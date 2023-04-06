10 New Movies and TV Series Coming to Crackle Streaming Service

Atlantis

Television Series

Far from home, Jason washes up on the shores of the ancient and mysterious city of Atlantis.

Cast: Mark Addy (Game of Thrones), Jack Donnelly (United We Fall), Robert Ems (Chernobyl)

In the Flesh

Television Series

In the Flesh takes place four years after the Rising. The government starts to rehabilitate the Undead for reentry into society, including teenager Kieren Walker, who returns to his small Lancashire village to face a hostile reception, as well as his own demons.

Cast: Luke Newberry (From Darkness), Harriet Cains (Bridgerton)

South of Hell

Television Series

A supernatural thriller set in South Carolina, South of Hell focuses on Maria Abascal, a stunning demon-hunter-for-hire whose power stems from within.

Cast: Mena Suvari (American Beauty), Zachary Booth (Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist)

Croupier

Feature Film

Croupier features an aspiring writer hired as a croupier at a casino, where he realizes that his life as a croupier would make a great novel.

Cast: Clive Owen (Children of Men), Nick Reding (The Constant Gardener)

Pacific Blue

Television Series

Bicycle officers patrol Santa Monica, California, in Pacific Blue.

Cast: Mario Lopez (Saved By the Bell), Darlene Vogel (Back to the Future Part II)

Night Moves

Feature Film

Night Moves is the story of three radical environmentalists coming together to execute the most intense protest of their lives: the explosion of a hydroelectric dam.

Cast: Jessie Eisenberg (The Social Network), Dakota Fanning (The Secret Life of Bees), Peter Sarsgaard (Garden State)

Homicide

Feature Film

A Jewish homicide detective investigates a seemingly minor murder and falls in with a Zionist group as a result.

Cast: Joe Montegna (Searching For Bobby Fischer), William H. Macy (Fargo)

King

Television Series

The life of Detective Jessica King does not run exactly smoothly. When she becomes the head of the Major Crime Task Force, she is eager to prove she is the best cop in town.

Cast: Amy Price-Francis (The Purge: Anarchy), Alan Van Sprang (Immortals)

Invasion Earth

Television Series

In the lonely Scottish highlands, a small band of military personnel fights a desperate battle against a formidable alien intruder to prevent an invasion of the Earth.

Cast: Vincent Regan (300), Fred Ward (Tremors), Maggie O’Neill (Midsomer Murders)

The Vicar of Dibley

Television Series

The Vicar of Dibley features a boisterous female minister who comes to serve in an eccentrically conservative small town's church.

Cast: Dawn French (French and Saunders), James Fleet (Four Weddings and a Funeral)

Stream Crackle titles for FREE by downloading the free app for your mobile, tablet, or connected TV from your favorite app store OR stream and cast to any device at Crackle.com!

More From Wealth of Geeks

Receiving a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes is a sought-after accomplishment all directors and filmmakers hope to achieve. But do you ever wonder what happens when a movie is so bad that it totally tanks at the box office?

Perhaps more difficult are those movies so awful they reach a zero on the Tomatometer, meaning no critic liked a single aspect of the film. So instead, they watched each dire moment, waiting for something decent to occur, but it never did.

Here are 13 movies that achieved a perfect zero on Rotten Tomatoes.

10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

What TV show started great but ruined its reputation by staying entirely too far past its prime? I can think of a few, but I don't want to spoil the ending.

After being surveyed, the Internet responded with these television series that should have quit while they were ahead.

10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

Someone recently expressed they were searching for movies that exist but aren't a big deal anymore, despite a massive appeal and success initially.

They gave these examples, “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. The Bodyguard (two huge Kevin Costner films with enormous hit songs that no one has watched since 1997). The Revenant (Leo gets an Oscar, but can you remember anything besides the bear scene?). Seabiscuit. What else?” Here are the top responses.

10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

Recently someone online asked, “Who do you consider the most unlikable on the show?” Do you think you know who took the number one spot on the list?

Here are the ten top-voted responses from the show's fans.

10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

Are you tired of the same well-known films on every 80s movie list? You're not alone.

An online discussion inquires, “What obscure 80s movie did you love that no one else seems to remember?” Here are the top responses.

10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

This post was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.