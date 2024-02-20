Commentary: Hollywood Needs To Resuscitate The Art Of Development

Development has always made up an important part of the filmmaking process, whether at an independent company or a major studio. Scripts get submitted, internal coverage gets generated, creative discussions are had, and deals are made. Then, the balance of commerce and artistic concerns gets debated throughout the pre-production and production process. Finally, the finished product comes out.

Yes, many artists hate the idea of their work as a product, but if one takes a balanced look at the art/business equation, certain concerns have to be met. Of course, it gets worse the larger the budgets get – the more money is at stake the less sophisticated the end product will likely be.

There are also other considerations. Up until the 21st century, running times were more limited. Even original cable shows that started in the 1980s were in limited supply, and both they and network shows had time constraints due to time slots and/or advertising. Movies generally topped out at most around 2 hours and 20 minutes for fear of limiting the numbers of daily screenings or losing audience interest. That’s why the ending of James Cameron had to truncate the end of his epic The Abyss to the point it did not make any sense.

The Era of the Bloated Blockbuster

Times have certainly changed – the average blockbuster now is two to three hours, and many streaming shows have feature-length episodes. Between the rise of the franchise mentality, the streaming boom, and the pandemic turning the standard Hollywood business model on its ear, the development process has become discombobulated. The concept of “Development Hell,” in which a script for a film or show would languish in creativity purgatory for years due to different factors – changing talent packages, script revisions, shifting trends – became less of an issue over the last few years. Now, some wish that some of that gatekeeping would return to counterbalance the indulgences of the streaming era.

On the flip side of this issue, too much development can be a bad thing. The interconnectivity of superhero or “universe” franchise movies means a lot of needs have to be met. Films like the recent DCEU movie The Flash, which took a long time to get through development, often get overdeveloped with too many cooks in the kitchen. When that happens, one gets a property that's overbaked, has too many subplots, lacks focus, tries to pander to too many different demographics, and never actually finds its footing. In the case of The Flash, the film fell victim to changing Warner Bros. leadership and, ultimately, the studio instigating a do-over of the DCEU. It was a no-win scenario.

One can underwrite a movie and one can overwrite a movie, but here's where the problem lies – the system is missing that sweet spot now.

It really seems like Hollywood has lost sight of what the development process entails. At the start of the streaming era, companies like Netflix greenlit many projects that likely would have remained in purgatory during more constricted times. While this led to many movies that ran too long and shows with too many episodes, it was also a refreshingly creative time for many filmmakers and showrunners who could reap the benefits of this new Wild West. Some movies and shows got more leeway – varied running times unencumbered by ad slots, creative risks being taken, and the chance to find their audience. In certain cases, it was a boon to talented creators. But others also needed reining in.

The Streaming Problem

The binge-watching era had something to do with this. Streamers dumped several new shows into the queue each week, giving audiences myriad choices. There seemed to be something for everyone. Granted, a lot of what viewers got was good for them at the time, but little of it stuck in our collective cultural consciousness. It also created the notion that there was always something new to watch, especially during the first year of the pandemic. But a new and ridiculous catchphrase emerged for excessive bingers: “I need something new to watch.” As if only new content was worthwhile. (How many years of shows were and are available online?)

Pandemic viewership also had a dark side. Desperate to make up for losses at the box office due to people sheltering in place, companies like HBO Max and Disney+ released new movies on their platforms to shore up their subscriber base. The short-sighted solution also angered some stars, especially those hoping for a bigger cut of the back end. Top-tier talent are also savvy business people and want their fair share of profits, too.

In their quest to lure in as many subscribers as possible, the streamers had to face the reality that they often spent more than they could afford. Show cancelations soured many viewers who binged new shows and then discovered there would be no follow-up season. The necessary SAG-AFTRA strike also dampened those prospects because the studios and streamers got away with their runaway production spree in part because they avoided paying substantial residuals on their properties. Now, the ad-based subscription services have kicked in, effectively turning the streaming ecosystem into a new form of cable television. Ironically, many viewers cut the cable cord to embrace streaming to avoid ads and have more choices. Now, they feel duped.

Susanne Daniels is a UCLA professor with over three decades of programming experience, including serving as former Global Head of Original Content at YouTube and onetime president of MTV Networks, Lifetime, and The WB. In an editorial for Deadline last September, she pinpointed how the development process in this new era of streaming has become extremely money-oriented, resulting in a more antagonistic attitude towards creatives and relying more on algorithms to sniff out potential hits. She encourages more support for writers with fresh visions and encourages more risk-taking. The cookie-cutter method isn’t cutting it anymore.

Less is More

Speaking of algorithms, a company called Avail is beta-testing its new development software. No joke. They call it a “submissions summarization tool,” and this is part of their pitch: “Avail’s coverage offering summarizes scripts and books of any length, outputting a hallucination-free detailed summary, character breakdown, and tonal assessment within minutes. Additionally, users can chat with the script or book to extract further insights in real-time.”

Reading that pitch feels like a hallucination in itself.

Art always needs the human touch. In the case of Hollywood, it needs the right human balance of art and commerce, not one beholden to chasing trends and algorithms or compensating for lousy business decisions. The suits in L.A. have never exactly been creative types, but occasionally some shine through. And in a weird way, having executives step back and give free rein to certain creatives has actually not worked out. In turn, execs did a 180 to save their tails.

Here is the ultimate argument for balanced development – the cliché that quality matters over quantity. Sure, nearly all of the most streamed movies last year were blockbuster fare, but they did not translate into huge box office dividends. It’s one thing to plunk down hard-earned cash in a theater; it’s another to catch it on a streamer for whom one pays a monthly fee.

The most streamed TV show last year was Suits, a series that ended in 2019. (Funnily enough, the sequel inspired by this revival will be called Suits: Los Angeles.) A point can be taken from this success – why is only new content viewed as a many to shore up those streaming minutes? If one creates a durable product that people will go back to, that is equally, if not more, valuable.

If the way to viewers’ wallets is by serving their needs, it would be wise to note that people now crave more diversity, interesting stories, and something that stands out from the pack. Sure, blockbuster franchises will always find a way to make cash, but it feels like even that paradigm is shaky. And dare it be said that just giving creatives a bundle of cash will ensure a great product – just look at how Apple TV’s recent $200 million spy thriller Argylle flopped globally at the box office.

It’s time to restore some balance to the development and production process and think in more sensible terms. And creative ones. The right balance will benefit everyone.