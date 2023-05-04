From Classic Movies and Television Series, Here’s What Coming to Crackle in May

A new month means new additions to the Crackle streaming library. Here's what is being added in May!

Bluestone 42 (2013 BBC Series)

Television Series

Follows the lives of a group of soldiers serving in a bomb disposal detachment in Afghanistan.

Cast: Stephen Wight (Men in Black: International), Tony Gardner (Last Tango In Halifax), Jamie Quinn (Two Doors Down)

Available: 5/1

Red Cap (2003 BBC Series)

Television Series

Distinctive red caps are part of the uniform of the UK military's Special Investigations Branch, which is tasked with investigating crimes associated with their own country's armed forces personnel stationed in Germany.

Cast: Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders), Douglas Hodge (Joker), Gordon Kennedy (Harlots)

Available: 5/1

The Detonator (2006)

Feature Film

This explosive, action-packed thriller stars Wesley Snipes as CIA agent Sonni Griffith. Ordered to escort a Russian woman to the U.S. and keep her safe from the angry arms dealers in hot pursuit of her, Griffith (Snipes) must also uncover the leak within the CIA, leading the well-armed mercenaries directly to them.

Cast: Wesley Snipes (Blade), William Hope (Captain America: The First Avenger), Tim Dutton (The Bourne Identity)

Available: 5/1

The Great Train Robbery

Limited Series

A two-part drama that portrays The Great Train Robbery of 8 August 1963, firstly from the point of view of the robbers and then from the point of view of the police who set out to identify and catch the robbers.

Cast: Robert Glenister (MI-5), Jack Roth (Bohemian Rhapsody), Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast)

Available: 5/1

The Final Countdown

Feature Film

An aircraft carrier is thrown back in time near Hawaii hours before the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Cast: Kirk Douglas (Spartacus), Martin Sheen (Apocalypse Now), Katherine Ross (The Graduate)

Available: 5/1

Rillington Place

Limited Series

A three-part drama about serial killer John Christie and the murders at 10 Rillington Place in the 1940s and early 1950s.

Cast: Tim Roth (Pulp Fiction), Nico Mirallegro (Spy/Master), Samantha Morton (Minority Report)

Available: 5/1

The Lucky Texan

Feature Film

Jerry Mason, a young Texan, and Jake Benson, an old rancher, become partners and strike it rich with a gold mine. They then find their lives complicated by bad guys and a woman.

Cast: John Wayne (True Grit), Barbara Sheldon (Fits in a Fiddle), George “Gabby” Hayes (El Paso)

Available: 5/1

Halloween

Feature Film

The iconic slasher film by John Carpenter. Anyone who's ever watched a horror film in the last 35 years knows the story of Michael Myers, who, as a child, butchered his sister with a kitchen knife. Committed to a mental institution and watched by Dr. Loomis, he engineers his escape 15 years later, returning to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, on Halloween night to terrorize anyone who gets in his way, including babysitter Laurie Strode.

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis (A Fish Called Wanda), Donald Pleasance (Escape From New York), Nancy Kyes (The Fog)

Available: 5/1

Tour of Duty

Television Series

The trials of a U.S. Army platoon serving in the field during the Vietnam War.

Cast: Terence Knox (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman), Stephen Caffrey (Columbo), Tony Becker (The Hunters)

Available: 5/1

Anzio

Feature Film

The story of one of WWIIs bloodiest battles as the Allies smash through the German lines which have enclosed the Anzio beachhead.

Cast: Robert Mitchum (The Longest Day), Peter Falk (Columbo), Robert Ryan (The Dirty Dozen)

Available: 5/1

Ike: Countdown to D-Day

Feature Film

A dramatization of the 90 days leading up to Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of Normandy, and how General Dwight Eisenhower, against all odds, brilliantly orchestrated the most important military maneuver in modern history.

Cast: Tom Selleck (Magnum P.I.), James Remar (Yellowstone), Timothy Bottoms (The Last Picture Show)

Available: 5/1

Okinawa

Feature Film

A navy officer assumes command of a destroyer's reluctant and resentful crew on the eve of the invasion of Okinawa.

Cast: Pat O’Brien (Some Like It Hot), Cameron Mitchell (How to Marry a Millionaire), Richard Denning (An Affair to Remember)

Available: 5/1

