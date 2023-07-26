Comedy Gold: 14 Movies That Deliver Non-Stop Laughs

Looking for comedies that really deliver laughs? Someone on a popular online forum asked, “What comedy movie do you think has the greatest laughs-per-minute ratio?” Here are 14 amazing comedies that don't skimp on funny.

1 – Bridesmaids (2011)

Bridesmaids is a no-brainer for the list, with a cast of hilarious women and an amazing script. The bridal shop scene proves it doesn't shy away from over-the-top bathroom humor, either.

One person noted, “Bridesmaids never fails to make me laugh almost endlessly throughout the film.” Another agreed. “Bridesmaids was two-three laughs a minute for me!” they wrote.

2 – Dodgeball (2004)

In Dodgeball, a ragtag group has to save their gym from the villainous White Goodman, played by Ben Stiller. So they enter a dodgeball tournament in hopes of winning the $50,000 grand prize. The laughs never stop and one movie fan noted it's “one of the most quotable movies.”

3 – Superbad (2007)

“How old are you, McLovin?

“Old enough?”

“Old enough for what?”

“To party.”

That is the cleanest of the countless memorable quotes from Superbad. This movie's title would be spot-on if it were opposite day.

4 – Life of Brian (1979)

Monty Python fans might settle for any of the golden-era films to make this list. Life of Brian is a popular answer when you ask about the funniest Python creations ever produced.

5 – This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Rob Reiner and Christopher Guest's This Is Spinal Tap paved the way for later mockumentaries like Borat. One of the highest-rated comedies ever made, Spinal Tap delivers an endless barrage of wit and some rock ‘n roll to boot.

6 – Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Harry and Lloyd are such utterly mindless characters that virtually every word that comes out of their mouth prompts a laugh. Jim Carrey movies frequently follow the laugh-per-minute formula. While the deepest jokes may not hit as hard as other comedies, the sheer volume of puns is tough to resist.

7 – Blazing Saddles (1974)

You thought this list would hit the presses without Mel Brooks on it? Think again.

8 – Borat (2006)

Everyone watched and re-watched Borat so many times after its release that the tropes (“very nice!”) are still going strong to this day. It's high time to dust off the neon yellow singlet and watch Borat again. Your funny bone will thank you.

9 – Jackass (2002 – 2022)

Jackass movies are compilations of sketches, each carefully picked to deliver maximum hilarity. Painful, cringe-inducing hilarity.

10 – Wedding Crashers (2005)

From the deranged brother Todd to the endless banter between Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, to the stage-five clingers, Wedding Crashers introduces top-level jokes, absurd characters, and a general premise to keep a smile on the audience's faces throughout.

11 – The Naked Gun: From the Files of the Police Squad (1988)

“It's the same old story. Boy finds girl, boy loses girl, girl finds boy, boy forgets girl, boy remembers girl, girl dies in a tragic blimp accident over the Orange Bowl on New Year's Day.”

I mean, come on. There's no greater cure for depression than The Naked Gun. Sorry, Zoloft.

12 – Airplane (1980)

Few actors can make you laugh with little more than a straight face. Leslie Nielson is one of them. Toss in a hilarious comedic premise, plenty of props, and a blisteringly funny script, and Airplane! keeps audiences rolling throughout.

13 – Mean Girls (2004)

No matter your generation, Mean Girls captures the cattiness that young girls often face. Though the outfits and technology change, the essence of the humor remains the same. More than most comedies, Mean Girls avoids lulls with a script packed with jokes.

14 – UHF (1989)

If you could pick one musical artist to helm a laugh-out-loud comedy, who better than Weird Al Yankovic?

