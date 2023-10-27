Cohen’s Revealing Testimony on Trump’s Finances Might Have Been Overshadowed by New Trump Fine

Michael Cohen, who once said he would take a bullet for Donald Trump, testified in the former president’s civil fraud trial this week that he had inflated Trump’s net wealth for years.

The testimony in a Manhattan courtroom, with Trump present, played right into New York Attorney General Letitia James’ argument that Trump tried to make himself look richer than he was to obtain favorable terms for loans, credit, and other financial benefits.

“I was tasked by Mr. Trump to increase the total assets based upon a number that he arbitrarily elected,” Cohen said Wednesday during his second day of testimony.

“And my responsibility, along with Allen Weisselberg [the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization], was to reverse engineer the value of the operation’s assets in order to achieve the number that Mr. Trump tasked us.”

James is seeking to ban Trump and other Trump Organization executives, including his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, from doing business in New York again.

Trump’s attorneys quickly moved to take the spotlight away from Cohen by asking the judge for an immediate verdict, claiming that Cohen had admitted that he testified that Trump and Weisselberg did not specifically direct him to inflate the numbers.

However, Cohen elaborated with redirect testimony: “Donald Trump speaks like a mob boss. And what he does is, he tells you what he wants without specifically telling you.

“So when he said to me, ‘I'm worth more than five million. I'm actually worth maybe six, maybe seven, could be eight,' we understood what he wanted.”

But as is the nature with many things related to Donald Trump, he quickly became the focus of the day’s proceedings again.

After the Wednesday lunch break, Judge Arthur Engoron called Trump to the witness stand and asked whether he had just told reporters that the judge's law clerk was “partisan” and, by doing so, had violated a partial gag order banning verbal attacks on the judge's court staff.

Engoron found Trump's testimony, in which he said he had meant that Cohen, not the clerk, was “partisan,” was “not credible.” He fined Trump $10,000 for violating the gag order.