New Year, New Strategy: Companies Already Making Job Cuts in 2024

2023 was a tough year for job cuts, and that trend is carrying forward this year. Big layoffs are planned and taking place in a wide range of industries. Reportedly, executives and decision-makers are hedging their bets against a likely recession in the near future.

Experts point to inflation as one of the reasons for the layoffs. Inflation means things cost more and it’s more expensive for companies to operate. As a result, they try to cut costs elsewhere, such as in the salaries and wages they’re paying out. We see alarming employee slashing not only in tech but also in entertainment, finance, and consumer products.

1. Citigroup

On January 12, 2024, CBS News reported that Citigroup “plans to lay off 20,000 employees.” This amounts to “10% of its workforce.” The layoffs will happen from 2024 to 2026, and this strategy was decided on the result of disastrous quarterly financial performance. In fact, it was the worst “in more than a decade.”

2. Amazon Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios

An internal note at Amazon Prime Video and MGM Studios indicates they’re laying off “several hundred employees” in 2024. This is a continuation of enormous job cuts last year and in 2022.

3. Audible

The Associated Press reports that a memo sent by Bob Carrigan, the company’s CEO, in January 2024 announced Audible still faces economic challenges. This is why the audiobook company is reportedly “laying off about 5% of its workforce.”

4. Discord

Early in January, Discord’s CEO Jason Citron announced in a memo the company grew too fast. To remedy this, Discord is laying off 170 workers, or 17% of the company.

5. Google

As USA Today reports, “Google is starting 2024 by cutting several hundred jobs across the company.” This is a after Google laid off 12,000 employees last year.

6. Unity Software

Unity Software, a videogame software provider, is another company making layoffs in 2024 after announcing a “company reset” in November.

“We are … reducing the number of things we are doing in order to focus on our core business and drive our long-term success and profitability,” interim CEO Jim Whitehurst tells Reuters.

The company plans to lay off about 25% of its workforce – about 1,800 jobs.

7. Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, the clothing subscription company, is also making job cuts. The Wall Street Journal reports the restructuring plan “includes cutting about 10% of its corporate roles, or 37 employees.”

8. BlackRock

Asset management giant, BlackRock, is also getting job cuts in gear. In early January, BlackRock announced “it will cut about 3% of its current workforce.” This means they’re eliminating around “600 positions” out of the company’s current 19,800 jobs.

9. Intel

Back in December, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Intel had announced new layoffs. The software company has “plans to lay off 235 employees at its research and development facility in Folsom (Sacramento County)” in 2024.

10. Nike

Nike is eager to cut costs, and it’s not shy about eliminating jobs. In December, Oregon Live reported that the company has “quietly laid off employees over the past several weeks and…signaled plans for a broad restructuring.” The Guardian revealed that “Nike is to cut hundreds of jobs, simplify its product ranges and increase its use of automation as part of its attempts to save $2bn…in costs over the next three years amid poor sales.”

11. Twitch

As Bloomberg reports, Twitch is all set to cut “35% of its staff, or about 500 workers.” The company’s CEO, Dan Clancy, explains that the platform is having difficulty achieving profitability.

12. Universal Music Group

The music industry is also being hit by job losses. Reuters recently reported that Universal Music Group “will lay off some employees in 2024.” The focus of the layoffs will be in the recorded music division, the company says, totaling at around 100 jobs.

13. The NFL

As a result of seeking ways to improve efficiency, the NFL has decided to reduce its workforce. It has “offered voluntary buyouts to at least 200 employees,” CNBC reports. This is a large proportion of its current workforce of “about 1,100 people.”

14. Cheddar

Known as “the ‘CNBC for Millennials,” media company Cheddar is experiencing some alarming layoffs. At one time a buzzing and lively outlet, the company now is little more than a ghost town. “It feels like the end,” one employee tells CNN.

15. The Messenger

In early January, The New York Times reports that Cheddar laid off around 25 employees. More layoffs and furloughs are on the cards.

16. Xerox

According to CNBC, Xerox “plans to cut 15% of its workforce.” The company is in the process of putting together “a new organizational structure and operating model.”

17. Newell Brands

Ever heard of Sharpie, Rubbermaid, Oster, and Coleman? Newell Brands makes those. An enormous consumer products company, Newell Brands is cutting 7% of its office jobs, per The Wall Street Journal.

18. Disney’s Pixar

The makers of Toy Story, Inside Out, Ratatouille, and other iconic movies, Pixar has embarked into layoff land. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Pixar will potentially lay off “up to 20%” of its workforce. This would impact “approximately 240 employees” of a “team of 1,200.”

19. Duolingo

Language learning is just one of the many industries impacted by AI. This trend is what is behind Duolingo’s decision to lay off some of its staff. CNN reports the language learning company has cut “around 10% of its contract workers.”

20. VideoAmp

VideoAmp has also announced a fifth round of layoffs. Early in January, CEO Peter Liguori said he will also be stepping down following the economic hardships the company is experiencing. According to Variety, VideoAmp layoffs will clear out “nearly a fifth” of the current staff.

21. Twilio

A major player in cloud communications, Twilio is in the midst of laying off “about 5%, or 295, of its total workforce by the first quarter of 2024 to achieve profitable growth,” per Reuters. This follows an already tough year in 2023, when the company laid off 17% of its employees.

22. Treasure Financial

Financial tech company Treasure Financial has recently laid off 14 workers. The move impacts “60 – 70%” of employees, something founder and CEO of Treasure Financial, Sam Strasser, tells TechCrunch they needed to do to “streamline” and “align our workforce with our current strategic goals and financial realities.”

23. Frontdesk

As rough as a lot of these layoffs are, nothing so far has been as ruthless as FrontDesk's laying off of its entire workforce. The Economic Times reports 200 people found out they were no longer employed during a two-minute call over Google Meet.

24. Orca Security

Cloud security platform company, Orca Security, is also laying off employees, Calcalist reports. In order to “reorganize” and “streamline” the company, Orca Security will be “15% of its workforce,” a move that will impact “all departments.”