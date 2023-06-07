Crypto Trading Giant Coinbase Faces New Lawsuit From The S.E.C.

This week, the U.S. Security and Filings Commission (S.E.C.) sued Coinbase, the world's largest cryptocurrency platform for trading. The lawsuit accuses the platform of breaking securities law with its non-registration as a broker.

This news comes a day after the S.E.C. filed an alternate suit against Binance, the largest cryptocurrency trading exchange in the world. This suit also involves lying to the regulators and investors about its activities.

A Lawless Sector

The current state of the cryptocurrency industry has been a concern for the regulator, with the S.E.C. considering the Crypto sector lawless for some time and needing reform — namely in reshaping the digital landscape.

The plan to group digital asset exchanges with more traditional firms, such as security dealers, hopes to oust more reckless companies and bad actors. Tuesday's filing shows the intention of harboring a zero-tolerance ethos with Coinbase's regard for U.S. laws, such as their approach to digital asset handling.

Profits Over Interests

The filing states, “Coinbase has elevated its interest in increasing its profits over investors' interests, and over compliance with the law and the regulatory framework that governs the securities markets and was created to protect investors and the U.S. capital markets.”

The Manhattan federal court filing accuses Coinbase nor registering as an exchange while informing customers that some of its traded products might be seen as securities by regulators when they went public.

Ignoring The Rules?

Claiming the platform made billions of dollars from selling crypto assets while operating as an unregistered exchange, though not offering required protections. “You simply can't ignore the rules because you don't like them or because you'd prefer different ones,” explained S.E.C.'s enforcement division director, Gurbir S. Grewal. “The consequences for the investing public are far too great.”

Hitherto, the S.E.C. believes that most crypto investments are the same as stocks, bonds, or other products such as securities and must be treated as such by U.S. law. Therefore, Coinbase may be violating the law with their reluctance to register as an exchange or brokerage — as any other stocks or bond-trading firm should.

One Size Fits All

In a statement, Coinbase's chief legal officer, Paul Grewal (no relation to Gurbir), said that the S.E.C.'s “enforcement-only approach in the absence of clear rules … is hurting America's economic competitiveness.” He argued that transparency and fair legislation should be applied equally to all firms instead.

Former S.E.C. enforcement attorney John Reed Stark was clear about the message the regulatory body was sending. “The message here is that regulatory clarity already exists when it comes to exchanges and broker-dealers,” commented Stark.

The Howey Test

The Howey test comes from a Supreme Court case from 1946 and is used to gauge whether a crypto product should be treated as a security. While the S.E.C. considers this test's standard clear, the industry contradicts this. Furthermore, the S.E.C. claims Coinbase has been trading Howey-test compatible investment contracts that fit the federal securities law description.

Coinbase's Grewal is set to testify in front of a House committee this week about a new crypto-regulation draft bill. The crypto industry has many people who hope for more action from Congress on such an important issue.

On Thin Ice

All this legal activity follows the much-publicized ‘crypto-crackdown' of recent times — including the epic collapse of F.T.X., its founder Sam Bankman-Fried courting controversy for questionable — and to some, quite sinister — business practices.

The S.E.C. also filed suit this week against Binance C.E.O. Changpeng Zhao. However, the Coinbase lawsuit does not include accusations of fraud — nor did the regulator directly sue the crypto platform's chief executive Brian Armstrong.

Coinbase insists its publicly listed status means it followed the strict operating rules — the platform even filed a suit against the S.E.C. last year for not responding to the firm's request for clarity on securities.