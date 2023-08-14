14 Comedy Films That’ll Leave You Laughing for Hours

Some days, we all need a good laugh, and hilarious movies come in handy. Here, you'll find 14 comedy films that movie lovers in an online community say made them laugh non-stop. From outrageous antics to side-splitting humor, these movies are the perfect remedy for a gloomy day.

1 – What We Do in The Shadows (2014)

Move over, Twilight! Join three undead flatmates as they navigate the challenges of immortality: managing rent, mastering the chore wheel, and scoring VIP entry to nightclubs. These vampires are biting off more than they can chew as they juggle their thirst for blood with hilarious everyday struggles.

Be sure to lock the doors before watching — unless you're okay with inviting a few nocturnal guests. One big fan says the film “is a guaranteed laugh fest from start to finish.” Another concurs sharing, “I have never laughed harder. I watch it every time I'm in a bad mood.”

2 – Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

When a petty thief meets a wannabe private eye, sparks fly in this murder mystery mixed with slapstick comedy. The small-time crook stumbles into the “City of Angels” for a shot at stardom, but he gets more than he bargained for — way more. A Hollywood audition turns into a twisted tale of murder, mystery, and mayhem. Teaming up with his dream girl and a detective with a knack for training actors, they're in a film noir farce that's anything but your average casting call. Many viewers confess laughing throughout this film.

3 – The Nice Guys (2016)

In the groovy 70s, LA mismatched PIs are about to uncover a plot thicker than the mustache they're rocking. With a tangled web of eccentric villains, corrupt officials, and adult workers dressed as mermaids, its crime-solving meets comedy gold. The two unlikely heroes are thrown together in a whirlwind of chaos.

One is a down-on-his-luck private investigator; the other is a brawny enforcer with a nose for trouble. Their mission: track down a missing girl named Amelia. But as the plot thickens, they chase more than just clues. Amelia's disappearance reveals a tangled web of danger, so they're forced to join forces, whether or not they like it.

4 – Shaun of The Dead (2004)

When the undead rise and chaos reigns, one man sees a chance for redemption, love, and maybe a bit of zombie-bashing glory. Shaun is an unlikely hero who plans to win back his ex-girlfriend and prove his worth to the world. Armed with a cricket bat and a posse of equally unprepared friends, he's ready to turn his dead-end life into a heroic saga. But as the apocalypse unfolds, he must fight for survival and the ultimate second chance. Who knew the undead could inspire so much laughter?

5 – Hot Fuzz (2007)

A by-the-book cop experiences a village full of bizarre characters and over-the-top antics. As he's transferred to a seemingly idyllic town, he quickly realizes that not everything is as peaceful as it seems. With a body count rising fast, this unlikely hero is here to save the day if he can handle the absurdity.

6 – Tropic Thunder (2008)

This is a story of a movie gone wrong, a comedy gone wild, and a wild, hilarious jungle adventure. When Hollywood's finest gather in the jungle for a war epic, they'll get more action than they ever bargained for. Tugg Speedman, a fading star desperate for redemption, comedian Jeff Portnoy with a wild side, and method actor Kirk Lazarus is in deep disguise — combine them, and you've got a recipe for disaster.

7 – Slap Shot (1977)

Hockey's never been this hilarious. The Charlestown Chiefs are more famous for their fights than their goals. When a failing team finds itself on thin ice, they take an unconventional approach to win: ditch the rulebook and lace up for laughs. Foul-mouthed coaches and player antics will have you in stitches. The rink's the stage and comedy's the goal. Can they out-funny their rivals and score the biggest win of all?

8 – The World's End (2013)

Prepare for a pub crawl like no other, where friends become heroes, and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance. As they revisit their past stomping grounds, a group of pals finds themselves in a fight for more than just another round. With alien invaders in their path and chaos on the horizon, their journey becomes a hilarious battle for survival — and the ultimate pub visit. From pints to punches, the struggle isn't just for themselves but for the world's future.

9 – Paul (2011)

Two sci-fi enthusiasts journey to America's UFO hotspot, but they're about to encounter something far more extraterrestrial than they ever imagined. When they meet Paul — an alien on a mission to escape Earth — their pilgrimage takes a wild turn. As they dodge federal agents and fanatical pursuers, these misfit nerds and their newfound friend might prove that the universe has much more in store than they ever dreamed.

10 – The Blues Brothers (1980)

They're on a mission from God and bringing the blues along for the ride. When Jake Blues is released from prison, he and his brother Elwood learn their childhood orphanage is facing closure. With only days to save it, they hit the road with a musical plan: reunite their old band and raise funds. But it's not just tunes they'll be dishing out — it's chaos, car chases, and top-notch comedy.

11 – Superbad (2007)

Seth and Evan are determined to make their mark before high school ends, and it involves one epic party. Imagine how comical it is that their quest for alcohol and romance involves a nerdy sidekick. To add to the drama, there are cops, crazy plans, and chaos at every turn, so their pursuit of a legendary night is anything but smooth. Laughter, friendship, and life lessons follow as they navigate the unpredictable road to adulthood.

12 – Hot Rod (2007)

Meet Rod Kimble, the ultimate underdog with dreams of being a stunt legend. Living in a sleepy town, he's got a ragtag crew, but not much else. When he learns his stepfather needs life-saving surgery, Rod sets his sights on the ultimate stunt: jumping a school bus. But it's not just gravity he's battling — it's his ineptitude. Whether he's crashing, bashing, or smashing, Rod's journey to stardom is a hysterical tale of perseverance, ridiculousness, and discovering that true heroes don't always stick to the landing.

13 – There's Something About Mary (1998)

Ted's high school crush on Mary turned into a 13-year obsession, but he's about to discover that love is anything but simple. After a bizarre mishap ruined their prom plans, he's never forgotten her. Now, with the help of a bumbling investigator, he's on a mission to win her heart once and for all. But mistaken identities, crazy schemes, and unexpected twists turn his pursuit into a laugh-out-loud rollercoaster.

14 – My Cousin Vinny (1992)

A rookie lawyer teams up with his street-smart cousin to take on the legal battle of a lifetime. This fish-out-of-water courtroom comedy is part legal drama, part family feud, and all-around hilarious. As they navigate a town where deer-crossing signs might as well say “duck for cover,” this mismatched legal team is out to prove that sometimes, the most unconventional approach can produce great results.

Source: Reddit.