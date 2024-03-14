25 Classics Written by Women Everyone Needs To Know

When you think “classic literature,” what comes to mind? Chances are, they're thick books written by white men from centuries ago.

It's true that throughout history, discussions about literature have been focused on men. Charles Dickens, James Joyce, and others often come up when discussing what makes a book a classic. But some brilliant women from past centuries had their work published, and their books became just as important a foundation of the literary canon.

For us, classics aren't just books published more than 20 years ago. These are books that offer timeless, nuanced portrayals of the feminine experience that still resonate today.

The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath

The Bell Jar, Sylvia Plath's one and only novel, gets a bad rap in pop culture. It's usually a prop given to characters as a signal to viewers that this person is either depressed or trying to make people think they are. Not only is this book a shining example of exquisite prose, but Esther Greenwood, the main character, is a tragically sympathetic character.

A book about more than just mental illness, The Bell Jar explores many themes women still struggle with today, including the pull of careers and the push of society's expectations of motherhood.

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

Harper Lee's iconic novel has been adapted on stage and screen, but there's still no experience like reading the book itself. Exploring racial issues, prejudice, assault, morality, and other heavy themes, it's a book that keeps you in distress for most of it, praying that justice will prevail.

Not only is the story compelling, but the characters are what make To Kill a Mockingbird a classic. From Atticus Finch to Scout to Boo Radley, Lee wrote some truly unforgettable and powerful characters.

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Every single one of Jane Austen's novels is a lovable classic, but if you have to start somewhere, start with Pride and Prejudice. Not only does the book showcase Austen's understanding of human emotions, but it's also fiercely romantic, putting Nicholas Sparks to shame.

In Pride and Prejudice, Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy battle wits and feelings as they navigate separate social classes. The book, originally published in 1813, raises questions about the role of women in society and how much — or, in some cases, little — things have changed over the last few hundred years.

The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood

The poignancy of this story is at an all-time high as people threaten women's freedom and control fertility practices. This dystopian novel is unlike any other but can be considered on par with works like Nineteen Eighty-Four, Cat's Cradle, and Brave New World.

Margaret Atwood paints a picture of a horrific existence for women in which many of our worst fears come true. They're treated as nothing but birthing vessels, a concept that seems more and more prevalent within modern political and religious conversations. Reading this book now will give you a chilling understanding of how dystopian societies like this are built one brick at a time until it's too late to change course.

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

One of the most adapted novels ever, Frankenstein by Mary Shelley is a much more insightful story than what Hollywood tells you. The nuance and emotion throughout the novel raise questions concerning humanity, otherness, science, groupthink, paternal relationships, and companionship.

Frankenstein and his monster (remember, Frankenstein is not the monster) represent the complexity and simplicity of man in eye-opening ways. The desire for companionship, the need for validation, and the pain of rejection are all integral to the story. In today's world of social media, these things manifest in modern ways, but Shelley's portrayal of humanity's flaws endures.

Orlando by Virginia Woolf

Virginia Woolf's novel Orlando was lightyears ahead of its time. Published in 1928, the book explores themes of gender, orientation, identity, womanhood, and more through the eyes of one magical human. Orlando inexplicably lives for centuries, transforming from a man to a woman halfway through their life.

The thought-provoking novel offers a fascinating perspective on the gender binary, highlighting how men and women live similarly and differently. These topics would not become mainstream for decades, showing Woolf's revolutionary curiosity and thoughtfulness. It seems like a book a contemporary author would write, but Woolf dared to write in the 1920s. It's a fantastic work of literature and a testament to her daring style.

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

Jane Eyre is one of the best examples of gothic literature, telling a story full of secrets, mystery, and darkness. The story's themes range from romance to religion. Jane is a plain woman but also a complex character. The novel follows her as she navigates romance, morality, abuse, and classism.

Ultimately, the book offers women a meaningful reflection on one's own values and convictions. Too many of us define ourselves by our relationships, interactions, and connections with others. Jane Eyre explores the importance and difficulty of valuing yourself as an individual rather than a mother, sister, daughter, lover, or wife.

Frankly, this kind of topic will never be outdated, and the novel addresses it beautifully and sincerely.

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë

Both Brontë sisters were incredibly talented, and Wuthering Heights is likely Emily Brontë's most dazzling work. Times may change, but this novel shows how humanity rarely does. The book depicts a toxic romance between the tragic characters Catherine and Heathcliff.

Their relationship is relatable for many modern women despite being published over 175 years ago. There are cruel scenes, moments of unbridled passion, and everything in between. No matter how much we learn and progress as a society, relationships continue to be messy and confusing. Wuthering Heights captures the strife of love in a timeless way, making it one of the most eternal love stories ever written.

