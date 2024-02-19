25 Companies Raking in Huge Profits From the Business of Warfare

George Orwell said in 1984 that “War is peace.” For some companies, though, war is money. Talk about a conflict of interest.

Even though U.S. arms exports broke record highs in 2023, arms manufacturers will not be satisfied with broken records. There are several companies whose leaders might not be bummed if today's many regional conflicts escalate into World War III.

1. Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin brands itself as “advancing its 21st Century security mission.” That vision of security includes manufacturing fighter jets and other military aircraft, directed energy weapons, electronic warfare solutions, A.I. technology, and many other tools for the modern battlefield. Lockheed is at the forefront of modern arms sales, as it racked up $59.39 billion in arms-related revenues in 2022.

2. Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

Raytheon Technologies, or RTX for short, has a firm hold on the second-place spot for monetizing conflict. With $39.57 billion in arms-specific revenues in 2022, Raytheon is Raythe-on fire (like those who get on its customers' bad side).

RTX designs and manufactures most of the components in the F-35 fighter jet, touts its air-to-air missile technology, and has a hand in virtually every other aspect of modern warfare.

3. Northrop Grumman Corp.

If Northrop Grumman had only developed the B-21 Raider stealth bomber, it would be doing just fine financially. The bombers cost about $750 million apiece to manufacture, and they are only part of the reason Grumman raked in $32.3 billion in arms-related revenues in 2022.

4. Boeing

In light of stories about airplane doors blowing off and engines catching fire, you might be confused about how Boeing earned $29.3 billion in arms-related revenue in 2022. We can only assume that Boeing engineers are putting more care into their precision engagement systems and other war-related technologies.

5. General Dynamics Corp.

The last of the Big Five American arms manufacturers, General Dynamics, produces everything from “Gulfstream business jets and combat vehicles to nuclear-powered submarines and communications systems.” Though it had the fewest revenues of the top American companies in its space, $28.32 billion in 2022 arms-related revenues is nothing to sneeze at.

6. BAE Systems

Britain-based BAE Systems designs and manufactures combat aircraft, provides cybersecurity solutions, churns out combat vehicles (think tanks), and caters to the many other needs of militarily active nations. Its expertise is evidenced by $26.9 billion in 2022 revenues from its arms sales and other military technologies.

7. NORINCO

China North Industries Corporation, or NORINCO, is China's leading arms manufacturer. It has been a key player in the country's Belt and Road initiative, a concerted effort to spread Chinese hegemony globally. In addition to its arms, NORINCO helps its partners develop their oil and gas sectors and mineral extraction operations and even wades into the investment and asset management field.

The expansionary approach helped NORINCO realize a 4.4% growth in arms-related revenues between 2021 and 2022, ending the latter year with $22.06 billion in arms-specific revenues.

8. AVIC

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) is one of China's largest industrial corporations. It designs and manufactures aircraft and land vehicles, many of which can be used to train for and engage in armed conflict. $20.62 billion in arms-related revenues make AVIC one of the largest (and fastest-growing) players in the lucrative business of war.

9. CASC

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) sits at the forefront of the final frontier of combat: space. CASC designs and manufactures satellites, launch systems, strategic nuclear missiles, and a host of other products that will define 21st-century warfare.

10. Rostec

Considering its involvement in live conflict, it behooves Russia to have a robust arms manufacturing sector. Rostec is the state-owned leader in its field, manufacturing radio electronics, aircraft, information technology, and a broad range of other military technologies. The company counted $16.81 billion in arms-related revenues in 2022.

11. CETC

Another of China's growing arms producers, the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), saw a 2.7% bump in arms-related revenues between 2021 and 2022. The company employs 150,000 workers who contribute to the production of radar, navigation tech, equipment for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and other military-centric electronics. Its growing influence equated to $15.08 billion in 2022 arms-related revenues.

12. L3Harris Technologies

U.S.-based L3Harris Technologies specializes in naval military technology, though it also produces military equipment for land and air. It offers “advanced software, hardware, and systems integration expertise,” serving a critical role in the domestic war machine. It has developed cutting-edge unmanned naval crafts and other tools of war to the tune of $12.63 billion in 2022 arms-specific revenues.

