catchy 80s synth, this theme song was, and still is, an absolute vibe.

6. The Andy Griffith Show

There may not be a more iconic whistle in television history.

Short, sweet, and incredibly catchy, millions of people have undoubtedly whistled along to The Andr Griffith Show‘s theme.

7. The Dukes of Hazzard

Those good old Duke boys never meanin' no harm.

The theme for Dukes of Hazzard set the tone perfectly for the show, which aired from 1979 through 1985.

8. The Simpsons

You're most likely lying to yourself if you've never hummed this theme song.

While the cold opening, mainly what Bart writes on the chalkboard, has changed, the theme song remains the same.

9. The A-Team

While The A-Team only aired for four seasons in the 1980s, its theme song continues to live on in popular culture.

Its iconic opening is as epic today as when the show debuted.

10. The Sopranos

Alabama 3 performs “Woke Up This Morning,” the theme song for The Sopranos.

This is the first thing many fans think of after hearing the iconic HBO logo introduction.

11. Cheers

Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name.

That's exactly what television audiences did from 1982 through 1993, where they were greeted with this theme song before the start of the show.

12. Fraiser

It's only fitting that the Cheers spin-off has a theme song that's just as iconic.

Starring Kelsey Grammer, Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, and John Mahoney, Fraiser aired from 1993 to 2004.

13. WKRP in Cincinnati

As God as my witness, we all thought turkeys could fly.

WKRP in Cincinnati aired on CBS from 1978 to 1982.

14. Married…With Children

The iconic Fox sitcom paved the way for the future of television, airing from 1987 through 1997.

Its theme song is Frank Sinatra's “Love and Marriage.”

15. Magnum P.I.

Starring Tom Selleck, the CBS crime drama aired from 1980 through 1988.

Its guitar riff and solo remain iconic today, as they set the tone for the beloved television series.

16. The Jeffersons

Admit it: you know all the lyrics to “Movin' On Up.”

Ja'net DuBois performs the theme for The Jeffersons.

17. The Facts of Life

A spin-off of Diff'rent Strokes, The Facts of Life features an ensemble cast.

It aired from 1979 through 1988.

18. The Golden Girls

I have one thing to say to Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia:

Thank you for being a friend.

19. Laverne and Shirley

A spin-off of Happy Days, Laverne and Shirley aired for eight seasons from 1976 through 1983.

Its theme is as beloved as the show it spun off from.

20. Good Times

The CBS sitcom aired for six seasons, from 1974 through 1979.

Good Times originated from characters appearing in the sitcom Maude. Florida was a housekeeper for Maude Findlay.

21. The Beverley Hillbillies

Come and listen to a story about a man named Jed.

The theme for The Beverley Hillbillies perfectly captures the theme and essence of the show.

22. Hawaii Five-O

A theme song so nice they used it twice.

The original run of Hawaii Five-O lasted from 1968 through 1980 on CBS. The Hawaii Five-0 remake updated the iconic theme song when it aired from 2010 through 2020.

23. The Brady Bunch

Here's the story of a lovely lady.

Like it or not, The Brady Bunch theme song is an earworm that will easily get stuck in your head.

24. All in the Family

For nine seasons, All in the Family aired on CBS. It is widely regarded as one of the greatest television sitcoms ever.

The show's theme, “Those Were the Days,” was performed by the show's stars, Carroll O'Connor and Jean Stapleton.

25. Happy Days

Over 250 episodes of Happy Days aired for 11 seasons, making it one of the most successful sitcoms of the 1970s.

Happy Days used two theme songs: “Rock Around the Clock” from 1974 through 1975. The more well-known “Happy Days” was used from 1975 through 1984.

26. King of the Hill

The animated sitcom from Mike Judge aired on Fox for 13 seasons and featured 259 episodes.

Rock band The Refreshments performs the theme song, “Yahoos and Triangles.”

27. Law & Order

The longest live-action scripted American primetime television series are Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and the original Law & Order.

Along with the Law & Order: Criminal Intent spin-off, they all use variations of the same iconic theme song.

28. Twin Peaks

David Lynch's mystery serial drama aired on ABC for two seasons in 1990 and 1991. Its iconic instrumental theme was composed by the legendary Angelo Badalamenti.

The same theme was used when Showtime revived the series for Twin Peaks: The Return.

29. Sesame Street

Airing for 53 seaits and featuring over 4,600 episodes, a lot has changed over the years on Sesame Street.

One thing has remained the same, though: it's theme song.

30. Peacemaker

James Gunn, the creator of the HBO series, set out to make an opening credits scene that no one would skip.

Thanks to the absurdist dance number and Wig Yam's “Do Ya Wanna Taste It,” he succeeded.

Source: Reddit.