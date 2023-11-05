Cozy Comforts: 25 Perfect Movies to Snuggle Up With

Everyone has their go-to comfort movies — those well-loved films that help turn a bad day around. Luckily, there are many classic comfort films to choose from after a long week. From 13 Going on 30 to The Addams Family, these soothing films will help you relax in no time.

1. You've Got Mail (1998)

This romantic comedy is about an online relationship between two anonymous people who begin to fall in love. But when the man discovers that his internet girlfriend is the rival business owner across the street from his store, he must figure out his feelings about her.

2. 13 Going on 30 (2004)

When a 13-year-old girl struggles to find a boyfriend in the harsh social climate of middle school, she desperately wishes to just grow up already. But when her wishes become a reality, she wakes up at age 30 amid her adult life.

3. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

This hilarious black comedy drama is about a fresh young journalist who begrudgingly takes a job at a high-end fashion magazine. She's assistant to a tyrannical editor and, despite her disinterest in the fashion industry, she does whatever it takes to get on the editor's good side.

4. Clueless (1995)

Wealthy and popular high school student Cher believes she knows everything about love when she decides to become the school's unofficial matchmaker. After successfully pairing two of her teachers, she gives the bubbly and naive new girl a makeover that causes the newbie to shoot to the top of the social ladder.

5. Mean Girls (2004)

This classic teen comedy follows a formerly homeschooled teen who gets the shock of a lifetime when her family enrolls her in public high school. As she attempts to find her place among the school's cliques, she befriends two outcasts, and together, they hatch a revenge plot against the school's Queen Bee, who is dating the new girl's crush to spite her.

6. The Parent Trap (1998)

When two estranged twin sisters serendipitously meet at a summer camp, what begins as a fierce rivalry turns into a sisterhood as the twins hatch a plan to meet up with the one parent they never met: the one who raised the other twin. The girls switch identities, and at the end of the summer, they secretly head to each other's homes to bond with the family they never knew.

7. Pride and Prejudice (2005)

This adaptation of Jane Austen's famous novel is beloved amongst fans due to Keira Knightley's impeccable lead performance. The story takes place in the English countryside during the early 1800s and is about the tumultuous relationship between a stoic landowner and a woman whose family urges her to get married as soon as possible.

8. Twilight (2008)

This tense teen vampire movie is about a reserved girl who moves in with her dad in a small town in Washington state, where she meets a handsome yet isolated boy. After he saves her from a car accident, she spends more time with the mysterious boy and eventually learns that he stays to himself because he's a vampire who only drinks animal blood. However, the new girl's blood smells more tempting than any other.

9. Pitch Perfect (2012)

When an aspiring radio DJ's dad makes her go to college before pursuing her dreams, she plans to make it through the year by attending her classes, avoiding her peers, and spending time interning at the campus radio station. But when a disgraced a cappella group recruits her, she begrudgingly joins and immediately clashes with the prim leader.

10. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

On a mission to prove a point to her coworker, a bored women's magazine columnist begins an experiment to write an article about how to make a man lose interest in her in just 10 days. She meets up with an arrogant executive with his own plan: to make a woman fall in love with him in just 10 days.

11. Legally Blonde (2001)

This hilarious movie is about a beautiful sorority girl who, upon graduation, believes she has the perfect life set up before her. But when her boyfriend breaks up with her for being a ditz, she does whatever it takes to prove him wrong. She follows him to Harvard Law School, where she proves that blondes have more brains than you may think.

12. Ever After (1998)

Inspired by the classic fairy tale Cinderella, Ever After is about a young woman whose life of luxury is torn away when her father dies and she becomes her stepmother's domestic worker. When she bumps into the prince on her way into town, she has no idea that her life is about to turn upside down.

13. Shrek (2001)

This hilarious animated film is a satirical spin on every fairy tale you've ever heard. It's about an ogre who wants to live all alone but he comes home one day to find his swamp overrun with fairy tale creatures. Enraged by his new neighbors, the ogre and a talking donkey visit the castle of Lord Farquaad, hoping to get some peace and quiet. Instead, Lord Farquaad sends him on a dangerous quest that makes the ogre wonder whether isolation is truly what he desires.

14. The Holiday (2006)

Two wealthy women, one living life in a Hollywood mansion and the other in a quiet English village, decide to take a break from their love lives in this romantic comedy. They switch homes to get some new scenery and, more importantly, to meet different men.

15. Julie and Julia (2009)

This heartwarming biographical film tells the story of famous chef Julia Child and how she became a TV cooking star. At the same time, the film chronicles the life of an overworked New Yorker who plans to recreate all of Julia Child's recipes to bring some joy back into her life.

16. Titanic (1997)

Titanic is a famous romance film based on the real-life tragedy of the infamous sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912. The film follows the unlikely romance between two passengers on the ship's ill-fated maiden voyage: a wealthy young woman preparing for marriage and a lower-class man who won a ticket onto the ship in a poker game.

17. Love Actually (2003)

This iconic holiday romantic comedy features a series of intertwined love stories between many characters. From romantic love to familial love to everything in between, Love Actually embraces the concept of love in many fashions.

18. Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

After overhearing a rude statement from a man she was set up with at a party, a publicity assistant realizes she doesn't have her life together and begins writing in a diary to track her progress. As she attempts to quit bad habits and gain attention from her boss, she finds herself engulfed in hilarious shenanigans.

19. She's the Man (2006)

When a teenage female soccer star learns her high school cut the girls soccer team, she's furious that the sexist school snatched her passion away. Determined to continue playing soccer, she takes the opportunity to replace her twin brother at his new boarding school and pretends to be him to get a spot on the soccer team. But pretending to be a man becomes more and more difficult as she falls for her brother's roommate.

20. School of Rock (2003)

After his band kicks him out for being overly eager, a guitarist takes a job as a substitute teacher at an elite private elementary school. There, he hatches a revenge plot against his ex-bandmates by teaching his class how to become a rock band in the hopes of winning the Battle of the Bands competition.

21. The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge is a rom-com about a haughty figure skating star who can't find a partner due to her stuck-up attitude and a fall at a recent competition. When her managers finally find an ex-hockey player willing to stand in, the two partners don't initially click. But as they spend more time together, their connection grows.

22. The Addams Family (1991)

This iconic dark comedy film tells the story of the famous supernatural outcasts, the Addams, as they reunite with a man impersonating the father's long-lost brother, Fester. But when the family realizes the imposter's plan is to steal their riches, they hatch a scheme to destroy the lookalike and reconnect with Fester again.

23. Mamma Mia! (2008)

As a young woman prepares for her wedding hosted at her mother's idyllic hotel on a Greek island, she secretly invites the three men who could be her father. As the wedding preparations take place, the mother-daughter duo separately attempt to uncover which man the bride-to-be is related to.

24. While You Were Sleeping (1995)

This fun rom-com follows a transit worker who saves her crush from a train accident that lands him in a coma. While at the hospital, his family mistakenly believes that the transit worker is the man's fiance, and she doesn't correct them. His kind-hearted family welcomes her into their home, where she attempts to conceal her lies and begins to fall for the comatose man's brother.

25. The Breakfast Club (1985)

When five high school students from different cliques are forced to interact during a Saturday detention, they break down social barriers and form friendships. But the fear of what will happen at school on Monday keeps some of them from opening up completely.