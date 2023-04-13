Hero Who Feeds the Hungry Left Heartbroken After Vandals Salt and Destroy Community Garden

woman-gardening
An online video has gone viral, showing just how cruel human beings can be. Prominent English sports anchor Gary Lineker has shared a post, featuring a community garden and a weeping lady.

A New Low

Could you imagine dedicating your free time to feeding those less fortunate than yourself? British woman Carly Burd has been growing produce to help people during the cost-of-living crisis, feeding 1,613 people with her kind, time-consuming labor.

However, she arrived at her allotment (a British term for a community garden) yesterday to find someone had jumped the wall and laid salt all over the planted soil.

Hours of Work Wasted

The tearful gardener posted a video to share her heartbreak. “Everything I've planted won't grow, and I can't replant on it because it won't grow,” cries the stricken citizen.

She goes on to bemoan all the “hours and hours” of hard work she and others have put into this project. However, you cannot deter such a driven character.

Working Through Illness to Help Those in Need

To make things even more controversial, Carly has been doing all of this with multiple sclerosis and lupus! This brave, selfless woman is the epitome of community spirit.

“Do you know what?” she concludes, tears cascading. “You won't stop me, because I'll just dig it all up, and I'll carry on.”

As expected, people are mad. 

Mindless 

One responder echoes what most people must be thinking:

Oxygen Thieves

This guy concurs — albeit with bad spelling. Why must we share our air with these people?

The Keyboard King

Others see an opportunity to offer snide remarks. I mean, come on. Bro? I assume he is a bro because he calls himself The King.

The King Has Left The Building

The King stands corrected. The vandals dropped the salt before it rained heavily. Maybe this was their intention? Probably. Fair play to this defender.

The Anti-Community Mind Virus

Curiously, someone shares how others have been punished for their kindness. It isn't a British thing; it seems some authorities hate benevolence.

Skeptics Beware

However, some forum users are skeptical, especially this young Finnish resident who can't help but think there is an ulterior motive. I get it because there are so many viral false flag videos out there. But really?

Don't Mess With My Community

However, the keyboard philosopher is corrected faster than you can say Helsinki. This time, a local resident testifies to Carly's charitable persona. She is a tower of the community.

Silver Linings and Salty Bandits

The good news: her crowdfunding page is blowing up, raising $200,000, meaning she can expand her gardening and invest in better security.

Ironically, the vandals helped Carly feed more people. That has to sting — a bit like salt!

Carly's appeal video:

@carlyburd43 #costoflivingcrisis #harlow #heartfm #dailymail #itvnews #bbcmorninglive #community #hometown ♬ original sound – CarlyBurd

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

