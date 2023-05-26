Coming to Chicken Soup for the Soul Free Streaming in June

Crackle announced today everything headed to their Chicken Soup for the Soul streaming service in June.

Slice of Chicago Romance

Crackle original feature film

In Evanston, a suburb of Chicago, Romanos & Juliatos, two pizza places, have competed for the town's business for years. When both restaurants hand over the reins to the next generation, Riley and Sarah, a new pizza chain moves into town after Pizza Den. The new bosses struggle to continue the rivalry after they begin to fall for one another.

Cast: Megan Elizabeth Barker (All American), Tyler Courtad (S.W.A.T.)

Availability: June 1st

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street

Crackle Exclusive Feature Film

Stroll down Sesame Street and witness the birth of the most impactful children's series in T.V. history. From the iconic furry characters to the songs you know by heart, learn how a gang of visionary creators changed our world.

Cast: Linda Bove (Sesame Street), Fran Brill (Sesame Street)

Availability: June 1st

The Dinner

Feature Film

Two estranged brothers and their wives meet at a restaurant to discuss a grotesque crime committed by their sons. With their involvement still a secret, they must decide how far they'll go to protect the ones they love.

Cast: Richard Gere (Working Girl), Laura Linney (Ozarks), Steve Coogan (24 Hour Party People)

Availability: June 1st

The English Teacher

Feature Film

Julianne Moore stars as an English teacher who has her life turned upside down when a former student returns to town—also starring Greg Kinnear and Nathan Lane.

Cast: Julianne Moore (Boogie Nights), Greg Kinnear (As Good As It Gets), Nathan Lane (The Birdcage)

Availability: June 1st

Jewel

Feature Film

Farrah Fawcett plays Jewel, a 40-year-old woman living in 1940s Mississippi who gives birth to a girl with Down Syndrome and raises her amidst immense social stigma and financial hardship.

Cast: Farrah Fawcett (Charlie’s Angels), Patrick Bergin (Sleeping With the Enemy), Cicely Tyson (The Help)

Availability: June 1st

Different Flowers

Feature Film

After leaving her fiance at the altar, a woman embarks on an adventure with her free-spirited sister.

Cast: Emma Bell (The Walking Dead), Hope Lauren (Supergirl), Shelley Long (Cheers)

Availability: June 1st

Expecting Amish

Feature Film

Expecting Amish on Lifetime tells the story of 18-year-old Hannah Yoder, who is ready to join the Amish Church and marry her boyfriend, Samuel. But things change when she goes to Hollywood and gets a glimpse of the world beyond.

Cast: AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs), Jesse McCartney (Army Wives),

Availability: June 15th

My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas

Television Series

Greek chef Diane Kochilas travels throughout Greece, showcasing the foods the country is known for and its traditions.

Host: Diane Kochilas (Throwdown With Bobby Flay)

Availability: June 1st

Police Dog Academy

Television Series

Following on from the moving and popular Animals in Uniform series, Police Dog Academy looks at the role of dogs in the police force. The series follows the progress of a family of puppies born at the Metropolitan Police Training School for Dogs. Once fully grown and trained, these dogs will have to cope with every event, from tracking burglars to dealing with rowdy football fans, helping to search for forensic evidence, and, if necessary, stopping a criminal escape. Shaping the characters of the animals is paramount: these puppies will become key components in the police force's fight against crime.

Host: Sandi Toksvig (No. 73)

Availability: June 1st

Phil Spencer’s Stately Homes

Television Series

Property guru Phil Spencer returns with another grand tour of the U.K.'s most stately homes.

Host: Phil Spencer (Kristie & Phil’s Love It or List It)

Availability: June 1st

Joanna Lumley’s Hidden Caribbean

Television Series

Actress and presenter Joanna Lumley explores two of the most enigmatic countries in the Caribbean to uncover and share their hidden gems. Traveling from Cuba to Haiti by various means of transportation, she starts her adventure in the Cuban capital Havana and finishes in the vibrant country of Haiti.

Host: Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous)

Availability: June 1st

The Woman Who Wasn’t There

Documentary Feature

The Woman Who Wasn't There is a psychological thriller that goes inside the mind of history's most infamous 9/11 survivor.

Availability: June 1st

The Wild Ponies of Chincoteague

Documentary Feature Film

The Wild Ponies of Chincoteague follows the annual Chincoteague wild pony swim and auction and one teenager's journey to buy her first foal.

Availability: June 15th

