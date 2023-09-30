Comedy Central Passed On Hasan Minhaj, Daily Show Host Search Widens

When the Writer's Guild of America went on strike in May of 2023, it shut down television shows and film adaptations in the works and put thousands of people out of work.

This week, the WGA reached a tentative deal on September 27, 2023, to end the writer's strike, putting those out of work back on the payroll of their respective networks and studios. This resolution allowed hundreds of shows and films on hiatus to go back to production.

One of those shows was the Comedy Central staple, The Daily Show, hosted initially by Jon Stewart. When he left the show in 2015, he'd been hosting the late-night comedy special since 1999.

Comedy Central Fervor

Trevor Noah became the next emcee for the popular late-night talk show on September 28, 2015. Seven years and one day later, Noah announced that he'd be leaving The Daily Show to “explore other opportunities.”

Noah covered various topics with a style all his own during his time on The Daily Show. Some of the most paramount ones included Donald Trump's presidency, the COVID pandemic, the murder of George Floyd, and the January 6, 2021, riots at the Capitol.

Eventually, Noah won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Variety Short Form Series after receiving 11 previous nominations during his tenure on the Comedy Central show.

Replacement Hunt Continues

With Noah's exit came the task of trying to line up enough guest hosts to keep the show on-air until the network could find a suitable replacement; unfortunately, for Comedy Central, that has yet to happen.

As recently as September 2023 of this year, the network considered Hasan Minhaj a permanent replacement for Noah, but that has fallen through.

According to Variety, the search for a replacement will now “go beyond Hasan Minhaj.”

Embellishment Issues

While Minhaj was a strong contender, his consideration was never confirmed and waned considerably when Comedy Central learned that some autobiographical accounts on his part were embellished. Comedy Central and WME, the talent agency representing Minhaj, refused to comment on the matter, but it's clear Minhaj is out of the coveted role.

The Daily Show is feeling the squeeze to find a replacement as their rivals will also return to the airwaves this week. NBC, CBS, ABC, and HBO all have late-night shows that are gearing up to air this weekend, with nearly everyone returning to regular programming by Monday, October 2, 2023.

In 2018, late-night talk shows like The Daily Show drew $698 million in advertising revenue. By 2022, that had dropped nearly 41% to $412.7 million, so every network is trying to nail down their hosts and topic lineups that will garner the most advertising gains possible.

Layered Problems

With writers ready to get back to work, Comedy Central is scrambling to find just the right host. Guest hosts are okay in the interim, but with the 2024 election, they're anxious to find that ‘perfect' replacement. Their work is cut out for them as they've already considered several other comedians that haven't fit the bill.

Source: Newsweek.