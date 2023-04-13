Hero Who Feeds the Hungry Left Heartbroken After Vandals Salt and Destroy Community Garden

An online video has gone viral, showing just how cruel human beings can be. Prominent English sports anchor Gary Lineker has shared a post, featuring a community garden and a weeping lady.

Why would you ever do something like that? 😡 https://t.co/xWV47gMF0q — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 12, 2023

A New Low

Could you imagine dedicating your free time to feeding those less fortunate than yourself? British woman Carly Burd has been growing produce to help people during the cost-of-living crisis, feeding 1,613 people with her kind, time-consuming labor.

However, she arrived at her allotment (a British term for a community garden) yesterday to find someone had jumped the wall and laid salt all over the planted soil.

Hours of Work Wasted

The tearful gardener posted a video to share her heartbreak. “Everything I've planted won't grow, and I can't replant on it because it won't grow,” cries the stricken citizen.

She goes on to bemoan all the “hours and hours” of hard work she and others have put into this project. However, you cannot deter such a driven character.

Working Through Illness to Help Those in Need

To make things even more controversial, Carly has been doing all of this with multiple sclerosis and lupus! This brave, selfless woman is the epitome of community spirit.

“Do you know what?” she concludes, tears cascading. “You won't stop me, because I'll just dig it all up, and I'll carry on.”

As expected, people are mad.

Mindless

One responder echoes what most people must be thinking:

It's utterly mindless and incomprehensible. — Adi Gaskell (@AdiGaskell) April 12, 2023

Oxygen Thieves

This guy concurs — albeit with bad spelling. Why must we share our air with these people?

Oxygen thief’s. — Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) April 12, 2023

The Keyboard King

Others see an opportunity to offer snide remarks. I mean, come on. Bro? I assume he is a bro because he calls himself The King.

Just take the top inch off with a spade and it’s sorted. It’s not even wet so no damage done, it’s literally sat on the top. Some people are so dramatic — The King (@thealtshiller) April 12, 2023

The King Has Left The Building

The King stands corrected. The vandals dropped the salt before it rained heavily. Maybe this was their intention? Probably. Fair play to this defender.

They did this on a night when it then rained heavily and took the salt all the way through the soil. — Amy Kirbyshire (@akirbyshireC40) April 13, 2023

The Anti-Community Mind Virus

Curiously, someone shares how others have been punished for their kindness. It isn't a British thing; it seems some authorities hate benevolence.

There was a town / farmer in the US that was doing this.



He wasn’t selling it to his locals, he was giving it away.



The authorities came in and shut him down.



True story. — FanOfHorse_Racing (@fanofhorseR) April 12, 2023

Skeptics Beware

However, some forum users are skeptical, especially this young Finnish resident who can't help but think there is an ulterior motive. I get it because there are so many viral false flag videos out there. But really?

this is fishy, why would anyone do this because of her helping some people? — I drive a BMW and do not adhere to stop signs (@samuli_hirsi) April 12, 2023

Don't Mess With My Community

However, the keyboard philosopher is corrected faster than you can say Helsinki. This time, a local resident testifies to Carly's charitable persona. She is a tower of the community.

This lady lives in my town and has done so much for the community when she is not well herself. I can tell you, there is nothing fishy about this story. Unfortunately, it is 100% true!! She's amazing and could do without your negativity. Thanks @GaryLineker for donating & sharing — Carly Cleary (@carlymcdonald21) April 12, 2023

Silver Linings and Salty Bandits

The good news: her crowdfunding page is blowing up, raising $200,000, meaning she can expand her gardening and invest in better security.

Ironically, the vandals helped Carly feed more people. That has to sting — a bit like salt!

Carly's appeal video:

