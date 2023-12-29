Corporate Challenges: Companies That Have Filed Chapter 11 in 2023

Running a business is not easy, especially when that business has multiple locations across the nation. In 2019, employer firms with 5,000 employees or more totaled 2,230 of the 6.1 million firms in the US.

As inflation escalated on the tale of the global pandemic, retailers across the country struggled to keep their books in the black, and everyone from food to pharmacies felt the sting. Some couldn't successfully navigate the financial strain as cash flow felt the pinch. These big-name companies have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2023.

1. Rite Aid

While competing against other retailers like Walmart, CVS, and Costco hasn't helped Rite Aid, it isn't what ultimately made them file Chapter 11 on October 15th. After accusing the pharmaceutical giant of furthering the opioid crisis, the Department of Justice filed a potential liability civil suit against the company.

2. Meridian Restaurants

Chapter 11 is a surefire sign that you can't always “have it your way.” Despite Burger King's popularity, their consumer base couldn't keep them from the downward spiral that landed them in bankruptcy court filing for protections under US law. Tom's King, a Burger King subsidiary that filed for bankruptcy in January, and Hardee's are also on the chopping block after high costs and changes in consumer habits bit into their bottom lines.

3. Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Founded in 1989 by Gold and Williams, this middle-class furniture maker shuttered its entire store base in hopes that the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in August 2023 would allow them to restructure and reopen their business. Although Gold was hoping for an angel investor to offer critical funding of $20 to $30 million, they eventually cited weak sales and difficulty securing financing as the reasons for ending its 34-year run.

4. Veggie Grill

This wholly plant-based restaurant features delectable sandwiches, wings, and sides in the vegan and vegetarian comfort food market. Unfortunately, reduced demand and a shift to hybrid work models caused the restaurant chain to close six locations in California. Still, they avoided bankruptcy court by keeping 17 other locations nationwide open. Twelve are in California, two in Oregon, two in Washington State, and one in Massachusetts.

5. Clover Food Lab

Meatless restaurants took a brutal hit as Boston-based vegetarian fast-food chain Clover Food Lab filed for bankruptcy on November 3rd, citing low earnings as far back as the start of COVID-19. The company also detailed high-rent locations and inadequate funding due to the Silicon Valley Bank's failure as contributing factors in its filing documents.

6. Icebox Cafe

Founded in 1998 by Robert Siegmann, Icebox Cafe is a set of health-conscious eateries that offers “chef-curated meals” at their restaurants and vending machines. When the pandemic hit, Icebox Cafe saw “harsh operational losses.” With loans already on the books, “aggressive lenders, including some merchant cash advance lenders,” were the final nails in the coffin that forced Icebox Cafe into bankruptcy to help restructure their company.

7. Stillpoint Wellness Center

Donald Taylor, owner of Stillpoint Wellness Center and the Louisville School of Massage, filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for Stillpoint but has not commented on the conditions that caused the filing. The filing claims that Stillpoint has around $50,000 in assets, more than $100,001, but less than $500,000 in liabilities. Chase Bank holds most of Stillpoint's debt at $14,991, but this business has four other creditors.

8. Domino's Pizza

The Italian Domino's Pizza franchisee, EPizza SpA, filed for Chapter 11 in April, citing it struggled to make enough sales during the height of the pandemic. The American pizza giant blamed “competition from food delivery apps” for its downfall. Delivery services like Glovo, Just Eat, and Deliveroo offered by local restaurants won over consumers, making it difficult for the American pizza chain to make headway in the country. It closed all of its Italian locations on July 20th.

9. Babylon Health

Telehealth exploded during the COVID-19 crisis as isolation caused everyone to stay quarantined. As the global health emergency died down, healthcare in the telecommunications sector also started to dwindle. In June, Babylon Health, which opened on the New York Stock Exchange with a $4.2 billion valuation in 2021, agreed to go private with VC-backed MindMaze. When that deal fell through, they closed their US-based operations in Texas and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection. Their UK-based assets were sold to eMed.

