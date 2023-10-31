Michael Cohen on Trump: He’s Unfit for Office, Talks ‘Like a Mob Boss’

“A defeated man.”

That is how Michael Cohen, the one-time lawyer and noted fixer for Donald Trump, described what he saw when looked the former president in the eye during testimony in a New York courtroom last week.

Cohen's testimony is part of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million lawsuit against Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization.

Outside the courtroom, Cohen added another descriptor for his former employer: “I saw somebody that knows that it’s the end of the Trump Organization.”

Trump stormed out of the proceedings on October 26 after Cohen said under oath that Trump had never asked him directly to inflate the numbers on his financial statements. Talking to reporters, Trump said, “the witness just admitted that we won the trial. And the judge should end this trial immediately.”

Effort To Dismiss Case Denied

Trump's trial will continue, however. “Not so fast” was the implied response of the trial Judge Arthur Engoron when he denied Trump’s lawyers’ motion to dismiss the case. According to Engoron, there’s evidence “all over the place” supporting James’ case against Trump.

As for Cohen, he later returned to the witness stand to say that Trump “speaks like a mob boss” and that while Trump didn’t directly ask him to inflate the financial numbers, the idea was implied.

“He tells you what he wants without specifically telling you,” Cohen said. “We understood what he wanted.”

On Sunday, Cohen told Al Sharpton on MSNBC that Trump’s courtroom behavior was not presidential: “He slams his hands on the table. He jumps up. Secret Service jumps up after him. He makes a whole march to go out — so this is not clearly presidential.”

“This is only a New York attorney general civil matter,” Cohen added. “Could you imagine if, hypothetically, right now he had to deal with a foreign nation? With all that’s going on in the country right now, in the world, could you imagine? This is the guy who’s going to represent us.”

Cohen's Caustic Criticisms

In 2021, Cohen had predicted Trump will “continue to grift until the very last second” on his current presidential campaign because he “cannot stomach … being a two-time loser.”

Cohen spent about 13 1/2 months in prison and a year and a half in home confinement after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress about work he did tied to Trump.

Cohen has not been shy about voicing what he now thinks of Trump, both on and off the witness stand.

“The guy has lost it. … There’s something cognitively wrong with him,” Cohen told Sharpton.