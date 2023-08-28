Coming to Chicken Soup for The Soul Free Streaming in September!

DOWNLOAD THE FREE CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL STREAMING APP FOR YOUR MOBILE, TABLET, LAPTOP, OR CONNECTED TV AT YOUR FAVORITE APP STORE and watch all of these titles and MORE this month!

The Beauty of Love

Chicken Soup for the Soul Original Series

Emma has built a successful lifestyle website that she puts her heart and soul into called Classically Emma. But when her numbers start trending down, she thinks she might've found her fix in a partnership with an ambitious millennial named Jill, who has her own dreams. Will Jill's protective brother Jesse become a roadblock on Emma's path to lasting success? Or will he be the unexpected obstacle that leads her down an even better road?

Cast: Katerina Eichenberger (Monarch), Jonathan Stoddard (The Young and the Restless), Jenn Cooke (Always a Winner)

Available: September 1st

In the Vault – Season 2

Television Series

Things at Woodlawn College get stranger and stranger with the discovery of student Liv Steele’s killer.

Will this secret be kept as residents of the Vault head into their sophomore year? And what does that secret have to do with the kidnapped hooded figure languishing in the basement? Season Two of

Crackle’s suspense series IN THE VAULT brings new mysteries, twists, and thrills to Woodlawn College.

Cast: Audrey Whitby (The Thundermans), Sadie Kuwano (Fresh Off the Boat), Caleb Castille (NCIS: Los Angeles)

Available: September 1st

Davey and Goliath – Season 1

Television Series

Davey and Goliath, produced by the creators of Grumby, have now come to life! These quirky, wholesome characters have been digitally restored and show timeless moral themes and Biblical values.

Cast: Hal Smith (The Andy Griffith Show), Norma MacMillan (The Gumby Show)

Available: September 1st

The Chosen – Season 1

Television Series

A charismatic fisherman is drowning in debt. A troubled woman is wrestling with real demons. A young tax collector ostracized by society. A religious leader questioning his faith tradition.

Cast: Jonathan Roumie (Jesus Revolution), Elizabeth Tabish (The Son), Shahar Isaac (Madam Secretary)

Available: September 1st

Talking About Success with Jack Canfield

Television Series

Join Jack Canfield, founder of the billion-dollar Chicken Soup for the Soul brand and author of the NY Times Bestseller “The Success Principles,” as he interviews special guests about their personal success journeys and how they are making an impact in the world by helping others experience more joy, fulfillment, and abundance in their lives.

Host: Jack Canfield

Available: Season 3 & 4 (September 1st), Seasons 5 & 6 (September 14th)

Weekenders

Feature Film

A scheduling mix-up at an AirBnB brings four twenty-somethings together, each navigating the open waters of where, how, and with whom they're supposed to be.

Cast: Peyton Michelle Edwards (Goodbye Honey), Erik Bloomquist (She Came From the Woods), Ehad Berisha (Billions)

Available: September 7th

Hunter S1-3

Television Series

When Rick Hunter, a renegade cop who takes justice into his own hands, partners with the stunning and rebellious Sgt. McCall, they set out to crack down on L.A.'s slimiest criminals.

Cast: Fred Dryer (N.C.I.S.), Stepfanie Kramer (CSI: Crime Scene Investigations), Charles Hallahan (The Thing)

Available: September 14th

The Danny Thomas Show – Season 4 & 5

Television Series

Danny Williams, a successful nightclub singer, encounters various difficult and amusing situations when he tries to balance his career and his family.

Cast: Danny Thomas (The Jazz Singer), Rusty Hamer (Green Acres), Marjorie Lord (The Love Boat)

Available: September 14th

Sapphire & Steel – Seasons 1-6

Television Series

When the forces of evil threaten time itself, it's time to call on Sapphire And Steel.

Cast: David McCallum (The Great Escape), Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous), David Collings (Doctor Who)

Available: September 14th

Definitely Divorcing

Feature Film

To divorce or not to divorce….that is the question. Definitely Divorcing is a romantic comedy that follows the lives of a group of co-workers struggling with that question.

Cast: Terri Abney (Atlanta), Rashan Ali (All the Queen’s Men), Carlos Aviles (Girls Girls)

Available: September 21st

Steppin Back to Love

Feature Film

In this romantic dramedy, a once-loving Chicago couple connected by dance must use stepping to find each other again after their marriage is threatened by money and infidelity woes.

Cast: Monique Coleman (High School Musical), Brely Evans (The Family Business), Darrin Dewitt Henson (Double Cross)

Available: September 21st

Anna’s Wild Life

Television Series

When Anna and Colin bought Manor House Wildlife Park, they inherited over one hundred rare and exotic animals. With no previous animal experience, the couple soon find that providing their new companions a decent quality of life is much harder than they could ever have imagined. Adventures abound for Anna and her team as they get to grips with their sprawling wildlife collection.

Host: Anna Ryder Richardson

Available: September 1st

This post was produced by Crackle and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.