25 Companies Raking in Huge Profits From the Business of Warfare

A rocket is fired from Gaza Strip towards Israel
George Orwell said in 1984 that “War is peace.” For some companies, though, war is money. Talk about a conflict of interest.

Even though U.S. arms exports broke record highs in 2023, arms manufacturers will not be satisfied with broken records. There are several companies whose leaders might not be bummed if today's many regional conflicts escalate into World War III. 

1. Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin F-35 of the United States Air Force seen during its display at RAF Fairford, Gloustershire, UK. Taken on 15th July 2018 at the RIAT.
Lockheed Martin brands itself as “advancing its 21st Century security mission.” That vision of security includes manufacturing fighter jets and other military aircraft, directed energy weapons, electronic warfare solutions, A.I. technology, and many other tools for the modern battlefield. Lockheed is at the forefront of modern arms sales, as it racked up $59.39 billion in arms-related revenues in 2022. 

2. Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

Stuttgart, Germany - 09-18-2022: Person holding smartphone with website of US company Raytheon Technologies Corporation on screen with logo. Focus on center of phone display.
Raytheon Technologies, or RTX for short, has a firm hold on the second-place spot for monetizing conflict. With $39.57 billion in arms-specific revenues in 2022, Raytheon is Raythe-on fire (like those who get on its customers' bad side).

RTX designs and manufactures most of the components in the F-35 fighter jet, touts its air-to-air missile technology, and has a hand in virtually every other aspect of modern warfare.

3. Northrop Grumman Corp.

Stuttgart, Germany - 01-23-2022: Person holding cellphone with webpage of US defense company Northrop Grumman Corporation on screen with logo. Focus on center of phone display.
If Northrop Grumman had only developed the B-21 Raider stealth bomber, it would be doing just fine financially. The bombers cost about $750 million apiece to manufacture, and they are only part of the reason Grumman raked in $32.3 billion in arms-related revenues in 2022.

4. Boeing

LOS ANGELES/CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14, 2017: Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-790(WL) aircraft is airborne as it departs Los Angeles International Airport, Los Angeles, California USA
In light of stories about airplane doors blowing off and engines catching fire, you might be confused about how Boeing earned $29.3 billion in arms-related revenue in 2022. We can only assume that Boeing engineers are putting more care into their precision engagement systems and other war-related technologies.

5. General Dynamics Corp.

Representatives of the General Dynamics Corp. ride on a trailer with a BGM-109 Tomahawk cruise missile during the
The last of the Big Five American arms manufacturers, General Dynamics, produces everything from “Gulfstream business jets and combat vehicles to nuclear-powered submarines and communications systems.” Though it had the fewest revenues of the top American companies in its space, $28.32 billion in 2022 arms-related revenues is nothing to sneeze at. 

6. BAE Systems

Fairford, Gloucestershire, UK- July 16, 2011: An RAF Eurofighter Typhoon IPA5, displaying at The Royal International Air Tattoo 2011.
Britain-based BAE Systems designs and manufactures combat aircraft, provides cybersecurity solutions, churns out combat vehicles (think tanks), and caters to the many other needs of militarily active nations. Its expertise is evidenced by $26.9 billion in 2022 revenues from its arms sales and other military technologies.

7. NORINCO

Dubai, UAE - November 14, 2021: Norinco exhibitor pavilion at Dubai Airshow 2021 showcases the Chinese state-owned defense corporation’s latest technological innovations.
China North Industries Corporation, or NORINCO, is China's leading arms manufacturer. It has been a key player in the country's Belt and Road initiative, a concerted effort to spread Chinese hegemony globally. In addition to its arms, NORINCO helps its partners develop their oil and gas sectors and mineral extraction operations and even wades into the investment and asset management field.

The expansionary approach helped NORINCO realize a 4.4% growth in arms-related revenues between 2021 and 2022, ending the latter year with $22.06 billion in arms-specific revenues.

8. AVIC

ZHUHAI, CHINA- NOVEMBER 6, 2018: Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (AVIC) sign is seen at the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2018
Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) is one of China's largest industrial corporations. It designs and manufactures aircraft and land vehicles, many of which can be used to train for and engage in armed conflict. $20.62 billion in arms-related revenues make AVIC one of the largest (and fastest-growing) players in the lucrative business of war. 

9. CASC

CASC
The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) sits at the forefront of the final frontier of combat: space. CASC designs and manufactures satellites, launch systems, strategic nuclear missiles, and a host of other products that will define 21st-century warfare. 

10. Rostec

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 24, 2014: Model attack helicopter Ka-52 Alligator (Hokum B). Stand Russian Helicopters. Exhibition ILA Berlin Air Show 2014
Considering its involvement in live conflict, it behooves Russia to have a robust arms manufacturing sector. Rostec is the state-owned leader in its field, manufacturing radio electronics, aircraft, information technology, and a broad range of other military technologies. The company counted $16.81 billion in arms-related revenues in 2022.

11. CETC

BEIJING, CHINA - June 4, 2023: China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) sign is seen during the PT Expo China 2023 at the China National Convention Center
Another of China's growing arms producers, the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), saw a 2.7% bump in arms-related revenues between 2021 and 2022. The company employs 150,000 workers who contribute to the production of radar, navigation tech, equipment for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and other military-centric electronics. Its growing influence equated to $15.08 billion in 2022 arms-related revenues.

