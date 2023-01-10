Classified Documents From President Biden’s VP Office Under DOJ Investigation

It looks as if classified documents are flying out of offices everywhere. First, former president Trump and Mark Meadows faced possible indictment over the classified documents scandal at Mar-a-Lago and now President Biden is being scrutinized.

Apparently, when the President was Vice-President Biden during the Obama administration, he kept classified documents in his VP office. Those documents are now the center of a DOJ investigation and Twitter has opinions on the matter.

Twitter user @JoyceWhiteVance thinks the two classified documents cases are ‘apples to oranges.'

Big differences between this & Trump's Mar-a-Lago situation: they were found in an office setting, not in Biden's home. Biden's team immediately volunteered news of the discovery to the Archives & turned them over immediately. It's apples to oranges. https://t.co/KjHu7FVxQO — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 9, 2023

While it requires some qualifying, @BenStaton77 informs users that it's illegal for a VP to declassify documents. That being said, a Vice President can declassify anything he personally classified or anything pertaining to the VP office, which he oversees.

It is illegal for a VP to take classified documents, while POTUS has declass authority. So it's worse — Ben Stanton 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) January 10, 2023

@ronicats thinks there's a much better classification system for monitoring such documents.

I don’t understand why at the time a doc is classified a unique code isn’t assigned to it, with other identifiers as security allows. The National Archives should get master code list of all doc’s to inventory what has been turned into them. — veronica lauria 🇺🇸BLM (@ronicats) January 9, 2023

User @lindapl56119811 expects the number of documents from Biden's VP office shows clear intent to ‘steal' classified documents.

This isn't about Having classified documents, this is about Stealing classified documents.

327 so far.

That's not an accident or a storage issue, it's theft.

The sheer volume implies intent. — Just Linda (@lindapl56119811) January 10, 2023

While everyone's throwing numbers around, previous reports are that '18' classified documents labeled “Top Secret,” were recovered from Mar-a-Lago where 33 boxes of intel documents were removed during the FBI raid in August 2022. Similar reports are that so far, fewer than a dozen classified documents have been retrieved from President Biden's former VP office.

User @StoneSami1 makes a valid point on national security.

It’s interesting how all our top secrets are just laying around everywhere. What fantastic national security we have. — Stone Sami (@StoneSami1) January 10, 2023

@TimLindberg20 thinks the timing of this discovery is very peculiar indeed.

Gee, the timing of this discovery is fascinating. — Mr. Warmth (@TimLindberg20) January 9, 2023

@CharlesTMeehan makes light of where the ‘Biden' documents were found.

Oh, so they were in an office setting. Thank heavens. — Specimen Symbol Number 243-45-2745 (@CharlesTMeehan) January 10, 2023

@bamaj3 only had one thing to say.

amazing it's always different when it's you're guy… — bama j (@bamaj3) January 10, 2023

@DDeprime thinks the news is DEVASTATING and makes prosecuting Trump ‘virtually impossible.'

DEVASTATING optics and makes indicting Trump virtually impossible. Feels like a bad dream. — Dartagnan Déprimé (@DDeprime) January 10, 2023

