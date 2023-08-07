Learn About The Last Slave Ship at Clotilda The Exhibition in Mobile, AL

When planning your next trip to Mobile, Alabama, make sure to make time to visit “Clotilda: The Exhibition.”

The exhibition tells the story of the planning and execution of the last known illegal importation of 110 enslaved Africans into the United States in 1860. Clotilda the Exhibition follows how the African people were brought to Mobile and what happened to them after slavery ended.

What is The Clotilda?

The importation of enslaved people was outlawed in the United States in 1808. The slave trade, however, remained legal until 1865. Local Mobile businessman Timothy Meaher wagered in 1860 that he could send a ship to West Africa to collect more people to enslave without punishment. Meaher won that bet.

The Clotilda is the ship that brought 110 Africans to Mobile, Alabama, for enslavement. It is the last known U.S. slave ship.

If the story of Clotilda sounds familiar, you may have read the book Barracoon: The Story of the Last “Black Cargo” by Zora Neale Hurston. Hurston interviewed a man named Kossola (who later changed his name to Cudjo Lewis) — one of the 110 people stolen from West Africa — and wrote a manuscript about their conversations.

Unfortunately, the book languished for over 90 years; no publisher was willing to keep the African dialect Hurston quoted in the book, instead wanting an English translation. A literary agent found the manuscript in the Howard University archives and finally published it in 2018.

Africatown Heritage House

After the end of the Civil War in 1865, Clotilda survivors created a community in what's now known as Africatown. A present day extension of the History Museum of Mobile, the building and exhibit featuring the ship was created in collaboration with scholars, Clotilda survivors' descendants, and current Africatown community members.

Curating The Exhibit

The exhibition flows chronologically, describing the survivors' West African homeland through enslavement, emancipation, and the establishment of the Africatown community. The exhibit's conclusion reflects on the future of Africatown and invites visitors' responses. Those who want more in-depth storytelling can access iPads with oral histories about Clotilda and Africatown.

In addition to pieces of the vessel, the exhibit includes primary sources such as previous interviews with the survivors and other historical documents.

The History Museum of Mobile asserts that the exhibition's focus has always been the people of the Clotilda. The artifacts of the ship are simply a means of telling their stories.

What was the Fate of the Clotilda?

The original plan was to send the ship to Mexico for cleaning and re-outfitting. She would get a new name and return to the U.S. for sale. Something went awry, and the captain lit the ship on fire and sank her somewhere in Mobile Bay. The Clotilda‘s remains were discovered in 2018.

Researching the Shipwreck of the Clotilda

One of the archaeologists involved in researching the ship's remains is Stacye Hathorn of the Alabama Historical Commission (AHC). Hathorn explained that the AHC “does the scientific analysis and then brings the results to the community.”

When learning more about Clotilda, her first response was, “Every child in Alabama needs to know this story.”

Hathorn worked with divers like Kamau Sadiki, lead instructor and Diving With a Purpose board member. Sadiki is one of only two African-American divers to enter the cargo hold of a known slave ship. He describes the experience as “diving in Braille” because it's too dark to see the shipwreck's depth.

“Listen with your hands for the voices that are still screaming on this vessel,” he said.

The Memory Keeper

Outside the Africatown Heritage House is “The Memory Keeper” statue. A collaboration between Mobile artists Charles Smith and Frank Ledbetter, the work is reminiscent of bronze and cast iron plaques hung in palaces of West Africa centuries ago. The statue is a four-panel storyboard representing Africatown's past, present, and future.

Standing 9 feet high, 2 feet, 8 inches high, and 1 foot, eight inches deep, the statue has no “back” or “front.” Interpretation begins on whatever panel a visitor first observes. Noted on exhibit materials, the panels contain symbols depicting “themes of origin, family, survival, and resilience.”

Visiting Clotilda: The Exhibition

The exhibition opened on July 8th, 2023, the 163rd anniversary of the Clotilda landing on American soil. Purchase tickets in advance due to limited capacity. Africatown Heritage House is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. If you're vacationing in Gulf Shores, Africatown is just an hour away and well worth the drive.

Other Sites of Interest in Africatown

Close by are sites that tell more of the Clotilda survivors' stories. The Mobile County Training School was established in 1880 and is one of the country's only remaining “Rosenwald Schools.” Sears president Julius Rosenwald funded nearly 5000 of these schools for underserved students.

I personally found the Old Plateau Cemetery fascinating. The northern part of the graveyard holds the remains of the Clotilda survivors, many of whose tombstones are facing toward Africa. Nearby is a beautiful mural depicting the Clotilda along U.S. 90 near a bridge that leads into Africatown. Finally, be sure to stop at the Union Missionary Baptist Church, established by the Africatown community in 1869.

Learn the Story of the Clotilda and Her Survivors

For a long time, people didn't believe the stories of The Clotilda. They dismissed the oral histories passed down to descendants. That changed with the discovery of the ship's remains in 2018. Take the opportunity to learn the whole story and pay tribute to the last enslaved Africans imported to America.

