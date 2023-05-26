Coming to Redbox Free Streaming in June!

A new month means new content coming to Redbox. Here's what the streaming service is adding in June!

Willy’s Wonderland

Crackle Exclusive Feature Film

A quiet drifter is tricked into a janitorial job at the now-condemned Willy's Wonderland. The mundane tasks suddenly become an all-out fight for survival against wave after wave of demonic animatronics. Fists fly, kicks land, titans clash — and only one side will make it out alive.

Cast: Nicolas Cage (Con Air), Emily Tosta (Party of Five), Beth Grant (No Country For Old Men)

Availability: June 13th

The Healer

Feature Film

A young man suddenly discovers that he has the gift of healing. As he tries to understand it and the new reality it offers, a teenage girl with terminal cancer unexpectedly shows him the way.

Cast: Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House), Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy)

Romeo Is Bleeding

Feature Film

Gary Oldman delivers an uncanny performance (The New York Times), and Lena Olin is ‘the most astoundingly vicious and sexy female villain in movie history (Variety) in this spine-tingling, erotic film about a crooked cop and the sadistic hit woman who lures him into a lethal dance of deceit.

Cast: Gary Oldman (The Professional), Lena Olin (Hunters)

Availability: June 1st

A Guy Thing

Feature Film

Paul Coleman is a good guy. When his friends throw him a wild bachelor party, he just wants to keep his conscience clean — which is why he's shocked when he wakes up in bed with a beautiful girl named Becky and can't remember the night before. Worse than that, she also happens to be his fiancee's cousin.

Cast: Jason Lee (Almost Famous), Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You), Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions)

Availability: June 1st

Feast of Love

Feature Film

A meditation on love and its various incarnations, set within a community of friends in Oregon. and is described as an exploration of the magical, mysterious, and sometimes painful incarnations of love.

Cast: Morgan Freeman (The Shawshank Redemption), Greg Kinnear (As Good As It Gets), Alexa Davalos (The Man In the High Castle)

Availability: June 1st

Tyrel

Feature Film

Tyler, a sole black man, attends an otherwise all-white weekend of drunken bro debauchery on a birthday trip to a cabin in the Catskills.

Cast: Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Christopher Abbott (Girls), Ann Dowd (Garden State)

Availability: June 1st

I Want Candy

Feature Film

Joe and Baggy are two misfit English film school students whose first movie goes awry. Desperate to finance their flick, they turn to a porn producer who agrees to give them the money needed in exchange for the guys to cast a semi-retired adult film star named Candy.

Cast: Carmen Electra (Scary Movie), Tom Riley (Da Vinci’s Demons), Tom Burke (The Musketeers)

Availability: June 3rd

Black Death

Feature Film

Cast: Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Sean Bean (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring), Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones)

Availability: June 16th

Nobody Walks

Feature Film

Martine arrives in Los Angeles to stay in the pool house of a well-off, liberal family. Peter, the father, has agreed to help Martine complete sound design on her art film as a favor to his wife, Julie.

Cast: John Krasinski (The Office), Olivia Thirlby (Juno), Rosemarie DeWitt (La La Land)

Availability: June 16th

The Double

Feature Film

Simon James (Eisenberg) is a timid office clerk working in an ominous government organization. He is overlooked by his boss (Wallace Shawn) and colleagues, scorned by his mother, and ignored by Hannah (Wasikowska), the lovely copy room girl he pines for.

Cast: Jessie Eisenberg (The Social Network), Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland), Wallace Shawn (The Princess Bride)

Availability: June 16th

Weirdsville

Feature Film

A pair of slackers get in way over their heads when they try to dump the body of a dead girlfriend in the basement of a drive-in movie theater where a satanic cult performs ritual sacrifices.

Cast: Scott Speedman (Underworld), Wes Bentley (American Beauty), Taryn Manning (Orange is the New Black)

Availability: June 16th

Drinking Buddies

Feature Film

Luke and Kate are coworkers at a brewery who spend their nights drinking and flirting heavily. One weekend away together with their significant others proves who really belongs together and who doesn't.

Cast: Olivia Wilde (Babylon), Ron Livingston (Band of Brothers), Anna Kendrick (The Twilight Saga: New Moon)

Availability: June 23rd

The article was produced by Redbox and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.