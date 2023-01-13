Classified Documents Turn Up at Biden Home, People Are Angry

Twenty Twenty-three has blown in hot and heavy for both Republicans and President Biden. After fifteen rounds of voting, Republicans were finally able to elect a Speaker, and this last week the President has seen two sets of ‘classified documents' turn up where they shouldn't be.

The first, discovered earlier in this second week of January was found at his old Vice President's office. Now, a second set has been discovered at his home in Delaware. According to reports, a Special Counsel has been implemented to handle the investigation by the Department of Justice.

Considering former president Donald Trump was also investigated for having classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence, tongues are wagging on both sides about the breach of security and who or who doesn't have clearance to move classified documents.

Greta Van Susteren posted a tweet under @greta to inform everyone that the documents found at President Biden's house were uncovered on December 20, 2022.

Classified docs found in Biden garage Dec 20 — but we did not learn until NBC broke the news last night @NBCNews — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) January 12, 2023

Even though @JTeeeeee123 thinks President Biden deserves to be impeached, he's hoping he stays in office.

Please dear Lord, do not impeach Biden.

Though he deserves it, replacing him with Kamala would decimate what's left of America's culture. — John T (@JTeeeeee123) January 12, 2023

@juliekroll drew a stark-looking comparison between the classified documents cases for both POTUS and former president Trump.

User @barbarajdona isn't the only one who commented on a November 2, 2022 date and thinks Greta needs to ‘get it right.'

@Greta How about the first batch was November 2nd…Get it right, Greta…. — Barbara Jean (@barbarajdona) January 12, 2023

@EOjinnaka thinks Greta's got some bias in her reporting tactics.

I never saw your single tweet about Trumps 352 classified documents that was found at Trump’s house in Florida. With this Biden stuff, you are singing like a gong. — ODINAKA E. (@EOjinnaka) January 12, 2023

@JohnConnorATL wants to make a distinction between who does and doesn't have the authority to declassify documents.

@198AMSO thinks President Biden gave a ‘dumb excuse' about the documents found in his garage.

“My garage was locked” is about the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard used as an excuse. #BidenGarage #BidenClassifiedDocuments — Kev (@I98AMSO) January 13, 2023

@JDunlap1974 thinks there's some serious hypocrisy going on here.

How can Joe Biden claim he takes classified documents seriously when he took classified materials that he DID NOT have the authority to declassify and stored them in his garage? #BidenGarage — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Josh Dunlap🇺🇲🇺🇲 ULTRA-MAGA (@JDunlap1974) January 13, 2023

@JackOfenheimer wants to know if Hunter Biden had access to his dad's garage.

How much access did #HunterBiden have to Joe's illegally stored classified documents? Hunter claimed he owned the house in 2018. Did Hunter sell any to the #Chinese or #Ukrainians?#BidenClassifiedDocuments #BidenGarage pic.twitter.com/fxn11WZGNs — Jack (@JackOfenheimer) January 13, 2023

@KernowFlow wants to remind everyone how Mr. Biden felt about Mr. Trump's ‘irresponsibility' over his ‘classified documents' case.

Biden on the Trump raid. People who live in glass houses… springs to mind #DoubleStandards #BidenGarage #BidenClassifiedDocuments pic.twitter.com/MjQ4tw4QDH — Kernow Flow (@KernowFlow) January 13, 2023

The DOJ is deepening their investigation into the classified documents from President Biden's days as Vice President in the Obama Administration. As more documents are found, everyone seems to have an opinion about who is in the right and who isn't concerning both Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump.

While former President Trump had the legal right to declassify information, then-VP Biden would not have been given the same authority. That might be splitting hairs at this point, but it's an important distinction between the two cases and might be the only one that matters.

This article is produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.