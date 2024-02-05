16 Surprising Foreigner Complaints About America

Travelers love visiting America for its amazing scenery and famous landmarks. The allure of the Grand Canyon, the taste of a classic cheeseburger, and the bustling streets of New York City draw people from every corner of the globe. However, let's not sugarcoat it—America isn't always picture-perfect. Some cultural differences between the United States (US) and other countries can annoy foreign travelers. This list goes over foreigners' top complaints about America, as shared by travelers on a popular message board.

Cold Drinks

Americans are used to having ice in their drinks, no matter the weather. Some foreigners, like Italians, prefer their beverages at room temperature, even in hot weather. Many non-Americans believe that ice can dilute the beverage's flavor, leaving it watered down and weaker. Others think that cold drinks are not great for digestion.

Seattle Freeze

“Seattle Freeze” is a phenomenon where making new friends, especially for newcomers, can be challenging in the largest city in the state of Washington. This city is an introvert's dream. It's not that people are unfriendly; it's more about a reserved and quieter social vibe. Visitors often notice that store clerks and bartenders may not be as outgoing as in other cities. Some find it refreshing, but the perceived lack of warmth can hinder forming connections.

Card Use

In Europe, they're big on privacy, thanks to strict laws like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to protect your online data. Europeans prefer chip and PIN transactions, where the card stays with them for added security. When Europeans visit American restaurants and the server takes their card to the back instead of swiping in front of them, it raises worries about data skimming or unauthorized charges. They prefer the security of seeing the transaction happen right in front of them.

Too Nice

Americans are taught to smile and be polite, even in casual situations, which might seem insincere to people from other cultures. In the US, friendliness often shows through small talk and smiles, even with strangers. As Americans, we're so used to it that we don't even notice it, but in some other countries, this is not common. The openness might come across as superficial to those who value deeper connections over casual chatter.

The “How's It Going” Greeting

Visitors may not realize that in the US, saying “How's it going?” is often just a way to start a conversation, not a sincere question about well-being. In some cultures, asking this question implies a real interest and expects a detailed response. Visitors from these cultures might feel pressured to share personal details, even if they're uncomfortable doing so.

Root Beer

Even root beer faces complaints from foreigners, but it's understandable. Root beer has a distinct sweet and earthy flavor from ingredients like sarsaparilla root and other botanicals. This taste can be unfamiliar and even off-putting for those accustomed to different beverage profiles. In Europe, where common drinks often lean towards fruit or citrus flavors, root beer can taste downright strange.

Friendly Wait Staff

In the US, dining is all about friendly and engaging service, with servers making recommendations and checking in regularly. But in Europe, they prefer a more reserved and professional approach. Europeans like to enjoy their meals without constant interruptions. Servers in Europe hardly check on the table until they're called over. Plus, there are no tips in Europe, so travelers aren't used to the tipping culture in America.

School Buses Stopping Traffic

In the US, traffic laws mandate that vehicles should stop when a school bus is loading or unloading children, signaled by flashing lights and stop signs. This rule prioritizes child safety while crossing the road. However, similar laws may not exist in many other countries, or the emphasis might be on pedestrians taking responsibility rather than vehicles. It's why foreign US visitors might be more likely to say, “Why don't you just teach your children not to run out into traffic?”

Long-Distance Driving

Driving long distances in the USA is a wild and tedious adventure for many tourists from smaller countries. Driving from London, England, to Edinburgh, Scotland, is around 330 miles (a roughly 7.5-hour drive). Now, compare that to crossing from New York City on the Atlantic coast to San Francisco on the Pacific coast, which can be over 2,500 miles (upwards of a four-day drive)! The vastness of America's landscape can be mind-blowing for those used to shorter journeys.

Sales Tax Not Added to the Price Tag

The US practice of excluding sales tax from price tags can baffle and annoy foreign visitors, while most Americans just roll with it. In many developed countries, they're used to a Value Added Tax (VAT) system where the tax is included in the advertised price. Getting hit with an unexpected increase at checkout can feel like a scam. Foreigners unfamiliar with US tax rates don't love having to do mental math to figure out the final price on the spot.

Metric System

Most countries outside the US use the metric system in everyday life—it's their default and intuitive way to measure. For visitors, switching between the two can be a real headache. Imagine ordering a coffee, asking for a “grande,” and being told they use ounces. Now, you're stuck mentally converting to figure out how big your usual coffee would be. It's a measurement mix-up that can leave you feeling out of sync.

American Homes With Windows Opening Upward

In Ireland and Germany, upward windows are rare, making them a head-scratcher for visitors used to the more common outward ones. Windows in European homes usually swing outward, like a friendly welcome. Safety concerns can also arise if visitors aren't accustomed to how these windows work. Despite seeming like a small thing, in some European cultures, windows are valued for connecting with the outdoors and letting in fresh air—upward-opening windows might not meet this expectation as well as outward-opening ones.

All Houses Look Alike

American suburbs often feature houses with similar looks due to new development and standardized building codes. Visitors from places with varied architectural styles, denser urban layouts, or older housing might find American suburbs, with their uniform rows of single-family homes, monotonous and lacking character.

Food Servings Are Too Big

In many countries in Europe and Asia, restaurant portions are small. Visitors sometimes find American servings too large and pricey and feel pressured to finish everything to get their money's worth. Some foreigners worry about food waste, overeating, and weight gain.

Too Loud

The United States has a noisier environment, with constant music, traffic, and activity leading to higher ambient noise. Americans often speak at a higher volume, influenced by a more informal social style and the need to compete with background noise. It might seem like Americans are speaking louder than intended. For foreigners from quieter cultures, this can be perceived as aggressive, disrespectful, or too dominating.

Too Much Air Conditioning

In the US, some places have really hot and humid summers, making air conditioning a must, especially in the South and Southwest. Traditional European homes are designed for more moderate temperatures, focusing on natural ways to stay cool. The high energy use of A/C in the US worries environmentally conscious visitors, especially from countries with strict energy rules. Plus, some visitors prefer eco-friendly solutions like natural ventilation, clashing with the American emphasis on instant comfort, even if it's not great for the environment.