18 Commandments of Being a Modern Man

There are some unspoken guidelines known as the “bro code,” which every male must abide by. Although not formally stated, these guidelines can help you deal with various circumstances, from dating to camaraderie. Wondering what these codes are about? Men in an online group outline the following:

1. Bros Before Girlfriends

This is the Bro Code playbook's most crucial tenet. It could be the First Amendment of the unspoken code. Any girl comes after your brothers. While a female might not always be there for you, your buddies will.

2. Set Each Other Straight

When necessary, the code involves slapping some sense into one another rather than giving each other high fives. Many guys consider calling out a friend's folly an obligation. The message should be firm, even if the tone is kind.

3. Inside Jokes Stay Inside Jokes

It is part of the rule to retain the dignity of friends in public and keep inner jokes to themselves. All that matters is keeping those amusing memories hidden from curious eyes.

4. Limits To Teasing

As long as everyone in the group considers the friendly banter amusing, it is funny. Even though it might not seem like a big deal, it is always inappropriate to bring up private and embarrassing information about your brothers!

5. Take One For The Team

Guys embrace the spirit of self-giving. Take the blame if it isn't a big concern for you, but it might come at a heavy price for your friend. As with any other rule, though, there are exceptions.

6. No Escapades

Cheaters are not welcome in the circle. Cheating on significant others goes against the code. Anyone who breaks this rule will be told on. Respecting the commitments and relationships that each individual holds with their significant other is an important aspect within and beyond the circle.

7. Head Nod Code

The strange head nods are a male-only silent language. Here is the revelation – the distinction between head tilts. Tilting your head down denotes respect while tilting it up conveys friendliness.

8. No Engaging The Girlfriends and Exes

The guy code states that you shouldn't date a friend's date or ex unless you want to engage in more drama than a soap opera. Even if it isn't expressly prohibited, following a friend's date and ex will get you into more trouble than a mosquito at a nudist beach and earn you the frown of the caucus.

9. Wingman Duty

It's an obligation to assist a friend in projecting charm and boosting their ego if they are interested in someone. Please do everything you can to bring out your friend's inner Casanova while acting like they are the funniest person in the room.

10. Wallet Solidarity

Come up with inventive solutions if a buddy cancels your invitation to a social gathering because they're short on cash. True brothers stick together, even if it means duct-taping your wallet in support, helping them out, and never asking for your money back.

11. Borrow With Respect

Sharing tools and automobiles with friends who have them can be enjoyable. But you have no control over how or when they lend it to you. If the buddy declines, remember that his privacy and comfort come first. If given, leave the device in better shape than when you found it.

12. Never Hit Below The Belt

Never make a cheap shot at your brother, whether you take this literally or metaphorically. This entails both an end to physical violence and emotional assaults.

13. Honorary Uncles

When you have kids, your brothers and honorary uncles will become part of your family. You can set a good example for your kids by surrounding them with great male role models from an early age.

14. Shotgun Responsibility

If you are seated at the front, you are the copilot, not a passenger. You are in charge of choosing the music, using the GPS, and answering phone calls and text messages on the driver's phone.

15. No Urinal Conversations

A man is not allowed to use the urinal next to another man. At least one urinal must be left empty between each other. Respect each other's personal space and limits, even if you're both guys. Not even a conversation.

16. Pranking Is Bonding

Tricks are always entertaining, but knowing when to stop is tricky. Making sure it doesn't harm their health, finances, or anything else important is one of the key regulations. This principle ensures that the enjoyment of pranking remains positive and respectful.

17. Return Trip From The Bar

When returning from the bar with an intoxicated friend, pay the cab fare and give them the receipt the following morning. Safety first. This rule stresses the importance of looking out for one another's well-being, particularly when alcohol is involved.

18. A Friend in Need Is a Friend Indeed

Be the ultimate friend and be there for your pal no matter what life throws at them. That includes supporting them through the highs of a new relationship or helping them get back on their feet after a divorce when they are ready to date again. Being able to depend on someone is invaluable.

