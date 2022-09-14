Clean House, Happy Home – How Often Should You Clean?

Forget sparking joy. A recent survey by OnePoll found that 71% of adult Americans are spending more time cleaning than ever before. Two years of isolation, with viruses lurking around every corner has driven people to spend an average of 458 hours house cleaning every year. To put that in perspective, that's more than 8 hours every week, nearly twice as much cleaning as they did in 2019.

But it's not just pandemic fears. A clean house feels like a home. It can be a healthy space where you can kick back and relax while doing your favorite things or spending time with the family.

So yes, cleaning your house is essential to your physical and psychological health. But too much cleaning isn't good for you either. Household chores are not fun. The good news is that you don't need to keep every square inch spotless daily.

There is a rhythm to vacuuming, carpet cleaning, and everything else. Creating a cleaning schedule and cleaning regularly will make your home more welcoming and healthy. Here's what to do.

The Kitchen

A clean kitchen is a perfect way to prevent germs from spreading. A kitchen requires a light daily cleaning and a deep clean every one to two weeks.

Clean dirty dishes and countertops daily. Don't let dishes pile up in the kitchen sink. Instead, every day wipe down your kitchen counters and other surfaces. If there is food spillage, on countertops or in the fridge, clean it up when it happens.

Wipe down your refrigerator from top to bottom. As part of your weekly cleaning, address the inside of your fridge. Throw away expired food. Spray the shelves to kill any bacteria. Then wipe the inside clean with hot water.

Next, it's the microwave. Your microwave might be the most used appliance in the house. Microwaves get gross. Wipe down the front and all the inside with a water-vinegar mixture.

Of course, the same goes for your coffee maker. You can descale a Keurig with white vinegar.

The Bathroom

The sink should be cleaned daily or every few days, especially if you have kids that spit out their toothpaste.

Toilets get gross too. It's not just the human waste that makes a toilet look bad. Hard water stains the toilet and makes it harder to keep clean. Even toilets in bathrooms you don't often use quickly appear dirty, thanks to the mineral build-up. Try to clean frequently used toilets at least once a week.

Bath towels are a breeding ground for bacteria. It's easy to put off washing bath towels and hand towels, but try to clean them a couple of times a week. A bath mat and tub can also attract bacteria. Clean your tub, shower, and bath mats regularly.

The Living Room

The living room is a space where people relax and unwind, so it is essential to keep it tidy. Dusting surfaces, vacuuming carpets, and washing windows are necessary to maintain a clean living room. It is also recommended to declutter the space regularly to prevent build-up.

Jen Stark, the founder of Happy DIY Home, recommends cleaning the living room every week. She added: “These rooms see less traffic than the kitchen and bathroom, so they do not need to be cleaned as often.”

The Bedroom

Angela from Hellamaid says, “If possible, thorough bedroom cleaning should be done once weekly. Weekly cleaning keeps the mess under control and ensures it does not take too much time to finish each week.”

Most mattresses need a bit of vacuuming and spraying with a solution that kills bacteria. If you clean your mattress regularly, you shouldn't have problems with allergens, dust mites, dead skin cells, or bed bugs.

Also, clear the clutter. Put your clean laundry away when you bring it to your room. Dirty laundry goes in the hamper when you take your clothes off.

Angela added, “Performing minor everyday tasks in addition to a weekly deep clean might help the process of a weekly deep clean feel like it's a lot less labor.”

Cleaning the Floors

Floors get incredible wear and tear, especially in high-traffic areas. They are walked on constantly. They also catch all the spills, dust, dirt, pollen, and debris thanks to gravity.

How Often Should You Vacuum?

Vacuuming once a week is sufficient unless you have kids or pets or live in a dusty or sandy area.

How Often Should You Clean the Carpet?

Cleaning your carpets will prolong the life of your carpet. In higher traffic areas, use a carpet cleaner every three to six months. Be sure to move furniture, to ensure your carpet colors match longer.

How Often Should You Mop Your Floors?

Similar to vacuuming, mop your floors once a week. Your kitchen floor is high traffic and may need more frequent attention. Sweep your kitchen floor frequently.

More Tips to Add to Your Cleaning Checklists

Covers to light switches: light switch covers and outlet covers are easy to clean. Just run them through the dishwasher. Clean these annually.

Clean door handles and knobs monthly. Spray them with an all-purpose cleaner.

Clean mirrors with Windex or your favorite all-purpose cleaner as you see dust or smudges.

Annually clean light fixtures. If any glass is removable, it can be cleaned easily in a dishwasher. But only put the glass in the dishwasher, not the light fixture!

Ceiling fans run constantly. But when you turn them off, they tend to have a layer of dust. Clean your ceiling fan blades as the seasons change. That's generally when you'll be reversing their flow anyways.

Empty trash cans as they fill up. Get them out of the house when full to avoid pests.

Wiping down walls should also be one of your yearly cleaning tasks. It will buy you a few years more of not needing to paint.

It's a good idea to vacuum the air ducts, including the dryer vent. Add these chores to your list of annual tasks.

Wrapping Up: How Often to Clean Your House

Kitchen and bathroom surfaces get cleaned every few days – more often when food is involved. Spills and trash get taken care of on an as-needed basis every day or two. Vacuuming and mopping should happen at least once a week. Clean carpets every three to six months. Living rooms and bedrooms should be attacked at least once a week. This is a great time to get the kids involved – it cuts the work and teaches them good cleaning habits.

For small appliances, a monthly cleaning schedule should be enough. Deeper cleaning should be on a rotating annual schedule. If you clean regularly, your house will feel more like home.

Parting Thoughts From a Professional Housecleaner

Sara, a professional housecleaner, drops these words of wisdom: “There is no set-in-stone schedule for how often you should clean your house. There are certain things you should do every day, like wipe down the kitchen countertops and do the dishes. Picking up things on the floor and putting away clutter every day keeps things tidy.”

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This post was produced by ChaChingQueen and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.