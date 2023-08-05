24 Comedies That Work Almost Exclusively Because of Great Performances

Not every script is a stroke of genius, but that doesn’t mean it can’t lead to a fantastic movie. Check out 24 comedies that would be nothing without the actors that made them wildly funny and memorable.

1- Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Dumb and Dumber is one of my favorite comedies for when I just want to laugh at silly jokes. I don’t think it’s a secret that the script for the movie was not great, but Jim Carrey and Harry Dunne’s performances breathed life and hilarity into it, resulting in a stupidly amusing and endearing movie.

2- Caddyshack (1980)

Some consider Caddyshack one of the funniest movies of all time, and it’s safe to say it’s not because of the rudimentary script. Chevy Chase and Bill Murray are comedic geniuses in it, delivering bland lines in ways that will have you doubling over with laughter and disbelief.

3- Young Frankenstein (1974)

This movie could have been really bad and gone down as a terrible film, but the actors made it worth watching, inserting absurd mannerisms that make the characters weird and compelling. Gene Wilder and Marty Feldman, who play Dr. Frankenstein and Igor, respectively, are the true stars of this offbeat movie.

4- Liar Liar (1997)

Again, Jim Carrey was the saving grace of this otherwise subpar movie. The premise itself isn’t particularly interesting, and the script was mediocre, but, as always, Carrey delivers a wildly funny performance that makes the movie fun to watch.

5- RV (2006)

Like so many of his movies, Robin Williams is the reason RV is funny and entertaining at all. The script is only okay, but Williams, along with Josh Hutcherson, JoJo, and Cheryl Hines, makes the movie colorful and captivating as they lean into their funky characters so well that they become believable.

6- Nice Guys (2016)

People often compare Nice Guys to The Other Guys. The latter is insanely funny and well-written, paired with brilliant performances. However, Nice Guys did not have a wonderful script. Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe saved this film with their wry and witty performances.

7- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Another movie saved by Gene Wilder, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory did not have an abundance of great actors or an A+ script. But Wilder’s quirky and somewhat eerie performance captured Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka so perfectly that the movie is now a classic.

8- Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

While not everyone considers Ocean’s Eleven a comedy, it is! However, it would likely not have been the clever and funny movie it is without Brad Pitt and Matt Damon. Yes, George Clooney has his moments, but Damon and Pitt portray their characters so brilliantly that they’re the driving comedic force in the movie, as well as the subsequent films.

9- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

This notion applies to all the Ace Ventura films. Frankly, I’ve always felt the characters and plots in these movies are silly and uninteresting, but I can’t help but chuckle at Carrey’s on-screen madness and weirdness. He, once again, makes this movie worth watching.

10- The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

To me, The 40-Year-Old Virgin has become a classic comedy that everyone should watch. While Steve Carrey is amazing, as always, the rest of the cast is also the reason this movie is so entertaining and endearing. Paul Rudd, Seth Rogan, Leslie Mann, and Romany Malco are all incredible in it.

11- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

According to people who worked on the movie, many scenes and lines in Anchorman are improvised, so the hilarious moments in this movie can almost all be attributed to the actors. Paul Rudd, Will Ferrel, and Steve Carrell imbued this movie with their distinct humor, making it the comedic sensation it is.

12- Borat (2006)

Sacha Baron Cohen is one of the greatest comedians, and while people love Borat, I still think he’s underrated. He also improvised a lot of his lines, so he’s not just the face of Borat; he also created the essence of the character itself. Without Cohen, I think Borat would be an unfunny travesty.

13- The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Devil Wears Prada doesn’t get enough credit for how funny it is. While the script is certainly admirable, it’s the performances from Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci that make this the enchanting and witty movie that so many love.

14- Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

The premise for this movie is ridiculous, and I’m surprised anyone agreed to make it. However, Robin Williams saves the movie with his charming and clever mannerisms and outrageous humor. Without Williams, this movie would for sure have flopped and maybe never even be released.

15- Bridesmaids (2011)

I think Bridesmaids has a great script to start with, but the improvisations and performances from the amazing cast make it irresistibly funny. Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Ellie Kemper, Rose Byrne, and the other fabulous ladies in the movie all deliver entertaining and witty performances without taking themselves too seriously.

16- Iron Man (2008)

I don’t think Iron Man was meant to be a comedy, but Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau are just naturally clever and funny, so they added a delightful sense of humor to the superhero movie. Downey is generally sarcastic and flippant, while Favreau’s humor is drier and more emotional.

17- Groundhog Day (1993)

I think Groundhog Day would’ve been a wonderful movie no matter who was in it, but Bill Murray took the movie to the next level in terms of humor. His unlikeable character is somehow lovable by the end, and despite his gruff demeanor, he still manages to make the audience laugh.

18- Ghostbusters (1984)

Another Murray Movie, Ghostbusters, is an iconic comedy film, thanks to the performances. The special effects and plot are not outstanding, but the little improvised jokes and witty deliveries of funny lines make it one of the most fun movies to watch, no matter what kind of mood you’re in.

19- Risky Business (1983)

I don’t care how old you are; this movie will make you want to turn up the music and misbehave a little. Tom Cruise’s rebellious character and charming performance are infectious and always make me feel like a stupid teenager again. He strikes the perfect balance between snarky and sweet.

20- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

On the other hand, Ferris Bueller is frustratingly rebellious and pushy. While he is the lead character, it’s easy to hate him, which is part of the fun of the movie! Between Matthew Broderick’s annoyingly snarky performance and Alan Ruck’s perfectly pathetic portrayal of poor Cameron, the actors make this movie.

21- Wayne’s World (1992)

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey are idiotically perfect in Wayne’s World, and without them, I think the movie would fall flat, and the audience wouldn’t connect with it as well. From the way they say their stupid catchphrases to their moronic blank stares, they nail these goofy characters.

22- When Harry Met Sally (1989)

When Harry Met Sally is a stunning example of unexpected on-screen chemistry and comedy. Billy Crystal is a comedic genius, but many people underestimate how funny Meg Ryan can be. They are hilarious and charming in this movie, which is a perfect example of a slow-burn romance.

23- Dazed and Confused (1993)

Dazed and Confused is one of those movies where nothing happens. However, it’s still a cult classic because people adore the offbeat and comical performances. Everyone in the movie delivers a distinctly memorable performance that makes the movie enticing despite the lack of plot.

24- Click (2006)

Click could have easily been another stupid comedy, but Adam Sandler brought heart to it instead. It has raunchy moments that make you die with laughter and soul-crushing scenes that will make you cry, and none of it would be the same without Sandler in the lead role.

