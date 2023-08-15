Film’s Funny Business: Is Comedy Overtaking The Big Screen?

For some, modern movies can't go five minutes without someone making a snarky comment, quip, or joke. While straight comedy movies are few and far between these days, movies that traditionally were darker or more serious in tone now have at least one comic relief character as standard.

That's if the whole cast isn't wise-cracking their way through every scene like characters in a Joss Whedon show.

Recently a member of a popular film forum noticed while watching the Mission Impossible movies that the tone shifted and became more quirky in later entries and “sensed the magic of the original film was replaced by forced comedy.”

They then asked why people thought modern blockbusters avoid having a serious tone, even though most movies still deal with serious topics or tasks; is comic relief being overused in blockbuster filmmaking?

Yes, There's Far Too Much

One commenter was quick to say that “poorly done comic relief is definitely being overused.”

Another thought there are serious films where comic relief was done well, saying, “Die Hard is a great example of a film using comic relief right. They make jokes, but they don't interrupt the flow of the film to land them. You either pay attention or miss out.”

Others agreed. “Fifth Element, too, the comedy is in the characters interacting with the world around them, multi-pass, chicken good, two points on your license, and the tiny cigarettes. It's not forced; it's all part of the flow of the world, characters, and story.”

It's Okay As Long As It Doesn't Interrupt The Flow

One person echoed the sentiment that jokes must not interrupt the film's flow. They opined: “This might be the number one problem with modern comedy in television and film. It’s like writers think of so few jokes that every single joke has to be reacted to and pointed out as a joke by other characters, repeated, and milked dry.”

The continued, “I decided to rewatch the original seasons of King of the Hill last year, and it was like a breath of fresh air. Tons of hilarious dialogue, no pause for laughter, no reaction, and you either pay attention or miss it.”

It's All Hollywood's Fault

Meanwhile, someone blamed Joss Whedon and said that the writer-director “has a lot to answer for.” While “many films try to copy his writing style, it just doesn't work.”

Though they agreed there's too much humor in cinema, a commenter disagreed with the Joss Whedon blame, saying: “If they try to copy him and fail, that’s not really his fault. He may have some other things to answer for, though.”

A sharp movie fan noted, “Wheadon became his own parody anyway. When people joke about terrible Marvel quips, it's almost always stuff that hasn't been done since Age of Ultron.”

Some else reminded the forum that Hollywood copying a style until audiences were sick of it is far from a new phenomenon. “Remember all the Matrix clones in the 00s? Something hits big, and media corporations go all in trying to ape it till everyone’s sick of it, and then something else hits. They don't trust their heartfelt moments and undercut with jokes. You can't have people too sad; they just want a reaction, so laughing is the chosen emotion.”

The sentiment was rounded out with a longtime forum member saying, “It feels like they're catering to the lowest common denominator. People get jokes. But this has been going on for a while. It's Splinter saying he ‘made a funny.'”

The Wrong Takeaway

However, others thought Hollywood took the wrong lesson away from the success of the early Marvel movies: “You had Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau make Iron Man quippy, and that worked great. It was a different feel for a character at that time, made him stand out, and the delivery made it feel genuine. However, instead of taking the lesson that they needed to make unique characters who feel genuine, they decided that they need to make the movies quippy.”

Others agreed. “Iron Man is at least supposed to be a sarcastic wiseacre in the comics. More serious than the MCU one, of course, but at least it's part of his character. Whedon assembled the Avengers, and by Ultron, Black Widow quips, Thor quips, Hulk quips, Fury, Ultron; Everyone quips. Only Cap was left alone because he was the subject of the quips.”

Everything Is A Comedy

A forum member agreed humor is overplayed, but added that they thought most modern films end up being comedies, regardless of genre: “It's absolutely overplayed. In fact, it's not even comic relief in contemporary blockbusters, so much as the films themselves being comedies. Marvel movies, and many other blockbusters who follow in their paths, really are comedies or farces. They're almost constantly operating on that very quippy, very lighthearted level.

“On the other end of the spectrum, there are movies that are very serious and do sprinkle comic relief in a way that actually heightens the seriousness: you know, if everything is super serious all throughout, it just becomes a constant, but if you do have beats of silliness, the serious stuff actually becomes much more serious by comparison. A good example is the comic relief in Braveheart. It's a very gloomy movie, and rather than detract from that, the comic relief enhances it.”

Funny Or Nothing

No matter your opinion on the presence of comedy in movies, you have to agree that studios are always trying to throw in a funny moment. Whether it's to lighten up the audience after a dark moment or simply to entertain them as much as possible, viewers are noticing the oversaturation. Love it or hate it, it seems comic relief is here to stay.