12. L3Harris Technologies

Palm Bay, Florida USA - August 28, 2021: L3Harris Technologies Building.
U.S.-based L3Harris Technologies specializes in naval military technology, though it also produces military equipment for land and air. It offers “advanced software, hardware, and systems integration expertise,” serving a critical role in the domestic war machine. It has developed cutting-edge unmanned naval crafts and other tools of war to the tune of $12.63 billion in 2022 arms-specific revenues. 

13. Leonardo

Leonardo
Italian arms manufacturer Leonardo is the largest Western European arms manufacturer, raking in $12.47 billion in arms-related revenues in 2022. Considering what the nation has been able to accomplish in the automotive space (see Ferrari), it makes sense that the Italians would try their hand at military armaments.

The company brands itself as a “global industrial group that builds technological capabilities in Aerospace, Defense & Security,” providing varied war-related technologies that most companies on this list offer.

14. Airbus

WELLINGTON - AUG 21 2014:Jetstar Airways plane at Wellington International Airport.Jetstar Airwayairline was established by Qantas in 2003 as a low-cost domestic subsidiary.
Airbus has been one of the greatest beneficiaries of a spate of defects in Boeing aircraft, as Airbus is a competitor in the commercial aviation space. However, Airbus also competes with Boeing in the defense space, manufacturing military aircraft including the A400M, A330MRTT, Eurofighter, and C295. This portfolio and its other military technology products produced $12.09 billion in 2022 revenues for the European manufacturing giant.

15. CASIC

ZHUHAI, CHINA- NOVEMBER 6, 2018: CASIC sign is seen during the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2018.
Virtually every major Chinese arms manufacturer goes by an acronym, and many have exhibited significant growth in recent years. While the China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation (CASIC) saw a 6.7% decline in arms-related revenues between 2021 and 2022, it still secured a substantial $11.77 billion in 2022.

16. CSSC

SHENZHEN, CHINA - NOVEMBER 24, 2023: A booth of the CSSC China State Shipbuilding Corporation at the CMEE China Marine Economy Expo in Shenzhen.
The China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) does what its name implies: builds massive vessels for both the commercial industry and the defense sector. From 20,000-ton landing platform ships to 1,5000-ton offshore patrol vessels, CSSC supplies the nation's naval military operations (which are formidable, considering the size of the South China Sea) and growing.

17. Thales

Paris, France - May 2022 : Thales headquarters in La Defense, Paris
France's first entrant on this list, Thales, claims to be “building a future we can all trust.” While that claim may be suspect, it's apparent that the nation's arms sector is putting ample trust in Thales. The company earned $9.42 billion in 2022 revenue from arms production alone.

18. HII

Stuttgart, Germany - 07-02-2023: Mobile phone with website of US shipbuilding company HII Corporate on screen in front of business logo. Focus on top-left of phone display. Unmodified photo.
American HII specializes in naval shipbuilding, a sector constantly evolving to incorporate cutting-edge technology at sea. The company has a 135-year history and “builds the majority of the U.S. Navy Fleet.” This tall task translated to $8.75 billion in 2022 arms-related revenues.

19. Leidos

RESTON, VA, USA - JULY 28, 2019: LEIDOS company sign and business logo on headquarters building
Another of many American companies that contribute to global armaments, Leidos provides cyber solutions for both industrial and military uses. While many of its solutions seem like jargon to the layman, $8.24 billion in 2022 revenues indicates that Leidos plays a key role in America's military modernization efforts.

20. Amentum

Amentum
U.S.-based Amentum works with the Army, Navy, and Homeland Security in a variety of capacities, including but not limited to cybersecurity solutions. Amentum also claims to be the #1 military-friendly employer, suggesting that it uses its employees' real-world experience to craft effective security products for the military. The company earned a whopping $6.56 billion in 2022 revenues solely from its military-related products and services.

21. CSGC

CSGC
There's another acronym, so you already know that CSGC is a Chinese corporation contributing to the nation's growing and cutting-edge military. The China South Industries Group Corporation Limited produces a wide range of military products, including automobiles and firearms. $6.46 billion in 2022 arms-related revenues was a 12% leap from the prior year, indicating the company's growing role within China's most important industry.

22. Booz Allen Hamilton

Stuttgart, Germany - 10-18-2022: Person holding smartphone with website of US consulting company Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. on screen with logo. Focus on center of phone display. Unmodified photo.
Booz Allen Hamilton “delivers tomorrow's technologies at the heart of the defense mission.” Its influence reaches every military frontier, including cyberspace and actual space. With $5.9 billion in 2022 arms-related revenues, Booz Allen is not the largest American arms manufacturer, but its presence is significant.

23. Dassault Aviation Group

Dassault Falcon 7X Flying Group OO-AAA at Barcelona El Prat (LEBL/BCN) Airport
France is pulling its weight when it comes to keeping NATO on the cutting edge. Dassault Aviation Group designs and produces both commercial and military aircraft, claiming more than 100 prototypes in the past 100 years. In 2022 alone, Dassault collected $5.07 billion in arms-related revenues.

24. Elbit Systems

An Israeli Air Force's Elbit Systems made Hermes 450 "Zik" UAV of the 166th squadron in flight
Israeli Elbit Systems serves as proof that America is not the only one supplying the war effort in the Middle East. This company manufactures many of the same integrated military solutions as most corporations on this list and earned $4.96 billion in 2022 revenues from the sale of its military technologies.

25. Rolls-Royce

2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
That's right, the same company that supplies your favorite rapper, their Phantom, also produces military technology. The U.K.-based automotive giant also plays a role in air combat, naval technology, and other critical components of the military. Rolls-Royce's defense earned $4.93 billion in 2022 revenues.