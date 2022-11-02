10 Comedic Heist Movies for a Thrilling Adventure

Recently someone confessed, “I want to see a comedic heist movie. One of those movies where they plan out a heist and the entire scheme of the theft isn't revealed until the end. Usually, it's revealed during the heist with a voiceover.”

They continued, “I've seen similar movies: Logan Lucky, The Oceans franchise, and The Italian Job. Can you recommend me anything?” The internet responded by delivering these comedic-heist gems!

1. Quick Change (1990)

Quick Change is a crime comedy telling the story of three thieves who successfully rob a New York City bank, but escaping the city is almost impossible. It stars Bill Murray, Geena Davis, Randy Quaid, and Jason Robards.

Related: 8 Controversial Comedies That Could Never Get Made Today

2. The Sting (1973)

The Sting is a caper film following two professional con artists (Paul Newman and Robert Redford) involved in a complicated scheme to con a Mob boss (Robert Shaw). While one person noted that it's not technically a comedy, several people disagreed, suggesting there are many laughs.

3. Tower Heist (2011)

Tower Heist is a caper-comedy following an exclusive apartment complex group of employees losing their pensions in the Ponzi scheme of a Wall Street businessman (Alan Alda). So they employ a criminal, a bankrupt businessman, and a maid to break into his apartment to steal back their money.

All while avoiding the FBI agents on the case. It stars Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy, Casey Affleck, Matthew Broderick, Judd Hirsch, Téa Leoni, Michael Peña, and Gabourey Sidibe.

Related: Top 5 TV Show Cancellations That Still Frustrate Disappointed Fans

4. Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)

Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels is a British black comedy crime following Eddy (Nick Moran) convincing three friends to pool money for a high-stakes poker game against a local crime boss Hatchet Harry (P.H. Moriarty). However, Hatchet cheats and gives Eddy a week to pay 500,000 or forfeit his father's pub.

So they devise another plan that gets them in way over their heads. It stars an ensemble cast featuring Jason Flemyng, Jason Statham, Dexter Fletcher, Nick Moran, Steven Mackintosh, Sting, and Vinnie Jones.

5. Snatch (2000)

Guy Ritchie's Snatch is a crime comedy with two intertwined plots. First, after a boxer doesn't throw a bare-knuckle fight as agreed, a gangster demands another match. Meanwhile, multiple criminals attempt to steal a heisted diamond from another gangster who is in London to sell it. It stars Jason Statham, Brad Pitt, Alan Ford, Benicio del Toro, Dennis Farina, and Lennie James.

6. The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Thomas Crown Affair is a remake of the 1968 movie of the same name. It follows billionaire Thomas Crown (Pierce Brosnan), stealing a painting from an art gallery. Also, an insurance investigator (Rene Russo) pursues him, and the two fall in love. It also stars Denis Leary.

7. The A-Team (2010)

The A-Team is an action thriller about a Special Forces team being imprisoned for a crime they didn't commit. And their escape and plans to clear their names. It's based on the 1980s television series and stars Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Biel, Quinton Jackson, Sharlto Copley, and Patrick Wilson.

8. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is a comedy remake of the 1964 Marlon Brando/David Niven film Bedtime Story and was remade later in 2019 as The Hustle. It follows two con artists competing to swindle $50,000 from an heiress (Glenne Headly) on the French Riviera. Lawrence (Michael Caine) is an educated man with swag, and his adversary Freddy (Steve Martin), is a bit less refined.

9. A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Fish Called Wanda is a comedy heist film following a group of diamond thieves double-crossing each other to find diamonds hidden by the gang's leader. An attorney is eventually central to the story, and Wanda (Jamie Lee Curtis) uses him to locate the goods. It stars John Cleese, Kevin Kline, and Michael Palin.

10. Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot is a crime comedy following a thief Thunderbolt (Clint Eastwood), who, amid his escape, meets Lightfoot (Jeff Bridges). They team up with Thunderbolt's former criminal partners after clearing up a misunderstanding involving a bank robbery. And they create a plot to rob the same bank in Montana again. It stars George Kennedy and Geoffrey Lewis.

Honorable Mentions: Sneakers (1992), To Live and Die in L.A. (1985), The Lavender Hill Mob (1951), and Welcome to Collinwood (2002). We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of best heist comedies. Check out these ten movies with the greatest plot twists of all time.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.