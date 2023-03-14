Microsoft Improves Cloud Gaming Capabilities With Boosteroid Partnership

Nearly 30 million users globally are gaining access to the best Xbox games available. Microsoft announces a 10-year agreement to bring Xbox PC games to the Boosteroid cloud gaming platform. This comes after a 10-year agreement with NVIDIA and their GeForce NOW cloud gaming service.

Boosteroid, whose software development team is based in Ukraine, recently surpassed 4 million global users. They are the largest independent cloud gaming provider in the world. Their agreement allows Microsoft to expand its reach.

Should their acquisition of Activision Blizzard be approved, those games will be available for Boosteroid users. Bethesda games will be available as well. This means nearly 30 million new users will now have access to titles like Call of Duty and Starfield.

What This Means for Microsoft and Boosteroid

“We believe in the power of games to bring people together,” said Phil Spencer, CEO of Gaming at Microsoft. “That's why Xbox is committed to giving everyone more ways to play their favorite games, across devices. Bringing Xbox PC games to Boosteroid members, including Activision Blizzard titles such as Call of Duty once the deal closes, is yet another step in realizing that vision.”

Ivan Shvaichenko, the CEO of Boosteroid, also made a statement.

“Boosteroid shares Microsoft's vision of bringing games to as many people, places and platforms as possible. It has long been our goal to provide gamers with an opportunity to enjoy their favorite titles on any device close at hand. Today's announcement is yet another step in this direction.

“Also, with our development team based in Ukraine, we appreciate Microsoft's ongoing commitment to Ukraine, and we will be working together on an initiative supporting our local game development community to invest further in the economic recovery of the country.”

Microsoft Continues To Bring Its Games to New Customers

The announcement comes as Sony insists it has ongoing concerns with Microsoft's attempted purchase of Activision Blizzard.

Sony's chief argument centers around a worry that games like Call of Duty will no longer appear on a PlayStation console. Microsoft refuted this and offered Sony a 10-year agreement to ensure Call of Duty releases on Sony hardware. Such an agreement already exists with Nintendo and Steam.

Microsoft President and Vice Chairman Brad Smith spoke on this partnership recently.

“Microsoft and Nintendo have now negotiated and signed a binding 10-year legal agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo players the same day as Xbox, with full feature and content parity, so they can experience Call of Duty just as Xbox and PlayStation gamers enjoy Call of Duty.

“We are committed to providing long-term equal access to Call of Duty to other gaming platforms, bringing more choice to more players and more competition to the gaming market.”

Smith also comments on the agreement made with Boosteroid.

“This partnership builds on the $430 million in technology and financial assistance we have provided Ukraine since Russia's unlawful invasion, and it exemplifies the steps we will continue to take to support Ukraine's 160,000 software developers.

“It also adds to our recent agreements with Nintendo and NVIDIA, making even more clear to regulators that our acquisition of Activision Blizzard will make Call of Duty available on far more devices than before.”

Microsoft Vows To Ensure Call of Duty Releases on PlayStation

Microsoft vows to ensure a same-day Call of Duty release on Nintendo platforms and Steam. They intend to do the same for Sony PlayStation, too.

“It's not about at some point I pull the rug underneath PlayStation 7's legs, and it's ‘ahaha you just didn't write the contract long enough,'” Phil Spencer says. “There's no contract that could be written that says forever.”

“As long as there's a PlayStation, we'll ship Call of Duty there.”

There have been concerns about the Activision Blizzard deal from government bodies. Because of this, Microsoft is doing whatever it can to ensure it is approved.

This article was produced by Boss Level Gamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.