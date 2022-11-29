What Makes This Colorado City Such a Popular Place To Live and Visit?

Lightning flashes across Pikes Peak. Imagine being here, nearly 125 years ago, watching controversial inventor Nikola Tesla try to harness the electricity in the sky for his experiments with wireless energy.

Tesla is long gone now, but you can still feel a charge in the air.

Colorado Springs has a rich history and a growing future. Ranked as the number two place to live in the country by U.S. News and World Report, residents share the city with the United States Olympic Team and the US Air Force Academy.

Against the majestic backdrop of America’s Mountain and the Garden of the Gods, the city hosts more than 685 art, cultural, and special events every year, drawing 23.7 million visitors to the area last year. They came both for the outdoor beauty and the indoor recreation.

Although 478,221 people live there, you don't have to be a resident to appreciate all it has to offer.

“Colorado Springs has attracted multi-generational visitors for years. Iconic, historic attractions like Pikes Peak, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Garden of the Gods Park, and Flying W Ranch instill a special sense of wonder in those of all ages,” shares Alexea Veneracion of Visit Colorado Springs.

“There are so many incredible stories of people visiting with their families when they were kids and then coming back decades later and bringing their kids and grandkids to make more memories in the Pikes Peak Region.”

Whether you’re a resident or a tourist, you’ll find plenty to keep you entertained. Here are a few of the award-winning excursions Colorado Springs has to offer.

Chow Down at The Flying W Ranch Chuckwagon Dinner and Show

Flying W Ranch has been one of Colorado Springs' premiere attractions for nearly 70 years. The chuckwagon dinner venue attracts guests from all around the country who come to experience an evening of fun and entertainment.

Stunning views surround the ranch, lending to the feeling of stepping away from the city and into the days of old. Piping hot, foil-wrapped baked potatoes, smoked brisket, and buttermilk biscuits served on old tin plates add to the nostalgia.

The often sold-old crowd sits at long rows of picnic tables in the dining hall. It isn't just any old dining hall, though. The six-million dollar facility can seat 1200 people, and the design includes rolling glass walls that showcase the beautiful mountain scenery on all sides.

The entertainment begins when the world-renowned Flying W Wranglers take the stage. This five-man band is the world's second-oldest western singing band and has performed all around the globe. Their hour-long concert is a foot-stomping, clap-along event that guests will not soon forget.

The Ranch isn’t the only place that will have you cheering. Colorado Springs is known as “Olympic City” and has been the proud home of Team USA since 1978.

Visit The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

If the word “museum” has you thinking of dusty old artifacts and boring paintings, prepare to have your athletic socks knocked off. The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum is a 60,000-square-foot, cutting-edge facility full of interactive displays and hands-on exhibits. It's a one-of-a-kind destination that brings the history of the games to life right before your eyes.

This immersive experience will entertain and fascinate you as you work your way through the 12 galleries that make up the Museum.

Grab the skis and see firsthand what it's like to race down the slopes in the Alpine Skiing event. Think Archery looks easy? Pick up the bow and shoot your shot. You can even “race” against an Olympic Champion on a 30-meter track.

You may never compete in the actual games, but these multi-sensory interactions give you a chance to experience what it might feel like if you did.

The Museum is considered one of the most accessible in the world. While there, you'll see an impressive collection of torches used in every opening ceremony since Berlin, Germany in 1936. You'll also see the nearly-complete collection of gold, silver, and bronze medals representing each game since the modern Olympics started.

While the museum delivers an emotional high, there’s another excursion that will take you even higher — 14,115 feet, to be exact.

Climb Pikes Peak on a Cog Railway

One of only two cog railways in the country, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is also the highest in the world.

Why take the Railway instead of driving up Pikes Peak Highway? For starters, drivers must navigate 156 hairpin curves and switchbacks as they make their way up the 19-mile highway, and what goes up must come down. If driving up a winding mountainside road isn't your thing, then say no more. The Pikes Peak Cog Railway is your ticket to the top!

As you ascend the mountain, keep an eye out for wildlife along the way since it's not uncommon to see elk, deer, bighorn sheep, and yellow-bellied marmot in the fields.

Admire the breathtaking views, explore the visitor center, and enjoy hot chocolate and donuts before returning to the train. This leisurely four-hour excursion is a peak experience for many visiting Colorado Springs.

Garden of The Gods Trading Post

Your visit isn't complete without taking time to enjoy the almost six mile scenic drive through the Garden of the Gods. The iconic scenery is all but synonymous with Colorado Springs and rates number one for things to do there, according to Tripadvisor. You'll find it just outside of Old Colorado City proper, nestled at the base of Pikes Peak.

Being the number one attraction comes at a price, though, so even though exploring the red rock formations is free, it’s often inundated with tourists. Locals often find other trails to enjoy, such as Red Rock Canyon Open Space and North Cheyenne Cañon Park.

It’s common to see wild animals in the parks, but if seeing them up close is important to you, Colorado Springs has an even better option.

Feed The Giraffes at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Think all zoos are alike? Voted the third-best zoo in the country, Colorado Springs doesn't monkey around when it comes to creating a top-notch visitor experience. One of the first exhibits you'll encounter sets the bar high for the rest of your visit.

Literally.

You'll be eye to eye with the tallest animals in the world as you explore the 17-member giraffe tower. Many say this is their favorite experience at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Spend a few dollars on a handful of lettuce, and you’ll have the giraffes eating right out of your hand.

The zoo covers over 146 acres of hillside and is home to 750 animals. Whether you walk, take the gondola or ride in a cart, make your way to the top to take in the scenic overlook before winding your way back downhill to ride the carousel.

More Things To Do in Colorado Springs

Whether you live or vacation in Colorado Springs, there's plenty more to do in and around the city. A few worth mentioning include crossing the Royal Gorge Bridge and exploring Cave of the Winds. Book a stay at the Broadmoor Hotel, walk to the Seven Falls, and take a tour of the United States Air Force Academy.