10. Brith Sholom House

After years of tenant complaints, the senior living house, Brith Sholom House, filed for Chapter 11 insolvency. The building's conditions were not livable, and the tenants, most on a fixed income, didn't have anywhere else to go. In 2023, the facility received 14 violations for pest infestations and drainage issues. Further issues caused the owners to lose their rental license.

Residents began to protest when Brith Sholom House continued to charge rent. Their fire suppression system was also found to be faulty, and during a fire in January 2020, a man had to carry his elderly mother down ten flights of stairs. With less than $50,000 in assets and up to $50 million in liabilities, time was up for this company.

11. Back Yard Burgers

If you're a fan of the Carolina Panthers, you might also be a fan of now-bankrupt Backyard Burgers. Former wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad II bought a controlling interest in the fast-casual burger chain in 2017, only to turn around in 2023 and file for Chapter 11. bankruptcy. Mark Cote, CEO of BYB, is also the CEO of Wild Wing Cafe, another bankrupt restaurant owned by Axum Capital Partners, the same private equity company that owns BYB. BYB first filed for bankruptcy protection in 2012.2023

12. Novan

In July 2023, pharmaceutical company Novan filed bankruptcy documents in Delaware after being unable to secure additional funding to support its operations. Despite layoffs and other moves to preserve capital, the company foundered. They also entered into a “stalking horse” asset sell-off of their assets and intellectual property. They listed their total debt as $7.92 with nearly $80 million in assets and will continue to work on their product SB206, a topical gel to combat the skin infection molluscum contagiosum.

While they wait for the Food and Drug Administration to decide on SB206, Novan filed for bankruptcy protection “after considering factors such as the company's challenging financial circumstances and the challenging market climate for similarly situated companies and upon consultation with the company's professional advisors,”

13. HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics filed their bankruptcy request in Delaware on June 5th, 2023, listing their assets at around $6.7 million and liabilities at about $9 million. Founded in 1997, it went public in 2015 and ended its stock exchange for Nasdaq after filing Chapter 11. Their last stock ticker was .51 cents after a net loss of $21.6 million after only listing revenue in 2022 of $6.4 million.

14. Compass Medical Group

Compass Medical Group got caught up in litigation and filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy on June 5th, 2023, one week after abruptly closing its locations and cutting service to nearly 70,000 patients. Three days before Compass's filing, they were hit with a class-action lawsuit brought on behalf of patients.

It's not the first time administrators for Compass have had a court case filed against them. In October 2022, they were ordered to pay $16 million to their partner, Steward Health System, for fraud. Patients who used Compass have been left in limbo, waiting on medical procedures and information, by their abrupt filing.

15. GenesisCare

Because Genesis Care operated in multiple countries when it filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a June press release, it had to separate its US-based business from its interactions with other countries, creating two platforms for its business. CEO David Young released a statement about the restructuring process: “As part of the restructuring process, we are refocusing our business on the national markets we serve, enabling investment in key growth areas and equipment, and simplifying the organization to deliver better life outcomes for patients while improving our operational and financial performance.” Its restructuring is part of an attempt to continue its business as smoothly as possible.

16. Envision Healthcare

Debt obligations of $7.7 million put Envision Healthcare in a position that had them filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. They also cited declining patient inflow, “flawed” implementation of the No Surprises Act, which protects consumers against “surprise” medical bills, and exclusionary health insurance as other factors in its filing. In particular, they listed United Healthcare as legally challenging to deal with. With a price tag of $5 billion to take the company private in 2018 in a $9.9 billion deal, The Wall Street Journal listed Envision's bankruptcy as the costliest in private equity firm KKR's history.

