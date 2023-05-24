12 Comedies With The Greatest Laughs-Per-Minute Ratio

The term “comedy” gets thrown around more than a baseball. The bar has lowered with each passing year to the point where movies like Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 are on the same streaming list as Caddyshack. 

We'll spare you time and effort. Go ahead and load up one of these laugh-per-minute movies next time you're in the comedy mood.

1. Superbad (2007)

“How old are you, McLovin?

“Old enough?”

“Old enough for what?”

“To party.”

That is the cleanest of the countless memorable quotes from Superbad. This movie's title would be spot-on if it were opposite day.

2. Life of Brian (1979)

Monty Python fans might settle for any of the golden-era films to make this list. Life of Brian is a popular answer when you ask about the funniest Python creations ever produced.

3. This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Rob Reiner and Christopher Guest's This Is Spinal Tap paved the way for later mockumentaries like Borat. One of the highest-rated comedies ever made, Spinal Tap delivers an endless barrage of wit and some rock ‘n roll to boot.

4. Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Harry and Lloyd are such utterly mindless characters that virtually every word that comes out of their mouth prompts a laugh. Jim Carrey movies frequently follow the laugh-per-minute formula. While the deepest jokes may not hit as hard as other comedies, the sheer volume of puns is tough to resist.

5. Blazing Saddles (1974)

You thought this list would hit the presses without Mel Brooks on it?

6. Borat (2006)

Everyone watched and re-watched Borat so many times after its release that the tropes (“very nice!”) are still going strong to this day. It's high time to dust off the neon yellow singlet and watch Borat again. Your funny bone will thank you.

7. Jackass (2002 – 2022)

Jackass movies are compilations of sketches, each carefully picked to deliver maximum hilarity. Painful, cringe-inducing hilarity.

8. Wedding Crashers (2005)

From the deranged brother Todd to the endless banter between Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn to the stage-five clingers, Wedding Crashers introduces top-level jokes, absurd characters, and a general premise to keep a smile on the audience's faces throughout.

9. The Naked Gun: From the Files of the Police Squad! (1988)

“It's the same old story. Boy finds girl, boy loses girl, girl finds boy, boy forgets girl, boy remembers girl, girls dies in a tragic blimp accident over the Orange Bowl on New Year's Day.”

I mean, come on. There's no greater cure for depression than The Naked Gun. Sorry, Zoloft.

10. Airplane! (1980)

Few actors can make you laugh with little more than a straight face. Leslie Nielson is one of them. Toss in a hilarious comedic premise, plenty of props, and a blisteringly funny script, and Airplane! keeps audiences rolling throughout.

11. Mean Girls (2004)

No matter your generation, Mean Girls captures the cattiness that young girls often face. Though the outfits and technology change, the essence of the humor remains the same. More than most comedies Mean Girls avoids lulls with a script packed with jokes.

12. UHF (1989)

If you could pick one musical artist to helm a laugh-out-loud comedy, who better than Weird Al Yankovic?

