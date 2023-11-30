Coming To Crackle In December – Taylor Swift, Christmas Specials, And More

Get a fire going and cuddle up on the coach for all the holiday bingeing you can handle as Crackle fills your stocking with all the best titles for FREE this joyous season!

Hats Off to Christmas

Feature Film

Mia has been a loyal and hard-working small-town Christmas hat shop manager for ten years. But this holiday season, her boss has gifted her a disappointing revelation. The position she had been coveting is going to his son Nick, who's coming from New York City to take over the family business. Less than thrilled with the prospect of training the boss' son, she quickly discovers Nick to be a charismatic charmer and falls quickly for him when he helps out with her disabled son Scotty. Although Nick starts to have doubts about giving up his past big-city life, he and Mia slowly begin to realize they're the Christmas miracle each has been waiting for.

Cast: Haylie Duff (Napoleon Dynamite), Antonio Cupo (Bomb Girls), Jay Brazeau (Watchmen)

Availability: 12/1

A Christmas Memory

Feature Film

Seven-year-old Buddy experiences the best of country life, friendship, and the joy of giving during Christmas. Based on the story by Truman Capote.

Cast: Patty Duke (The Miracle Worker), Piper Laurie (Twin Peaks), Jeffrey DeMunn (The Green Mile)

Availability: 12/1

A Dog Named Christmas

Feature Film

A Hallmark Hall of Fame original movie. A developmentally challenged young man sets out to convince his family & their rural community to participate in a local shelter's inaugural “Adopt a Dog for Christmas Program.”

Cast: Bruce Greenwood (Star Trek), Linda Emond (Only Murders in the Building), Noel Fisher (The Twilight Sage: Breaking Dawn)

Availability: 12/1

Christmas For a Dollar

Feature Film

During the Great Depression, the Kamps struggle to get by after Mrs. Kamp passes away. The children expect another Christmas without presents until their father brings home one dollar for them to spend on gifts in this feel-good holiday film.

Cast: Brian Krause (Charmed), Nancy Stafford (Matlock), Danielle C. Ryan (Riot)

Availability: 12/1

An American Christmas Carol

Feature Film

A retelling of Charles Dickens's beloved A Christmas Carol in which Henry Winkler is a heartless finance company president in Depression era New England.

Cast: Henry Winkler (Arrested Development), David Wayne (The Andromeda Strain), Ken Pogue (The 6th Day)

Availability: 12/1

Christmas in the Heartland

Feature Film

Kara and Jessie strike up an unlikely friendship when seated next to each other on a plane headed to the heartland. With both girls visiting family they've never met, they plan to switch places for Christmas.

Cast: Sierra McCormick (American Horror Stories), Brighton Sharbino (The Walking Dead), Bo Derek (Tommy Boy)

Availability: 12/1

The Private Lives of Pippa Lee

Feature Film

After nearly two decades caught under the wing of an aging husband, devoted mother, and housewife, Pippa Lee undergoes a midlife breakthrough. Unearthing the sexually curious wild child of her teens, Pippa sparks a relationship with a kindred soul.

Cast: Robin Wright (The Princess Bride), Alan Arkin (Grosse Pointe Blank), Mike Binder (Minority Report)

Availability: 12/1

Remedy (Series)

Television Series

Remedy is a unique, high-stakes medical drama about the Conner family that goes beyond the operating room and the ER to offer a distinctive “upstairs/downstairs” perspective on the people who make the healing happen. Griffin Conner comes home having dropped out of medical school. He gets a job as an orderly at the hospital where his father is the Chief of staff and his sisters are a nurse and a surgeon, respectively.

Cast: Enrico Colantoni (Galaxy Quest), Sarah Allen (The Expanse), Sara Canning (A Series of Unfortunate Events)

Availability: 12/1

Heartland

Television Series

“Heartland” is an award-winning multi-generational drama about a family making it through life together in both happy and trying times.

Cast: Amber Marshall (Resident Evil: Apocalypse), Michelle Morgan (Stargate: Atlantis), Shaun Johnston (Wynonna Earp)

Availability: 12/1

Bluebird

Feature Film

Discover the origins of megastars like Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift while following emerging singer-songwriters as they chase their dreams inside The Bluebird Cafe, the Nashville landmark that has altered the course of music history.

Availability: 12/1

Taylor Swift: Dare to Dream

Feature Film

Taylor Swift's incredible journey began with a girl, a guitar, and a dream. She is the only artist in history to have an album hit the 1 million first week sales figure three times.

Availability: 12/1

The Road to Coronation: King Charles III

Documentary Feature

Longest heir apparent in British history – his great journey had finally reached its ultimate conclusion.

Availability: 12/1

This article was produced by Crackle and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.