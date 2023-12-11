Common Mistakes That Lead to Food Waste and Strain Your Budget This Winter

The average American household wastes over $1,800 in food costs each year, according to Yahoo News.

When the cost of living is so out of control, most people cannot afford to lose that much money. Instead, we need to make our food and our budgets stretch. But everyone is guilty of overlooking simple things that result in wasting food and, therefore, hard-earned money.

Neglecting Proper Storage

Avoid the Spoilage Pitfall: Improper storage is a surefire way to shorten food's lifespan. To combat early spoilage, create an environment that promotes freshness.

Invest in high-quality airtight containers for dry goods like cereals, grains, and baking ingredients to keep moisture and pests out.

For fruits and vegetables, understand their unique storage needs — some do better in the fridge, while others, like onions and potatoes, prefer a dry, cool, dark place.

Be mindful of ethylene-producing foods like apples and bananas, as they can hasten spoilage in other produce.

Regularly check and adjust the refrigerator’s temperature to ensure it’s optimal for food preservation.

Lack Of Meal Planning

Strategize to Save: The absence of a meal plan often results in buying items you don't actually need, leading to both waste and unnecessary expenses. Researchers at Ohio State University found that shoppers expect to eat around 97% of the meat and 94% of the vegetables they purchased, but in reality only ate 50% and 44%, respectively.

Adopt a financially healthier approach by meal planning every week. Start by taking inventory of what you already have in your pantry and fridge. Then, create a weekly meal plan around these items, focusing on recipes that use similar ingredients to minimize the number of new purchases. When shopping, stick to your list to resist impulse buys.

Consider planning meals you can repurpose into new dishes, like turning tonight’s roasted chicken into tomorrow’s chicken salad and a chicken curry the night after. This approach maximizes the use of every item you buy, ensuring nothing goes to waste.

Overbuying In Bulk

Bulk with Brains: While buying in bulk can be a wise economic choice, doing so without a plan, especially for perishable items, often leads to excess and waste. The key is to be strategic.

Focus on non-perishable items or those with a long shelf life, like rice, pasta, canned goods, and certain toiletries. For perishable items, only buy in bulk what you can realistically consume or freeze before it spoils.

Use coupon apps and wholesale club memberships wisely. They offer significant savings on bulk purchases, but only if you really need the items and can use them before they spoil.

Consider splitting large bulk buys with family or friends to enjoy the cost savings and share the goods.

Skipping Preservation Techniques

Unlocking Longevity and Variety: Bypassing basic food preservation methods can severely limit your ability to extend the lifespan of fresh produce and contributes to a monotonous winter menu.

Techniques like canning and pickling can transform seasonal fruits and vegetables into delicious preserves that last for months. Freezing is another excellent option. Many fruits and vegetables freeze well, and you can use them out of season. The same goes for meat. If you get into the habit of bulk meal prepping, you’ll have a freezer full of oven-ready meals and no unnecessary waste.

Consider the traditional root cellar method for storing certain root vegetables and hardy fruits. This age-old technique involves keeping produce in a cool, dark, and slightly humid environment, mimicking an underground storage solution. It’s ideal for potatoes, carrots, apples, and beets.

Not Regrowing Vegetables

Overlooked Resource Maximization: Overlooking the opportunity to regrow certain vegetables and fruits is akin to letting valuable food resources go to waste. Many vegetables, such as green onions, lettuce, and celery, are easy to regrow from their leftover bases or roots.

In most cases, the roots can be placed in a container with a small amount of water, which is changed regularly, and within days, new growth appears. This method provides a continuous supply of free, fresh produce, and it’s a sustainable practice that contributes to reducing overall food waste.

Relying On Labels, Not Your Senses

Avoiding Unnecessary Waste: A common mistake is misunderstanding the meaning of “best before,” and “use by” dates, causing you to discard food that’s still safe to consume.

“Best before” dates indicate when a product is at its peak quality, but it’s often still safe to eat beyond this date. “Use by” dates are more about safety.

Solely relying on expiration dates to determine a food's edibility can lead to overcautious disposal and unnecessary waste. Your senses are powerful tools in assessing food freshness.

Before throwing food away, visually inspect it for any signs of mold or unusual changes in appearance. Smell it for any off odors, and if it looks and smells fine, test the texture.

Often, foods are still perfectly safe and delicious even after their printed dates, so using your senses as a guide can help minimize waste and make the most of your groceries, maximize your budget, and lessen your negative environmental impact.

Disregarding Leftovers

Missed Opportunities: Failing to creatively utilize leftovers can lead to monotonous meals and unnecessary extra spending. Leftovers offer a canvas for culinary creativity. Transforming leftovers into new dishes adds variety to your diet and maximizes your food budget. Finding innovative ways to use your leftovers forces you to get creative and perhaps broaden your culinary talents as you try new recipes and techniques.

Avoiding Seasonal And Local Shopping

Forfeiting Freshness and Savings: Not shopping for seasonal and local produce is a missed opportunity for both savings and quality. Seasonal produce tends to be more affordable due to its abundance and reduced transportation costs.

Buying locally supports community farmers and ensures you’re getting fresher, more nutritious produce. This practice contributes to a healthier diet and helps reduce the environmental impact of long-distance food transportation.

If you’re smart, you’ll become friends with local farmers, homesteaders, and hunters who can supply you with a lot of fresh produce for minimal cost when it’s in season. You can then preserve what you can’t immediately use and live well for less through winter and into spring.

Disregarding The Use Of Food Scraps

Squandering Valuable Resources: Routinely discarding usable food scraps, such as vegetable peels, meat bones, or even coffee grounds, means missing out on a wealth of potential.

Many of these items can be repurposed. For example, you can turn vegetable scraps and meat bones into nutrient-rich stocks and broths, which serve as a flavorful base for soups and stews.

Turn stale bread into breadcrumbs or croutons, and freeze them so they’re ready to go whenever you need them.

Those things not easily repurposed, like coffee grounds and some vegetable peelings, can go into the compost bin.

Who Wastes The Most Food?

Research published in the American Journal of Agricultural Economics identified that smaller households and those with higher incomes and healthier diets produced more food waste than lower-income households and those with higher levels of food insecurity.

Professor Edward C. Jaenicke, one of the authors of the research, also identified larger households as among the least wasteful because, he believes, there are more people, so leftovers are more likely to be consumed rather than discarded.

Beyond Damage To Our Budgets

Wasted food does more than drain our bank balances. It also significantly impacts climate change, as precious resources, like land, energy, and water, are also wasted along with food.

The Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations assessed the carbon footprint of global food waste, and found North America and Oceania had the highest per capita food waste carbon footprint, at a staggering 860kg of carbon dioxide (CO2) per person per year. That’s almost four times as much as the least wasteful regions that produce 220kg of CO2 per person per year.

Individuals may not make a significant impact on the food waste in the supply chain, which accounts for 63% of the carbon emissions and 78% of the volume of wasted food. But we can impact food waste at the consumption stage — 37% of the carbon emissions and 22% of the volume of food waste.

If all 379,777,000 of us residing in North America reduced our food waste by just 1%, we’d reduce the collective food waste carbon footprint by a massive 3.6 million tons per year. That’s more than the total carbon emissions of entire countries like Guyana, Mauritius, and Malta.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.