17. Jenny Craig

Healthcare, restaurants, and retail aren't the only industries to suffer from a slow economy. Major diet supplement brand Jenny Craig filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. No stranger to outside acquisition, the company, now owned by HIG, couldn't stem the cash flow going out as it fought to keep its diet product line and weight loss centers from closing down.

Because they tried to keep their brick-and-mortar presence known, their debt stayed high at $250 million. The centers resonated with clients, but not enough to balance the cost of keeping them open. Ultimately, it proved too much for the legacy brand to maintain, and they floundered.

18. Bed, Bath and Beyond

Bed Bath and Beyond filed for bankruptcy, ready to liquidate all its assets, including 360 stores and 120 BuyBuy Baby locations. After securing a $240 million loan to keep itself limping during the bankruptcy filing, the home goods store's story doesn't end there. Instead, Overstock.com bought them out of bankruptcy.

CEO Jonathan Johnson said, “All of Overstock's categories will transition over, and new products will also come in.” In June 2023, Overstock paid a premium of $21.5 million to acquire the Bed Bath and Beyond digital assets and intellectual property.

19. WeWork

The fallout of the stalled “return to work” effort has far-reaching effects on commercial real estate and the agents trying to offload buildings and rental spaces. One such company is WeWork. Once valued at $47 billion, this high-profile company is one of the first in the commercial real estate business to file for Chapter 11 protection.

The abundance of office space has made landlords more flexible in reducing rent and offering more flexible terms. WeWork CEO David Tolley said commercial office space “has become available and accessible at unprecedented prices and in significant volume.” SoftBank, the biggest lender to WeWork and other senior lenders, will offload their debt and take over ownership of the company in its bankruptcy reorganization.

20. Akorn Pharmaceuticals

Regulatory obligations and financial troubles crippled Akorn Pharmaceuticals into Chapter 7 bankruptcy. One plant in Illinois shuttered its doors, and the layoff of its 400 employees saw local and national backlash as the company looks to shut down its US operations. CEO Douglas Boothe lamented having to close operations in the US, causing the termination of all its US-based employees. He said, “I truly regret that these actions have become necessary.

This is a shock. It will take some time to absorb the news and what it means to you and your colleagues.” But the company was in serious trouble before filing. Fresenius, a medical care company, was set to buy out Akorn Pharma in 2019 but walked away from the $4.3 billion deal, citing “blatant fraud at the very top level.” The FDA must have seen some of the same issues as they sent warning letters, noted the company, and entered Form 483, an ‘inspectional observation' on its record.

21. Lucira Health

During the height of the pandemic, Lucira Health was solvent, and all was well. The COVID-19 at-home test maker listed assets of $146 million and debts of $85 million in its bankruptcy filing, so it's better than most companies. But this business is a stark reminder that no matter the size, businesses created during a crisis need a backup plan to continue operating once the crisis subsides. Lucira, based in California, will continue to operate during bankruptcy proceedings as it looks for a buyout option.

22. Sorrento Therapeutics

Legal woes plagued this company, which was working on therapies for COVID-19. It filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy after citing an inability to pay a $50 million judgment. Mounting legal fees to battle Billionaire Soon-Shiong's NantCell didn't help the floundering company. With a judgment in NantCell's favor for $170 million, Sorrento filed bankruptcy before being forced to pay even the first $50 million of the decision.

23. Sears Hometown Stores

An offshoot of renowned retail giant Sears, Sears Hometown filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. When TransformCo, known as the “new Sears,” bought them out, Sears Hometown went from 500 US and Puerto Rico locations to just 121 stores. However, the company relied heavily on TransformCo to provide “key products and services” and filed due to the parent company's “failure to do so.” With $50 million in assets and between $50 to $100 million in debt, it was only a matter of time before they had to file.

24. Codiak BioSciences

Failing to create a COVID-19 vaccine, the struggling drug developer filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March, having already cut its workforce by 37%. It is also expected to suffer about $1.1 million in severance payouts. With the end in sight, Codiak started looking at marketing its assets before it filed for bankruptcy protection. It's hoping to sell its entire business or at least the core assets as soon as possible.

25. Wexford Labs

There aren't many options when deciding which category to fit your business into when filing bankruptcy. So, Wexford Labs, a maker of disinfectant and antimicrobial solutions, listed theirs as “None of the Above” during their voluntary Chapter 11 hearing. They also listed assets and liabilities as $1-10 million. With several unsecured loans, the biggest creditor to Wexford Labs is Dynamic Wipes Industries of Israel at $584, 605. Thankfully, Wexford could settle its remaining obligations with its bank and creditors before filing. Once again, a business made profitable by the pandemic was left insolvent when the crisis abated.

26. WM Motor

One of China's most prominent elective vehicle startups has fallen victim to poor management after it failed to scale up production to reverse losses and pay down its debt. Founded in 2015, this company tried to reduce costs by cutting salaries and slashing its workforce, but to no avail. It also listed the cost of materials and a sluggish capital market as reasons for its filing. However, CEO Freeman Shen hopes to restructure WM Motor's debt and make a bounce back.

27. Air Methods

Medical Helicopter company Air Methods filed for bankruptcy protection to cut $1.7 billion in debt. Air Methods couldn't hold it together because of rising inflation, higher labor costs, and a US ban with the No Surprises Act. They also blamed the ‘red tape' of the No Surprises Act for creating an unfriendly environment for collecting payments from insurance companies.

Air Methods operates 365 helicopters across 275 locations and makes 100,000 emergency trips annually. Hopefully, the company will be able to reorganize their company. Their subsidiaries, Blue Hawaii and United Rotorcraft will not be part of the initial filing and will continue to operate as usual.

28. Indi EV

Indi EV never even got off the ground before bankruptcy came calling. With assets of just $2.8 million and financial obligations of $26.4 million, they never even produced their first vehicle before debt overwhelmed them. The web of interactions for INDI EV is vast. Still, in June, they dissolved an agreement with Malacca Straights Acquisition Company Limited to take the company public and value the new company at $600 million. Coupled with a failure to produce even a prototype of its initial offering, the INDI One, the startup fizzled fast.

29. Elmer Buchta Trucking

The commodities market can be a thorn in the side of truckers and companies transporting that product through the US. In September, Elmer Buchta Trucking filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a continued decline in coal prices caused their debt to rise higher and faster than their assets could handle. And after 80 years in the trucking and transport business, cash flow issues will cause another company to shut down operations. However, the company was able to sell its assets, which it reported as $5.6 million, and was acquired by Transport Acquisitions.

30. Phat Rides

Electric scooter company Phat Rides filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 1st, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Jeremy Hill owns JB Capital, which has a stake in the Tempe, Arizona company, and reported that Phat Rides CEO Tim Moran was allegedly fired from the company before the filing but after it fell into default. JB Capital helped Moran and Phat Rides refinance its debt in 2021.

31. Proterra

2023 has been a challenging year for the electric vehicle market, and yet another business fell into bankruptcy. The largest US-based EV bus maker, Proterra, filed for Chapter 11 protection in August. Hoping to restructure, Proterra intends to use the bankruptcy protection to “use existing capital to fund operations, including paying employee salaries and benefits, and compensating vendors and suppliers on a go-forward basis.”

32. Western Global Airlines

Settled on reorganization, Western Global Airlines, an American cargo carrier, plans to keep operating while it restructures its business. In a statement to FreightWaves, the company says, “WGA [Western Global Airlines] will continue to operate as usual and provide reliable and safe service to its customers throughout the reorganization process and going forward. The company, the founder, the plan investors, and the ad hoc group (bondholders) are focused on moving through this process expeditiously and thoughtfully to benefit employees, customers, and other stakeholders.”

In the deal, they'll receive $77 million in assistance and reduce their debt by at least $450 million.