Gone with the Wind by Margaret Mitchell

Gone with the Wind is an intense read, tackling almost every serious issue you can think of. The book takes place during the Civil War and is told from the perspective of the Confederacy, offering a complicated view of issues like war, social status, gender, marriage, love, race, and slavery. The movie adaptation will have you believe that it is simply a classic love story, but the book is so much more than that.

Mitchell craftily weaves provocative ideas into the romantic plot, creating a layered and robust tale. Despite what some may wish, romance and love do not exist in a vacuum. External forces can make relationships impossible or unsatisfactory.

The tumultuous love story told here shows how an idealistic mindset and lack of honesty can destroy even the deepest love. It's one of the best examples of the tragedy of unrequited love and untold feelings.

A Room of One's Own by Virginia Woolf

This entire list could be Virginia Woolf's books, but this is the last one we'll mention. A Room of One's Own is one of the most important feminist works. It criticizes society's lack of emphasis on women's independence, education, and perspectives.

The book's title captures the message well, as Woolf argues that all women deserve to take up space in this world and fulfill their creative and intellectual potential. This is an extended essay, not a novel, but it's still a classic. Whether you're a longtime feminist or newly interested in the theory, A Room of One's Own is a quintessential read.

Nightwood by Djuna Barnes

Nightwood is one of this list's more underrated and lesser-known classics. It's one of the first published examples of lesbian literature. It's one of the first works to depict romance between women, making it a piece of literary history. However, it goes beyond gender expression and romantic orientation. Reading the book itself is a difficult journey through winding prose and overlapping scenes, forcing the reader to remain present and attentive.

The gothic novel offers distorted views of knowledge, innocence, humanity, animalism, survival, and more. The meaningful story is worth the read, but the bewitching prose and gothic style make every sentence a rich experience.

Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic by Alison Bechdel

You may recognize Alison Bechdel's last name as she conceptualized the Bechdel test, a test that determines the representation of women in storytelling. Fun Home is an extraordinary graphic novel about Bechdel's childhood, journey to find her identity, and strained relationship with her parents. The book, as the title suggests, is simultaneously amusing and heartbreaking. If you enjoy this, we highly recommend her follow-up graphic novel, Are You My Mother?

Both works explore the relatable difficulty of knowing and accepting who your parents are. Many of us want to think of our parents as heroes — sometimes villains — but the harsh truth is they're just as human as us. They have rich lives and pasts disconnected from their children, but this disconnection is often impermanent.

The Magic Toyshop by Angela Carter

Angela Carter's way with words will make you believe in magic. She tells brutal and grim stories using the most beautiful language. Her collection of short stories titled The Bloody Chamber is fabulous, but we want to highlight her full-length novel.

The Magic Toyshop is a gothic novel contrasting magic and fairytales with poverty and fear. Carter's imagination knows no bounds. She explores themes of gender, identity, abuse, and perception through this darkly whimsical tale. While all her themes are poignant and compelling, her work is considered a classic because it's the pinnacle of brilliant writing and emotional literature.

The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy

Get your tissues ready for this one. Arundhati Roy wrote one of the most powerful and emotional novels, chronicling the traumatic lives of brother and sister twins growing up in India. At its core, it's a story about love — every kind of love — and how love can be destructive.

Prominent themes are race, classism, rules, morality, family, and trauma. This book has some difficult scenes to read, but its brutally engaging narrative is impossible to turn away from. The novel is a classic because it is unlike any other work, showcasing the unique perspective every author offers, especially women.

The Body in the Library by Agatha Christie

Agatha Christie's entire bibliography is enthralling, but we suggest starting with a classic, The Body in the Library. This is one of the greatest works of detective fiction, with plenty of captivating twists and turns. Lifetime detective fiction fans and readers just dipping their toe into these mysterious waters should consider this an essential read.

We don't want to spoil anything because Agatha Christie's books are all about the journey. Christie's amateur detective, Miss Jane Marple, is often left in the shadow of her other sleuthing character, Hercule Poirot. But Miss Marple is brilliant in her own right as an impressively intelligent woman.

Wide Sargasso Sea by Jean Rhys

Interestingly, Wide Sargasso Sea is a sort of prequel to Jane Eyre. The story set in Jamaica features themes of colonialism, mental illness, racism, inequality, feminism, abuse, and much more. This novel tells the tumultuous story of Antoinette Cosway, who eventually became the first wife of Jane Eyre's Mr. Rochester. Don't worry; you don't need to read Jane Eyre to appreciate Jean Rhys' novel.

