bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $1 on Colts vs Texans Get $365 Guaranteed

bet365 is offering all new customers who sign up for its site for the first time the chance to claim $365 worth of bonuses in exchange for a $1 qualifying bet as part of the welcome offer available on the site. The NFL clash between the Colts and the Texans is the perfect occasion to try this offer out. This game is taking place on Sunday, September 17, at 12 p.m. in the NRG Stadium.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+.







How to claim the bet365 Bonus Code

Click the link provided to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page Fill in your personal information when prompted. Create a unique username and password combination. Make your first deposit and place a $1 bet on the Colts vs Texans. When this bet settles, enjoy $365 in bonus bets from bet365!

Colts vs Texans Preview

The NRG Stadium will play host to the NFL week 2 clash between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 17 at 12 p.m. This Clash is vital for both sides, as both lost their opening games of this NFL season. The Texans come into this one off the back of a 25–9 defeat to the Ravens, while the Colts also lost 31-21 against the Jaguars. Both teams will be optimistic about their chances of getting their first points of the season. But who will come out on top?

Colts vs Texans Odds

Spread

Colts -1 (-110)

Texans +1 (-110)

Moneyline

Colts (-120)

Texans (+100)

Total Points

Over 40 (-110)

Under 40 (-110)

Which states is bet365 legal in?

bet365 is legal in each of the following states: Colorado, Iowa, Ohio, New Jersey, and Virginia.

bet365 Bonus Code Terms and Conditions