Coachella 2023 Has Some Surprising Artists Performing

Coachella returns to Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, this spring on the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23, with Blackpink, Bad Bunny, and Frank Ocean set to headline it.

Frank Ocean was initially supposed to headline Coachella 2020 before it was postponed four times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coachella's co-founder Paul Tollett broke the news on Ocean finally performing in the 2023 event to the Los Angeles Times, saying, “Right now, it’s the Wild West. I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

The two-weekend festival also released a lineup of other performers on Tuesday. The lineup comprises Metro Boomin, Becky G, Yaeji and vets Chemical Brothers, Rae Sremmurd, Pusha T, Björk, Fisher, Eric Prydz, Charli XCX, Flo Milli, British-Indian singer Jai Paul, Latto, and MUNA, amongst others. It also features Burna Boy — the only Nigerian artist performing at this year's Coachella.

Calvin Harris — speculated to be a replacement in case Ocean pulls out at the last minute — also appears at the bottom of the poster in huge font.

Ugh was stuck in drafts 🫠



Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. pic.twitter.com/5zMQ4dJZHq — Coachella (@coachella) January 10, 2023

Fans have expressed excitement over the cultural inclusivity and representation in this year's event, and particularly on Blackpink being a headliner.

“Coachella will feature its most global and diverse slate of headliners to date.



This is the first time that the festival will be headlined entirely by nonwhite artists.” – Los Angeles Times



BLACKPINK COACHELLA HEADLINER #BLACKPINKXCoachella #BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/Vu8QTWFla9 — BLΛCKPIИK GLOBAL FANBASE (@BLACKPINKGLOBAL) January 10, 2023

The South Korean girl band formed by YG Entertainment has also broken record as the first k-pop group to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. 2023 appears to be an eventful year for the girl band, with them headlining another major music festival.

Oh this is crazy, BLACKPINK will officially be the headliner for 2 major music festivals in 2023; BST Hyde Park (UK) & Coachella (USA)



Dear Rosé the Goddess of the winds, time and place is yours 🌬💨🥵❤️‍🔥🫦 #Roséchella pic.twitter.com/ULx3Jaj7f0 — -R-IIN🦋ᵗʰᵛ (@Guitarchaengi) January 10, 2023

“Blackpink and Beyoncé are the only non-white women in history to ever headline at Coachella,” Twitter user @BLINKSTATS stated.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny is the first artist from Latin America and first Spanish-language musician to headline the festival.

BLACKPINK HAS BEEN CONFIRMED TO HEADLINE AT COACHELLA! THE FIRST AND ONLY KPOP GROUP TO HEADLINE THE FESTIVAL AND THAT’S ON BEING THE BIGGEST GIRL GROUP IN THE WORLD! ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/HDUiHSPgza — 젠바🙈💕 (@blackpinkbabo) January 10, 2023

they were dragging blackpink for not being on the ‘main stage' last year after another gg performed only for BLACKPINK to become the first korean act to headline Coachella. It's just so funny idk. pic.twitter.com/sIHaH0H4gg — ‘ (@pinkIovesick) January 10, 2023

Blackpink and Bad Bunny first appeared in Coachella 2019.

“Coming all the way from South Korea, we didn't know what to expect. Obviously, you guys and us, we're totally from different worlds, but tonight music made us one,” Blackpink's Rosé said.

Coachella returned last year, following a break because of the pandemic. The headliners were Harry Styles and Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia featuring The Weeknd. Rapper Kanye West was initially supposed to headline the event but pulled out of the lineup days before the event, leaving his spot to Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd.

The lineup also featured Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and 21 Savage.

