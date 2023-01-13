Classified Documents Turn Up at Biden Home, People Are Angry

Twenty Twenty-three has blown in hot and heavy for both Republicans and President Biden. After fifteen rounds of voting, Republicans were finally able to elect a Speaker, and this last week the President has seen two sets of ‘classified documents' turn up where they shouldn't be.

The first, discovered earlier in this second week of January was found at his old Vice President's office. Now, a second set has been discovered at his home in Delaware. According to reports, a Special Counsel has been implemented to handle the investigation by the Department of Justice.

Considering former president Donald Trump was also investigated for having classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence, tongues are wagging on both sides about the breach of security and who or who doesn't have clearance to move classified documents.

Greta Van Susteren posted a tweet under @greta to inform everyone that the documents found at President Biden's house were uncovered on December 20, 2022.

Even though @JTeeeeee123 thinks President Biden deserves to be impeached, he's hoping he stays in office.

@juliekroll drew a stark-looking comparison between the classified documents cases for both POTUS and former president Trump.

User @barbarajdona isn't the only one who commented on a November 2, 2022 date and thinks Greta needs to ‘get it right.'

@EOjinnaka thinks Greta's got some bias in her reporting tactics.

@JohnConnorATL wants to make a distinction between who does and doesn't have the authority to declassify documents.

@198AMSO thinks President Biden gave a ‘dumb excuse' about the documents found in his garage.

@JDunlap1974 thinks there's some serious hypocrisy going on here.

@JackOfenheimer wants to know if Hunter Biden had access to his dad's garage.

@KernowFlow wants to remind everyone how Mr. Biden felt about Mr. Trump's ‘irresponsibility' over his ‘classified documents' case.

The DOJ is deepening their investigation into the classified documents from President Biden's days as Vice President in the Obama Administration. As more documents are found, everyone seems to have an opinion about who is in the right and who isn't concerning both Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump.

While former President Trump had the legal right to declassify information, then-VP Biden would not have been given the same authority. That might be splitting hairs at this point, but it's an important distinction between the two cases and might be the only one that matters.

