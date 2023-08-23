20 Hilarious Comedy Films Perfect for a Weekend Binge

Sometimes, you just want to laugh your bottom off watching absurd and rib-tickling movies. If you're in the mood to chuckle all weekend long, queue up these 20 outrageously funny flicks.

1 – The Wrong Missy (2020)

The Wrong Missy is an offbeat comedy about the dangers of not double-checking the recipient before sending a text! The main character accidentally invites a wild, weird girl on a tropical getaway instead of his dream girl. The quirky, raunchy humor will have you belly-laughing the whole time.

2 – There's Something About Mary (1998)

In this embarrassingly funny flick, Ben Stiller and Cameron Diaz are at the top of their comedy game. Stiller's character, along with every other guy in the movie, is hopelessly in love with Diaz's character, Mary. The film is charming and rawly funny.

3 – Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Not Another Teen Movie is like Scary Movie but for every cheesy teen film ever made, including flicks like The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, and 10 Things I Hate About You. It's racy and bold, with a spectacular cast that makes it sensationally funny.

4 – Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

This Jim Carrey movie is somewhat controversial, but still one of the funniest movies. The main character has Dissociative Identity Disorder and must protect the girl he loves from danger, including his other personality, a rude and aggressive version of himself.

5 – Bad Santa (2003)

Bad Santa is a departure from all the feel-good Christmas movies out there. This flick is dark and raunchy, with main characters who take advantage of everyone around them. However, the end of the film offers redemption, along with plenty of laughs.

6 – Old School (2003)

If you're a Will Ferrell fan, you have to watch this movie, which is one of his most underrated projects. It offers classic college movie humor but with a twist, as all the characters are older!

7 – The Little Hours (2017)

The Little Hours is a super raunchy film about naughty nuns who constantly push their boundaries and sin despite their faith. These aggressive ladies will have you cackling for 90 minutes straight. The idyllic countryside setting is an unorthodox setting for this explicit group.

8 – Year One (2009)

Year One is a ludicrous film starring none other than Michael Cera and Jack Black. It takes place in ancient times, literally in year one, and follows these two lazy men trying to cheat and scam their way through this uncivilized world. Cera is hilariously, hopelessly naive, while Black is consistently sarcastic and punchy.

9 – Horrible Bosses (2011)

You'll love this movie if you've ever had a terrible boss who made you miserable. It's about three friends who decide to take out each others' bosses so they can be free from their tyranny. The movie offers witty humor and relatable characters that make you want to watch it repeatedly.

10 – Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Perhaps one of the funniest movies from the 90s, Dumb and Dumber follows two idiots who drive across the country to return a stranger's briefcase. They get tangled up in some criminal activity but remain oblivious and moronic in the face of every situation.

11 – Eurotrip (2004)

Eurotrip tells the classic story of a high school graduate venturing into the world to explore and find themselves. But the movie is far from endearing, with many raunchy moments and inappropriate plot lines. There's also a catchy original song!

12 – Tag (2018)

Tag is one of the more appropriate and heartwarming films on this list, but still wildly humorous and entertaining. A group of lifelong friends has an endless game of tag, even though they're approaching their forties.

13 – Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

This movie tells the story of a group of outcasts who join a dodgeball tournament to raise the money they need to save their local gym. If you thought dodgeball was only for middle schoolers, you'd be wrong, as Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller dominate the court in this ridiculous comedy.

14 – The Nice Guys (2016)

In this movie, a PI and a hired enforcer come together to solve the mysterious disappearance of a girl. Both characters, played by Ryan Gosling and Russel Crowe, are rough around the edges and constantly bicker, making for some hysterical banter.

15 – White Chicks (2004)

White Chicks is about two FBI agents assigned to babysit two vapid socialites. When things go awry, they impersonate the two ladies they were supposed to protect, delivering punchy jokes and entertaining performances.

16 – Step Brothers (2004)

Step Brothers is about well… step brothers. But actually, it's about two men in their 40s who refuse to move out of their parents' homes, so when their mom and dad get married, these two men are forced to deal with having a new brother, for better or for worse.

17 – Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Wet Hot American Summer is a fun, campy movie featuring a young, but all-star cast including Amy Pohler, Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, and many more! It centers around the last day of summer camp in 1981 and the wild events the campers and counselors get into.

18 – Role Models (2008)

When Danny (Paul Rudd) and Wheeler (Seann William Scott) get in trouble after crashing their energy drink company truck, the men are forced into a mentoring program where these two men who barely have their own lives figured out have to help mentor two young kids.

19 – Ruthless People (1986)

Ruthless People is a movie filled with hilarious, but horrible people. When a couple is cheated out of money by a horrible businessman, they decide to kidnap his wife as payback. Little did they know, the businessman wanted that because he had plans to murder his wife anyways. It has a great cast and is very funny!

20 – A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)

While nursing a breakup, Albert meets a new, wild woman who has come to his small, wild, western town. But Albert is a coward and the woman he fallen for happens to be married to one of the most ruthless gunslingers in the West. This movie stars Seth MacFarlane, Charlize Theron, Liam Neeson, and many other big names!