However, reading both novels offers a fascinating context to each. Rhys' inventive concept to write a prequel to another author's story is part of what makes the tale so intriguing and important. It offers a new perspective on a classic novel that forces readers to examine possibilities that don't appear on the page.

Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston

Their Eyes Were Watching God follows a young, feisty girl living in the Deep South during the 1900s. She continuously fights for her freedom as those around her pressure her into marriage, motherhood, and other gender roles. The novel tackles racial inequality, identity, power, control, self-love, and money.

Like The Bell Jar, A Room of One's Own, and Jane Eyre, this story is about a woman finding her self-worth and loving herself despite what anyone says. We specifically adore the prose in which Hurston depicts hectic weather, representing the characters' turmoil.

My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante

If you've ever had a BFF who was like a sister, this book will hit home. The genuine emotions and flawed characters make the book hard to put down. My Brilliant Friend follows the lives of two best friends growing up in Italy. This novel passes The Bechdel Test with flying colors, as it's about the ever-changing and complex friendship between the two protagonists.

Elena Ferrante leaves a lot unsaid, so this story involves reading between the lines. People often say to “show, don't tell” in writing, but Ferrante merely gestures. While it can feel frustrating at times, it allows readers to inject their own emotions into the characters, making the book personal for everyone.

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

While there are many screen adaptations of Little Women, none compare to the richness of Louisa May Alcott's novel. It's the ultimate coming-of-age story, following four sisters as they grow up and discover themselves. The story has everything: humor, suspense, romance, heartbreak, and more.

The four lead characters are well-defined and engaging, which is one of the main reasons this is a timeless classic. Their different personalities allow readers to identify with specific characters more than others. Despite the rich plot, Little Women offers readers a chance to reflect on their own lives and choices along with the main characters.

Beloved by Toni Morrison

Beloved is a well-crafted story of a previously enslaved family navigating relationships, demons, and freedom following the Civil War. This story shows how difficult it can be to move on from the traumatic past and how people are often haunted by their own history. There are brutal moments, but it's an intensely raw novel that you'll never forget.

The concepts of forging ahead and staying stuck in the past are contrasting ideas that capture the struggle of being a human well. While we all may not have this type of severe trauma in our lives, the book is a classic because it portrays the fight every person has against who they've been, who they are, and who they want to be.

Uncle Tom's Cabin by Harriet Beecher Stowe

You've probably heard people reference Uncle Tom's Cabin, but until you've read it, you can't understand the weight of these comments. The book has received heavy criticism from all angles over the years.

The portrayal of black characters is extremely complicated, and the anti-slavery story is not as straightforward as one might expect. It's an enduring and controversial classic because of its complexity and layered ideas. Since concepts of race continue to evolve and perspectives shift — sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worse — Uncle Tom's Cabin is still a timely, thought-provoking read.

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day by Winifred Watson

As much as we love the movie adaptation, the novel Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day is exponentially richer. Many of the classics on this list deal with heavy and unpleasant themes. Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day is a bit lighter, making it a more fun read.

There are themes of antisemitism and poverty, but the story is mostly about living life to the fullest, whatever that means to you. It's an exquisite and uplifting read, albeit rocky and saucy. The novel is almost wholly focused on the two main female characters, who are drastically different. It gives a refreshing and progressive view of different types of women and how none of them are “wrong.”

A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry

A Raisin in the Sun is a play about a black family living through the mid-20th century. The play explores many heavy themes, but at its core, it's about having hopes and dreams. Often, the world works against people trying to achieve their goals.

Finances, race, gender, and other circumstances out of people's control can make their dreams unreachable. Lorraine Hansberry artfully depicts the magic, power, and danger of hope in an unfair world. Since life will almost certainly always be unfair, the play's message is timeless and raw.

We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson

Shirley Jackson is perhaps best known for her compelling short stories, such as The Lottery and Charles. But her final novel is one of her most complex and fascinating works. We Have Always Lived in the Castle deals with ostracization, agoraphobia, fear, various mental illnesses, family, otherness, and more.

People often fear what they don't know or understand, and this story emphasizes the consequences of such behavior and exclusion from society. The book demands readers take a hard look at their own perceptions of those different from them. Dark themes and supernatural elements make the book fantastical but also fiercely realistic.

The Color Purple by Alice Walker

People love to praise Spielberg's adaptation of The Color Purple, but nothing compares to the source material. The beauty of female friendships and the strength of women, especially black women, are central to the story.

Throughout the novel, male violence is a common, controversial theme. But for many women, this book depicts harsh realities. This story is not simple, as many struggle to decipher the characters' motives. It's not the easiest book to digest, but it's worth it.