33. Yellow Trucking Company

Pandemic-era debt in the ballpark of $700 million and growing caused this American trucking company to call it quits. They filed Chapter 11 in August of 2023 after years of trying to conquer their exponential debt growth. While most companies that file Chapter 11 bankruptcy hope to restructure, Yellow liquidated their assets, such as they were, and the US joined other creditors who'll likely never see repayment of the loans Yellow took out.

34. Lordstown Motors

Settled into its bankruptcy proceedings, Lordstown Motors got the go-ahead to take the next step in its reorganization and solicit votes for creditors to agree to its plan for reorganization. It's one of the only EV businesses to hope to come out of bankruptcy and keep operating. Their filing comes on the heels of a lawsuit against Foxconn for alleged fraud.

35. Allgaier

Automotive supplier Allgaier filed for bankruptcy one year after being sold to a Chinese business, Westron Group. This could significantly impact its most renowned customer, Porsche. The German auto parts supplier filed for insolvency amid a hopeful restructuring that started in 2020. After initially citing the consequences of the Ukraine war, rising energy prices, and higher personnel costs, it boils down to an issue with “liquidity.” Allgaier hopes to restructure and continue to operate, which is good news for the nearly 2000 people the company employs.

36. Virgin Orbit

Once upon a time, billionaire Richard Branson hoped to make a mint on space tourism, but a failed launch left them in a pinch for long-term financing. CEO Dan Hard said this about the bankruptcy filing. “We believe the Chapter 11 process represents the best path to identify and finalize an efficient and value-maximizing sale.” The company hopes to find a buyer after being forced to lay off roughly 85% of its 750 employees.

37. HyreCar

HyreCar filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy after working to smooth the process as much as possible for its workforce. They secured $5 million in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing from Holmes Motors, Inc., and listed their assets at $7.75 million. In doing so, their sale to Holmes Motors is almost complete, but the court filing allows competing bids to be solicited before the deal is finalized. Despite the popularity of Uber and other rideshare platforms, HyreCar, which allows you to rent a car for such purposes, couldn't capitalize off that popularity.

38. Zugo

If the electric car market is struggling, even more so is the electric bike market. With products starting around $1800, Zugo couldn't garner enough revenue to stay solvent and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Their assets were listed between $500,000 and $1 million, but their heavy debt of $1-10 million put a final nail in their business coffin. The next step for Zugo is a complete liquidation of any remaining assets.

39. Lightyear

Green energy takes another hit as Dutch solar car company Lightyear files for bankruptcy. The company couldn't stay in business even after creating an electric vehicle with a solar-powered battery charger. The charger, which allowed for a 388-mile range before the next charge, left the car with a sticker shock of $260,000.The Dutch company isn't the only one with trouble selling such an expensive car.

German startup Sonos Motors is trying to crowdfund its way out of similar issues. Hoping to stem its downfall, the EV motor company said it would pivot to rolling out the Lightyear 2 with a much more affordable price of $40,000 and a range of 500 miles.

40. Flyr

Low-cost Norwegian airline Flyr wasted no time filing for bankruptcy and immediately ending operations after failing to raise enough capital to cover its obligations. Flyr had hoped to increase liquidity by offering more shares but fell far short of the $25 million it hoped for. Despite significant backing from shareholders and underwriting, the company couldn't meet the demands of its output. The board voted unanimously to cease operations at the end of January and filed on February 1st.

41. Flybe

At one time, Flybe was the largest independent regional airline in Europe. Its downfall marks a turn in economic well-being for the region. And even a new owner couldn't pull the airline from the financial strain even before the pandemic. Flybe was struggling so badly that they announced they couldn't find alternative flights for nearly 75,000 customers and wouldn't offer refunds either. The cancelation of flights across the UK was so abrupt that the announcement was made on a Saturday with flights scheduled that day.

The last-minute notice left thousands stranded or needing costly transportation alternatives.

