10 Comfort Movies Perfect for Sick Days

Are you searching for comfort movies perfect for days when you're feeling under the weather? You've got company. Recently someone asked for sick-day movies. They inquired, “What is your one go-to? I'm sick in bed and need a film to play while I lay here half asleep, but it's OK because I know the whole thing by heart anyway, movie?” The internet responded with these classic films.

10. Twister (1996)

Twister is an epic disaster film following a group of amateur storm chasers with ambition and heart-chasing storms in Oklahoma. They create a tornado research device and attempt to deploy it into a tornado or twister. The star-studded cast includes Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Jami Gertz, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Cary Elwes, Alan Ruck, Todd Field, and Jeremy Davies.

9. Predator (1987)

Predator is a classic 80s science fiction action film following an elite paramilitary rescue team. They're dropped in a guerrilla-held territory in a Central American rainforest to save a group of hostages.

However, they are hunted by a technologically advanced alien predator that camouflages and viciously kills. It stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Peter Hall, Carl Weathers, Jesse Ventura, Elpidia Carrillo, and Bill Duke.

8. Groundhog Day (1993)

Groundhog Day is a classic fantasy comedy following a skeptical television weatherman (Bill Murray). He covers the annual Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and somehow becomes trapped in a time loop. So he relives February 2nd repeatedly. It stars Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott, and Brian Doyle-Murray.

7. Flight of the Navigator (1986)

Flight of the Navigator is a classic 80s sci-fi adventure film following a 12-year-old boy (Joey Cramer). He's abducted by an alien spacecraft and transported seven years into the future from 1978 to 1986. It also stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Paul Reubens as the voice of Max.

6. Tampopo (1985)

Tampopo is a Japanese comedy following two milk truck drivers milk-truck drivers (Tsutomu Yamazaki and Ken Watanabe) helping a restaurant owner (Nobuko Miyamoto). They teach her how to cook delicious noodles.

5. Tremors (1990)

Tremors is a monster horror comedy that tells the story of the small desert town of Perfection, Nevada, and its handful of residents battling worm-like creatures that live underground.

Two handymen (Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward) team up with a graduate student (Finn Carter). She's conveniently conducting seismology tests, giving insight into when the tremors are on the move. It stars Reba McEntire and Michael Gross.

4. The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride is a fantasy adventure comedy following a narrative style of a grandfather reading the story to his sick grandson. The story follows a farmhand who must rescue his true love Princess Buttercup from the wretched Prince Humperdinck.

Also, it stars an ensemble of Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Billy Crystal, André the Giant, Wallace Shawn, and Christopher Guest.

3. Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls is a teen comedy film Tina Fey wrote, drawing from her own high school experiences. It's also based partly on Rosalind Wiseman's 2002 non-fiction self-help book, Queen Bees and Wannabes.

It follows a homeschooled Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) attending high school and teaming up with the popular mean girls' clique. It stars Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Tim Meadows, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, and Tina Fey.

2. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

10 Things I Hate About You is a classic 90s teen romantic comedy. To get around a father's strict rules on dating his daughter, Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) has a plan. He attempts to get Patrick (Heath Ledger) to date his love interest Bianca's (Larisa Oleynik) grumpy sister Kat (Julia Stiles).

1. Ferris Bueller's Day off (1986)

The top-voted response is John Hughes' Ferris Bueller's Day Off. It's a teen comedy following a high school slacker (Matthew Broderick) skipping school with his two friends (Mia Sara and Alan Ruck to spend a day in Chicago. Bueller explains his inner thoughts and techniques by regularly breaking the fourth wall (talking to the audience). It also stars Jeffrey Jones and Jennifer Grey.

What do you think? Did Reddit get these comfort movies perfect for a sick day, right, or are you shocked another film is missing from this list? Check out these funny movies that will help brighten your day.

