Comparing Cost of Living: Should You Move?

Are you planning to relocate to a different city soon? You're not alone. Whether it's the renewed prevalence of remote work, or just wanting to be closer to family, experts say more people are moving in the first three months of 2022 than usually move in a year.

But not all moves are good moves. You need to pause and think about the underlying costs involved. No matter what your reason for moving, the cost of living will play a huge factor.

Some cities rank with a high cost of living (HCOL) and others as a low cost of living (LCOL) area. There are pros and cons to both HCOL and LCOL areas.

The Costs of Living

Keenly evaluating your new cost of living before moving will help you gain important insights into the overall lifestyle upgrades, savings rate, transportation cost, student loans, credit card minimum payments, grocery costs, and housing market, among other essential price differences with your current location.

The analysis will also paint a vivid picture for you in terms of the tax exemptions, relief payments, family allowances, insurance benefits, as well as minimum wages you can expect to encounter once you settle down in the new city.

High Cost Of Living (HCOL)

A high cost of living area describes a generally expensive area. That means the cost of goods and services in such an area is at its peak.

To live there, you will need extra money to cover your basic and biggest household expenses such as food, housing, taxes, and healthcare. Most large cities such as New York, San Francisco, Boston, Honolulu, and Oakland, are a few in this category.

Typically, HCOL areas have higher salaries to help you afford living there, but not necessarily for every job.

Low Cost of Living (LCOL)

A low cost of living area refers to areas or cities whose average costs are below the national average. The purchase price of goods and services in LCOL areas is less than in MCOL (medium cost of living) and HCOL areas.

Why The Price Difference?

The price differences in HCOL and LCOL cities stem mainly from the forces of demand and supply in the market. Of course, the population in an area accentuates this.

For example, if you are house-hunting in an HCOL city, such as San Fran or San Diego, expect to run into a hot market situation. A house in such a city can be priced as high as $1.6 million yet attract many interested buyers. That means less living space is available compared to the number of people moving into HCOL areas.

On the flip side, you can easily get a house from as low as $100,000 in an LCOL area because the supply of living spaces exceeds the demand. In addition, people are more spread out in such areas, allowing you to find your own breathing space for way less.

With that in mind, you can adequately plan, anticipate, and adjust your lifestyle, especially if you plan on moving from an LCOL to an HCOL area. You’ll be glad you did.

The Top 10 HCOL Cities

According to Kiplinger, here are the top 10 HCOL cities in the US you can consider:

1) Manhattan, NY

Cost of Living: 7% above US average

Median house price: $1,013,400

2) Honolulu, HI

Cost of Living: 6% above US average

Median house price: $705,400

3) San Francisco, CA

Cost of Living: 7% above US average

Median house price: $1,195,700

4) Brooklyn, NY

Cost of Living: 5% above US average

Median house price: $759,400

5) Washington, DC

Cost of Living: 7% above US average

Median house price: $617,900

6) Seattle, WA

Cost of Living: 7% above US average

Median house price: $758,200

7) Oakland, CA

Cost of Living: 9% above US average

Median house price: $717,700

8) Arlington, VA

Cost of Living: 5% above US average

Median house price: $707,000

9) Orange County, CA

Cost of Living: 2% above US average

Median house price: $580,100

10) Boston, MA

Cost of Living: 8% above US average

Median house price: $575,200

The Top 10 LCOL Cities

The most popular LCOL cities, according to Yahoo Finance, include:

1) McAllen, TX

Cost of Living: 24% below US average

Median house price: $216,875

2) Knoxville, TN

Cost of Living: 18% below US average

Median house price: $249,146

3) Wichita Fall, TX

Cost of Living: 16% below US average

Median house price: $249,146

4) Augusta, GA

Cost of Living: 13% below US average

Median house price: $236,307

5) Temple, TX

Cost of Living: 13% below US average

Median house price: $246,717

6) Florence, AL

Cost of Living: 12% below US average

Median house price: $239,777

7) Fort Wayne, IN

Cost of Living: 12% below US average

Median house price: $242,206

8) Springfield, MO

Cost of Living: 12% below US average

Median house price: $243,247

9) Tulsa, OK

Cost of Living: 8% below US average

Median house price: $225,203

10) Petersburg, FL

Cost of Living: 7% below US average

Median house price: $245,358

What Is The Reality Of Moving From A HCOL To An LCOL City In Terms Of Savings?

The goal of relocating from a high cost of living area to a low cost of living area, for most people, is to save more. But is that always the case? Do people end up saving more in the long run?

For example, moving from an HCOL area like Boston to an LCOL area like Rochester, NY, for a 10% salary increment, say from $110,000 to $121,000, might not be an intelligent decision.

Using a cost of living calculator, we see that a person earning $120,000 in Boston is almost equivalent to a person earning $180,000 in Rochester. That means if they pay a monthly rent of $2,000 in Boston, moving to Rochester, they will be paying about $1,200 to $1,500 a month. Every year that amounts to a net savings of about $6,000 to $10,000.

You're saving in only one area, and not significantly. If you consider other household spending expenses, such as car insurance, cell phone plan, internet plan, and other subscriptions, your net savings are almost non-existent.

And would the sacrifice of certain lifestyle choices be worth it? Only you can decide.

How Do Low-To Middle-Income People Survive In HCOL Areas In The US?

Most such calibers of people survive on the principle of frugal living. Living frugally will open a broader window to save and invest and boost your earning power. This approach revolves around wise spending and not necessarily stingy living.

First off, you must learn to break down your expenses into fixed, variable, investment, and recreational costs.

Your fixed costs typically entail expenses like insurance payments, rent or mortgage, and car payments paid each month. On the other hand, variable costs cover your monthly necessities and are likely to fluctuate based on the need at hand. They include grocery, power, water, and gas costs.

Investment and recreational costs are not mandatory and depend on your personal preferences.

Spending frugally will primarily affect your variable costs because you have no control over your fixed costs. So to survive at a lower income in a HCOL area, you'll need to:

Make sure you have enough money to cover fixed expenses

Invest consistently, even if it's smaller amounts

Save in an emergency fund for future use like paying off student loans

Never buy anything unless you need it

Avoid getting caught up in lifestyle inflation

Always get the best value for your money

Become a master at DIY fixes at home

Stay away from subscriptions as much as possible

Consider a cheaper rental

Stick to that old car

Remote Work: Earn Large And Live Small

If you can work remotely for an HCOL company, you should consider moving to an LCOL city. Such large city companies typically pay correspondingly large paychecks, a privilege you’d hardly enjoy from LCOL employers.

This becomes a win-win for you. You are maintaining a high earning power while at the same time minimizing your living expenses.