42. Verde Building Solutions

Despite being a pillar in North Carolina's construction industry, Verde Building Solutions couldn't stand the pressure of staying in the black. With mounting debt of $7.5 million and little revenue (less than $1 million), the construction giant buckled, finally filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The filing lists at least 20 creditors, including big names like Duke Energy and the North Carolina Department of Revenue. While Verde's President hasn't commented on the default, he's also the force behind Verde Homes, which to date is considered solvent.

43. Showfields

Chapter 11 isn't the end for all businesses, and Showfields intends to use it as a stepping stone. After closing down their Manhattan and Miami locations due to declining sales from the pandemic and mounting debt, Showfields filed for bankruptcy protection to cover them while they restructure. After securing financing for a possible European expansion, Showfields hopes to create more impactful and engaging retail environments for its customer base.

44. Tramar

Monroe-based textile company Tramar filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy on September 8th, citing assets of $50,000 or less and liabilities between $100,001 and $500,000. Tramar said it “uses innovative technologies to supply the highest quality home textiles.” They were known for their CBD-infused products and both microfiber and cotton goods. However, Tramar's case hangs in the balance as they'll need to file more information in their case, or it will be subject to dismissal.

45. Blue Harvest Fisheries

September saw another hit to the food market when Blue Harvest Fisheries filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The company hasn't commented on the filing, but the business closed abruptly on September 1st. Private equity firm Bregal Partners owns 89.5% of the parent company that owns Blue Harvest Vessels, permits, and assets. They reportedly have ties to the affluent Brenninkmeijer family of Dutch industrialists.

46. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of San Francisco

This particular arm of the Catholic church filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid more than 500 allegations of abuse. Serving more than 440,000 Catholics across three counties, the Archdiocese announced its decision in August as lawsuits mounted.

47. Evergrande Group

With global economies suffering in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and mounting inflation, Chinese entity Evergrande Group filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection. This filing allows foreign debtors to file for protection in the U.S. Evergrande is just one company that gets swept up in the faltering problem of China's vast real estate industry.

48. ViewRay

This year, the medical field suffered another loss as imaging vendor ViewRay filed for Chapter 11 in July. Providing the “world's first” radiation therapy system with integrated diagnostic MRI guidance, the company suffered financially. Listing inflation, supply chain issues, and delinquent payments from international customers, ViewRay had a backlog order of $411 million. ViewRay plans to sell its assets and secure $6 million in financing to help facilitate the selling process.

49. Harvey Agency

Two years ago, Matthew McDermott took over ownership of the advertising agency, carrying the burdens of an agency two and a half times its size. However, the filing isn't a last breath for McDermott, who plans to rebrand with a new name and a new model by the end of the year. In an interview with Capitol Communicator, McDermott explained, “Unfortunately, we still had the financial burdens of an agency two and a half times bigger than we were. That meant we were nearly always operating at a deficit – despite everyone's best efforts.”

After the rebrand, McDermott hopes that Harvey's Agency will pull out one unique second act. “To paraphrase Mark Twain, the news of our demise has been greatly exaggerated.”

50. AeroFarms

Indoor aeroponic farm, AeroFarms filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid an uncertain economy, dwindling investor interest, and significant headwinds of the vertical farming industry as major factors in its decision. Its Virginia farm “continues to grow at scale,” but the company is looking to secure liquidity to help pay down $10 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

CEO Guy Blanchard said, “We are fortunate to have existing investors who continue to believe in AeroFarms and are confident that we can hit our targeted profitable operations for our Danville farm.” For now, it looks like Blanchard is hoping to keep Aero Farms going to drum up renewed interest in the vertical farming sector.

Every Single Industry

The financial strain of the pandemic and rising inflation have created a ballooning assets issue for nearly every industry in the global market. No industry has been entirely unscathed, from retail and manufacturing to automotive and transportation companies. Even education and religion have seen a hit.