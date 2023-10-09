More Than 115 Bodies Discovered in ‘Green’ Colorado Funeral Home

More than 115 bodies were found at a Colorado “green” funeral home under investigation for improper handling of remains.

Fremont County Police are coordinating with other agencies to determine if there has been any wrongdoing after discovering the horrific scene at the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colorado.

County Coroner Randy Keller said that after neighbors complained about a smell, investigators found dozens of improperly stored remains, creating a “hazardous” zone that the county has declared a disaster emergency. The FBI has brought in its disaster recovery team to make the area safe.

The bodies will be removed and identified in what is likely to be a “very, very lengthy process.” Coroner Keller Added.

The Return to Nature Funeral Home advertised itself as providing “green” burials without embalming chemicals or metal caskets. Deputies were called to the building in Penrose, just outside Colorado Springs, on Tuesday night after reports of a suspicious incident. They then returned the next day with a warrant and found the remains.

Trash bags were stacked outside the entrance of the building as police cordoned off the area and parked vehicles outside to shield the property from the public on Thursday morning.

In Colorado, green burials are legal; however, a body not interred within 24 hours must be properly refrigerated.

Seventy-three-year-old Joyce Pavetti, who can see the funeral home from her house, said she had caught whiffs of a putrid smell coming from the facility in the last few weeks. “We just assumed it was a dead animal,” Joyce said.

According to their website, the Return to Nature Funeral Home provides burial of non-embalmed bodies in biodegradable caskets, shrouds, or nothing at all. “No embalming fluids, no concrete vaults. As natural as possible,” it said, charging $1,895 for a “natural burial.”

Family members who had paid to have their loved ones interred by the funeral home have been asked to contact the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.