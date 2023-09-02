20 Movies Where Comedic Actors Shine in Serious Roles

The improvisational skills of comedians are unrivaled, and we appreciate their innate ability to split our sides and ease our anxiety momentarily. Yet, some step away from their proverbial lane, becoming heavyweights in more serious roles. Here are 20 of them, as debated by an online community.

1. The Colour Purple (1985)

Celie Harris' life was portrayed in a powerful and heartfelt movie. Whoopi Goldberg, who was chosen for the starring role, gave a ground-breaking performance that showcased her brilliance and breadth. She riveted viewers with her tragic and genuine portrayal of Celie.

2. Dead Poets Society (1989)

This movie was an inspirational turn for the renowned comedian Robin Williams as he takes on the shoes of an English Teacher, John Keating. He strives to inspire his kids to defy convention, act unconventionally, and experience life without fear. But his teaching methods soon meet a catastrophe that ends his job.

3. One Hour Photo (2002)

Robin Williams again gives an effective performance in this creepy thriller. Here, he assumes the role of a photographer who makes a living from his in-depth knowledge of the trade. However, while living a secluded life, he soon becomes obsessed with a family that routinely patronizes him. This leads to unearthing secrets about the family that puncture his theory of a perfect family.

4. Steve Jobs (2015)

Even with the ability to make audiences cry with laughter, Seth Rogen is much more than just a humorous performer. He showcased his range in less amusing acts in a few other movies before attaining the limelight with the biographical drama of Steve Jobs, where he depicted Job's close associate Steve Wozniak.

5. Les Miserables (2012)

Sacha Baron Cohen was the comedic actor who took on the profound role of a secondary antagonist in this musical film and played the part well. Being the patron of the greedy Thénardier family, he represents the lawless subculture of society that would stop at nothing to exploit the criminal turned philanthropist Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman).

6. Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017)

This action thriller stars Vince Vaughn as Bradley Thomas, sentenced to prison after a drug transaction goes wrong. If he doesn't kill a prisoner in cell block 99, his cronies will subject him and his wife to an experiment. An unpleasant surprise awaits him as he agrees to the mission.

7. Foxcatcher (2014)

After starting off in more comedic roles, Steve Carell transitioned to dramatic movies in the 2010s. He made his breakthrough in the category with this sports drama. Both fans and detractors praised Carell's portrayal of John Eleuthère du Pont, a former wrestling coach convicted of homicide.

8. The Razor's Edge (1984)

This was Bill Murray's first appearance in a dramatic movie. After returning to America from the World War I battlefields covered in blood, Larry (Murray) is a changed man. He decides to put off getting married to embark on an extensive voyage of self-discovery.

9. Lost in Translation (2003)

Adding Bill Murray to the movie's cast gave rise to familiar expectations. However, the cynical Murray action that audiences expect to break through the seriousness never materializes. Instead, viewers were treated to a man (Murray as Bob) looking for something to give his life new meaning with the help of a fellow lost-in-life lady, Charlotte. Murray's performance earned him an award and reinvented his career.

10. The Trial of the Chicago Seven (2020)

Sacha Baron Cohen received a Grammy Award nomination for his role as Abbie Hoffman, a founding member of the Youth International Party. The true life story documents him among the seven defendants in the infamous trial in 1969, whom the federal government accused of conspiracy and other offenses due to the 1968 Democratic National Convention countercultural protests in Chicago.

11. Stranger Than Fiction (2006)

For viewers, one of the most adored comedic actors playing a stirring part is extremely “stranger than fiction.” But Will Ferrell pulled it off. Ferrell plays a fictional, somewhat irate character in the film, which appears in the author's most recent book. He has no influence over his life and is forced to follow her instructions to the letter. Ferrell received praise for his performances, demonstrating his range as an actor.

12. Precious (2009)

Despite having a natural ability to entertain, she chose a more demanding and tragic role in the heartbreaking drama Precious from 2009. Viewers were blown away by Mo'Nique's portrayal of the titular character's aggressive and abusive mother, bagging an award (Best Supporting Actress) in the process – the fourth African American Woman to win it.

13. Chapter Two (2019)

Bill Hader stole the show in this terrifying thriller. Winning the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor, Hader gives a compelling performance as Richard Tozier, displaying his dramatic and emotional capabilities that belie his endearing humor and impression. As Toxier, he joins his friends to end an evil clown plaguing their old town in honor of their promise.

14. Philomena (2013)

This adapted screenplay remains Steve Coogan's best chop away from the humoring stage – one he also co-wrote. He reenacted the role of Martin Sixsmith, a political journalist who judiciously assists in a woman's hunt for her son, who was stolen from her decades ago after she became pregnant and was put to live in a convent.

15. Welcome to Me (2014)

Kristen Wiig takes the comedic-dramatic transition further in her role as a mentally imbalanced woman who wins a lottery. She then goes off her meds and buys a talk show on which she airs her strange reservations on various issues. A beautiful performance that compensates for some of the movie's shortfalls.

16. The Truman Show (1998)

While The Truman Show is a fun movie in many places, Jim Carrey has to play a really tough role as Truman, who doesn't know he is the star of a reality TV show and has been since his birth. But when some odd things start happening in his life, he really starts to question what's true and what isn't. Carrey does a great job playing this role, and you really want Truman to beat the lies that have been his entire life.

17. Ordinary People (1980)

Mary Tyler Moore is known for her comedic roles, but in Ordinary People, she takes on a much more serious role. The movie follows a family after the death of their son and how this sudden death affects everyone in the family.

18. Band of Brothers (2001)

We're used to seeing David Schwimmer play the loveable Ross on Friends, but he did an awesome job playing a serious role in the miniseries Band of Brothers. While he was only in three episodes, his performance has been tattooed in people's memory for how well he played such a serious role.

19. Fatherhood (2021)

Kevin Hart is a master of comedy, but his role in Fatherhood is a lot more serious and heartbreaking than a lot of his other roles. In this movie, he plays Matt, who loses his wife the day after she gives birth to their daughter. Now alone, he's forced to tackle his grief and raising a daughter for the first time.

20. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

On the verge of losing his job, Walter, played by Ben Stiller, decides to take life into his own hands and set out on the adventures he's always dreamed about. We're so used to seeing Stiller is hilarious comedy movies, but he does an amazing job in this movie as well!

Source: Reddit.