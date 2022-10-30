10 Comic Book Movies Everyone Must See Once

Are you a comic book movie lover and have a favorite recommendation? You've got company. Recently, a Redditor asked, “What are some comic book movies that everyone should see at least once?” Additionally, they noted the Dark Knight trilogy as being the obvious choice. So here are ten comic book films the world needs to view at least once.

10. A History of Violence (2005)

This action thriller film is an adaptation of a graphic novel of the same name. Viggo Mortensen portrays the main protagonist Tom Stall. Supporting roles were played by Maria Bello, Ed Harris, William Hurt, and Greg Bryk.

A mild-mannered diner owner becomes a local hero when he stops a couple of criminals attempting to rob his establishment. Unfortunately, his attempts to stay out of the limelight are to no avail, and the spotlight brings on some unwanted attention. A dark figure from Tom's past reemerges and demands to know where Joey is.

9. Road to Perdition (2002)

In 2002 the graphic novel Road to Perdition was adapted into a movie. Tom Hanks stars as the main protagonist, Mike Sullivan. Supporting cast members include Tyler Hoechlin, Jennifer Jason Leigh, the late Paul Newman, Stanley Tucci, and Jude Law.

Mike Sullivan is an enforcer for a Midwestern mob boss, John Rooney, during the Depression era. When Sullivan’s oldest son witnesses a murder, Rooney’s son Connor kills Sullivan’s wife and youngest son. This forces Sullivan to travel down a road of revenge and redemption.

8. Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army is a superhero film based on a fictional character named Hellboy, created by Mike Mignola. The Golden Army is the second film in Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy series. Reprising his role as the title character Ron Pearlman returns for this Universal Pictures sequel.

This sequel also stars Selma Blair, Doug Jones, and Luke Goss. Hellboy and company find themselves battling against a prince from the underworld on a journey to locate the Golden Army, an army of ancient killing machines. Unfortunately, if the prince’s quest is fruitful, it will spell the end of humanity.

7. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Edge of Tomorrow, adapted from the 2004 light novel All You Need Is Kill. Tom Cruise plays the main protagonist, Major William Cage. Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, and Brendan Gleeson are just a few of the supporting cast members. In a future where an aggressive and invasive alien species mainly occupies Europe.

A public relations officer with no combat experience was forced to join the battle at the front line. Unfortunately, within moments of hitting the battlefield, Maj. Cage is killed, throwing him into a time loop that starts over every time he dies. This brutal cycle sharpens his fighting skills, bringing him and his battle buddies closer to defeating the seemingly invincible alien race.

6. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War features an ensemble cast including Don Cheadle, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, Jon Favreau, and Benedict Wong. In the wake of the devastation left behind by the Eternal Deviant, the remaining heroes try to undo the damage done by Thanos.

The Avengers pull off a time heist to gather the Infinity Stones so they can restore balance to the universe. The 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was praised for its visual effects, fight sequences, and emotional substance. Endgame had an opening weekend total of $1.2 billion, one of the biggest of all time. It was also one of the fastest films to reach the $1 and $1.5 billion mark in five and eight days, respectively.

5. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Originally proposed as a two-part film, the 19th MCU film is the sequel to Avengers and the Age of Ultron. Infinity War was distributed by Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures and produced by Marvel Studios. The Russo Brothers directed and cameoed in the film.

Infinity War is star-studded with an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olson, Zoe Saldana, Danai Gurira, and Chadwick Boseman. This chapter shows the Avenger’s willingness to sacrifice it all in their effort to defeat The Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin) in his quest to eradicate half the universe.

4. The Batman (2022)

This reboot was directed and co-written by Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson is the titular character, with supporting roles played by Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis. In this reboot, a savage serial killer is on the loose in Gotham, and they are murdering important political figureheads.

This forces Gotham’s newly appointed Dark Knight to take up an investigation into the city’s corrupt underworld and question the innocence of his own bloodline. After two years as the Caped Crusader, he requests the help of Catwoman and Lieutenant Gordon to foil this maniacal method murderous plot.

3. Black Panther (2018)

Black Panther is the 18th installment in the MCU. This Ryan Coogler film stars the late Chadwick Boseman as the titular protagonist. Additionally, Michael B. Jordan plays the main antagonist, Kilmonger. Black Panther also stars Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Andy Serkis, and Forest Whitaker.

Following his father's death, King T'Chaka, T'Challa takes the throne as T'Chaka's heir and intern inherits the mantel of the Black Panther. Kilmonger challenges T'Challa's ascension with plans to uproot the Wankandan way of life.

2. Spider-Man No Way Home (2021)

Based on the Marvel comics character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. The film stars Tom Holland reprising his role as the title character. No Way Home has a star-studded cast, including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, and Jamie Foxx.

After Mysterio reveals Spider-Man’s secret identity to the world, Peter Parker and the people around him struggle to continue normalcy. Peter enlists the assistance of his fellow Avenger, Doctor Strange, to help him get things back to normal. But, unfortunately, when Doctor Strange uses the spell to rewrite reality goes wrong, visitors from throughout the Spider-verse appear in Peter’s universe.

1. Logan (2017)

Logan is a superhero film starring Hugh Jackman as the title character. The film co-stars Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holdbrook, Stephen Merchant, and Dafne Keen. Logan is Jackman’s tenth appearance in the X-Men franchise and his third and final chapter in the Wolverine saga.

Logan is based loosely on the Old Man Logan storyline. In 2029, an elderly and increasingly sick Logan takes care of a highly ill Professor Xavier when a little girl named Laura requests Wolverine’s help. Despite being the best at doing something that’s not so nice, Wolverine always obliges

What do you think? Did Reddit nail comic book movies everyone should see one time, or is something significant missing from this list? Check out these top ten underrated superhero movies.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.