13. Leonardo

Italian arms manufacturer Leonardo is the largest Western European arms manufacturer, raking in $12.47 billion in arms-related revenues in 2022. Considering what the nation has been able to accomplish in the automotive space (see Ferrari), it makes sense that the Italians would try their hand at military armaments.

The company brands itself as a “global industrial group that builds technological capabilities in Aerospace, Defense & Security,” providing varied war-related technologies that most companies on this list offer.

14. Airbus

Airbus has been one of the greatest beneficiaries of a spate of defects in Boeing aircraft, as Airbus is a competitor in the commercial aviation space. However, Airbus also competes with Boeing in the defense space, manufacturing military aircraft including the A400M, A330MRTT, Eurofighter, and C295. This portfolio and its other military technology products produced $12.09 billion in 2022 revenues for the European manufacturing giant.

15. CASIC

Virtually every major Chinese arms manufacturer goes by an acronym, and many have exhibited significant growth in recent years. While the China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation (CASIC) saw a 6.7% decline in arms-related revenues between 2021 and 2022, it still secured a substantial $11.77 billion in 2022.

16. CSSC

The China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) does what its name implies: builds massive vessels for both the commercial industry and the defense sector. From 20,000-ton landing platform ships to 1,5000-ton offshore patrol vessels, CSSC supplies the nation's naval military operations (which are formidable, considering the size of the South China Sea) and growing.

17. Thales

France's first entrant on this list, Thales, claims to be “building a future we can all trust.” While that claim may be suspect, it's apparent that the nation's arms sector is putting ample trust in Thales. The company earned $9.42 billion in 2022 revenue from arms production alone.

18. HII

American HII specializes in naval shipbuilding, a sector constantly evolving to incorporate cutting-edge technology at sea. The company has a 135-year history and “builds the majority of the U.S. Navy Fleet.” This tall task translated to $8.75 billion in 2022 arms-related revenues.

19. Leidos

Another of many American companies that contribute to global armaments, Leidos provides cyber solutions for both industrial and military uses. While many of its solutions seem like jargon to the layman, $8.24 billion in 2022 revenues indicates that Leidos plays a key role in America's military modernization efforts.

20. Amentum

U.S.-based Amentum works with the Army, Navy, and Homeland Security in a variety of capacities, including but not limited to cybersecurity solutions. Amentum also claims to be the #1 military-friendly employer, suggesting that it uses its employees' real-world experience to craft effective security products for the military. The company earned a whopping $6.56 billion in 2022 revenues solely from its military-related products and services.

21. CSGC

There's another acronym, so you already know that CSGC is a Chinese corporation contributing to the nation's growing and cutting-edge military. The China South Industries Group Corporation Limited produces a wide range of military products, including automobiles and firearms. $6.46 billion in 2022 arms-related revenues was a 12% leap from the prior year, indicating the company's growing role within China's most important industry.

22. Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton “delivers tomorrow's technologies at the heart of the defense mission.” Its influence reaches every military frontier, including cyberspace and actual space. With $5.9 billion in 2022 arms-related revenues, Booz Allen is not the largest American arms manufacturer, but its presence is significant.

23. Dassault Aviation Group

France is pulling its weight when it comes to keeping NATO on the cutting edge. Dassault Aviation Group designs and produces both commercial and military aircraft, claiming more than 100 prototypes in the past 100 years. In 2022 alone, Dassault collected $5.07 billion in arms-related revenues.

24. Elbit Systems

Israeli Elbit Systems serves as proof that America is not the only one supplying the war effort in the Middle East. This company manufactures many of the same integrated military solutions as most corporations on this list and earned $4.96 billion in 2022 revenues from the sale of its military technologies.

25. Rolls-Royce

That's right, the same company that supplies your favorite rapper, their Phantom, also produces military technology. The U.K.-based automotive giant also plays a role in air combat, naval technology, and other critical components of the military. Rolls-Royce's defense earned $4.93 billion in 2022 revenues.