College Graduate Shocked by Reality of 9-To-5 Work Life

The old work hard, play hard ethic got an overwhelming knockdown when a TikTok user complained about her 9-to-5 job in New York.

Brielle, working her first job out of college, posted a video on Oct. 19 on the social media platform in which she appeared upset as the on-screen caption read “in a 9-5 how do u have time for ur life.”

Commute Eats up Too Much Time

One of Brielle’s biggest complaints was about having to commute into the city for work, a sentiment likely shared by millions who have returned to working in the office as the COVID-19 precautions eased.

Brielle said she bordered a train at 7:30 a.m. and didn't get home until “6:15 earliest,” leaving little time or energy to cook dinner or work out.

“I don't have time for anything, and I'm, like, so stressed out,” Brielle said.

A Chorus of ‘Me Too'

The TikTok chorus shared their passionate agreements:

“The 40-hour work week is beyond outdated, and your feelings are totally validated,” wrote TKat.

Ashee said: “I had a crisis when I got my first 9-5 job. Literally I couldn’t believe this was life.”

A participant named TheBookOwl90 said: “TBH it doesn’t get any better. You just learn to force things in after work despite being exhausted because [you] feel like [you're] being cheated of time.”

Chloe chimed in: I leave for work at 5:40 a.m. and don’t get home until 8 p.m. 5 days a week because I can’t afford to live in the city.”

On the flip side, Justin retorted “Welcome to adulthood” while DBG posted: “Having less homework than ever while parents coddle your every need didn’t help much to prepare for adulthood.”

The reality of having a work/life balance changes depending on what country you're living in. Compared to other countries, the United States works longer, harder hours than other developed nations.

Only Few Countries Work Harder Than the US

The International Labor Organization, a U.N. agency, issued a report in January that found that the average number of working hours per year was higher in the United States than in six other developed countries: Australia, the U.K., Sweden, Belgium, France and Germany.

Workers in the United States put in about 1,750 hours on the job per year, the ILO report shows, the equivalent of 10 more weeks than those in Germany.

But before the TikToker sigh their “I-told-you-so's”, the ILO study pointed out that workers in China, India and the Republic of Korea work more hours than Americans. In China and India, average working hours are more than 2,100 per year.

That reality is unlikely to bring much satisfaction to Abby, who calls that American work schedule “soul crushing.”

“I’ve been doing this a while & still have like 30 more years,” Abby wrote.