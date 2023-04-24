5 Expert Tips to Combat Distracted Driving (+ Save on Your Car Insurance)

Driving a motor vehicle requires the utmost attention to ensure everyone is safe. When distractions occur on the road, people can get hurt. The drivers and passengers in the distracted driver’s car are just as at risk as other potential victims of the distracted driver. Even animals can get hit by a bad driver who isn’t looking at the road.

It’s important to motivate people with a variety of positive outcomes so they will be inspired to improve their driving. Often talking about safety isn’t good enough to get folks to drive better and respect the danger of the road.

For example, taking classes to learn how to be a better driver has a lot of benefits. Many classes teach drivers how to avoid distractions, and they also have financial benefits for students. Often online driver’s ed can lower insurance costs. That's one financial benefit of avoiding distractions.

Cell phones are the most popular item to blame for the modern trend of distracted driving. When so many people are connected to their devices at all times, distractions are bound to happen. There are other ways that people get distracted, though.

Here are some expert tips on how to overcome these distractions that will save your life and protect your pocketbook when the insurance bill comes in.

#1 Avoid Distracting Weather

Sometimes it’s impossible to avoid bad weather conditions on the road. When it snows in the winter or rains in the spring, folks still need to make it to their jobs and back home to their families. But there are ways of minimizing the risks.

Ask to carpool with someone with a good history of smart driving in a variety of situations. See if someone you work with has experience in a specific condition you don’t feel comfortable with. Maybe a neighbor from Minnesota bought a four-wheel drive specializing in snow driving.

See if public transportation is an option for you in these instances of snow, sleet, or hail. Uber and other rideshares usually have someone who is good in these conditions, and they may list it in their bio. Other times you can check the routes of buses and trains to see if you can hitch a ride.

#2 Leave Pets and Children at Home

The more people in a car, the more likely the driver will be distracted by those people. If parents have young children in the passenger seat, they are going to be monitoring their behavior. Siblings fighting, babies crying, and teenagers nagging can be stressful and take the driver’s attention from the road to the inside of the car.

See if someone can watch your children if you will be running many errands throughout the day. Kids become more of a distraction when they are bored and start making noise with their parents in the car.

Animals are another problem. Sometimes people will even put their dog on their lap while driving. This is an enormous distraction that has resulted in a large number of accidents throughout the years.

Phoenix Suns basketball coach Monty Williams lost his wife to an accident. The driver at fault had a dog in her lap. The event brought widespread attention in the sports world to the dangers of bringing pets in the car.

If possible, try to leave your dog or cat at home when you leave the house.

#3 Avoid Stressful Commuting By Working Remotely

The remote working world popularized thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial to distracted drivers. Not only are many folks on the road less often, but they also can leave the stress of their job at the house instead of behind the wheel. Being upset about your work day can definitely lead to distracted driving.

Many people are stressed driving to and from their job. On the other hand, when you are going somewhere for recreational or personal purposes, you are usually excited instead of stressed, leading to more attentive driving.

Ask your boss if you can work remotely. Many office jobs or technology careers are better suited for a home office now. The need to drive to work adds stress and anxiety to the workday, resulting in poor driving performance.

#4 Take a Driver’s Ed Course Online

The benefits of taking an online driver’s ed course are numerous. The teacher’s curriculum often covers the best ways to combat things like road rage and distracted driving. There will also be instruction on some of the rules of the road you may have forgotten since you got your license, or maybe never even learned.

Taking a driver’s ed course online also shows your insurance company that you have made the necessary efforts to improve your habits and skills. You will get better insurance rates, saving you a good amount of money in the long term.

These classes really started to become more relevant during the pandemic, and they continue to be available two years later. Talk to your local DMV if you have trouble finding driver’s ed courses online.

#5 Get a Device That Monitors Driving Habits

Insurance companies offer monitoring devices now. This would seem like something out of a sci-fi story just a couple of decades ago, but these devices will track your driving habits and give you financial breaks if you remain competent behind the wheel.

The monitor tracks skills like proper braking, speed limit, and time of day. You can get a device from the insurer or download an app on your phone.

These suggestions are just the tip of the iceberg for how to become a more alert driver.

Getting more sleep and eliminating extra features in your vehicle can ease distractions. Even GPS and radio music can be a distraction sometimes if overused. Try to think about the times when you are distracted and make an effort to remove the culprits from your driving routine.

